Read full article on original website
JustbeingMe!!
2d ago
Someone Knows something...RIP Sweet Woman..I pray your family finds out who took your life.. Prayers for All Loved One's.....
Reply
3
Related
WXII 12
Greensboro police looking for stabbing suspect
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a stabbing Friday night. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Overland Heights at 7:30 p.m., where they found one man stabbed. EMS took the victim to a hospital to be treated for a serious injury, according to police. Police say...
2 killed in Greensboro due to gun violence in 1 week
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know a third shooting happened in the same Greensboro neighborhood where two people lost their lives to gun violence this week. This one happened on Sept. 17 near Phillips Avenue and Bywood Road. The next happened Wednesday on Buchanan Road less than half a mile away. A third took […]
Man stabbed in Greensboro taken to hospital
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was found stabbed in Greensboro Friday night, according police. The Greensboro Police Department got a call around 7:30 p.m. to Overland Heights about a disturbance. Officers found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was later taken to a local hospital to be...
High Point officer wounded by accidental discharge
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point officer was shot during an accidental discharge on Friday. FOX8 is told the officer has a lower-leg injury that is non-life-threatening. No one else was hurt. The location of the shooting is unknown at this time. The High Point Police Department was unable to say if the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested for having gun at HPU, warrants show
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after allegedly bringing a gun onto High Point University campus. Warrants show that Brian Lee Troxel, 54, of Trinity, was arrested on a count of having a gun on educational property. Warrants identify it as a 40 caliber Beretta. Police reports indicate that he was […]
1 in hospital with serious injury after stabbing in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim is in the hospital with a serious injury after being stabbed in Greensboro on Friday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of Overland Heights when they were told about a stabbing. Officers foundd a stabbing victim with […]
WXII 12
Guilford County student assaults Assistant Principal and officer, deputies say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A student assaulted an assistant principal and officer after refusing to leave the classroom, deputies said. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported an incident at Ragsdale High School Wednesday afternoon. A student caused a disturbance in class and refused to leave after the teacher told them...
Forsyth County inmate charged with having escape tool after walking out of cell, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County inmate was charged on Thursday with having an escape tool after walking out of his cell, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. A detention officer working in a housing unit within the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center saw a resident, later identified as […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
3rd suspect arrested after 2 teens shot, killed in Graham, police say
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A third suspect was arrested on Friday morning in connection to a double homicide in Graham last month, according to a Graham Police Department news release. Tayjon Martre Laury, 20, was arrested on one count of probation violation. He was taken back to Alamance County where he received a $1,000,000 secured […]
Man charged for killing sister at Patio Place in Greensboro, officials say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Marlin Murray, 39, charged with second degree murder for the death of his sister, according to Greensboro police. Officers arrived at Patio Place around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday after receiving a call about a shooting. Police found Latosha Murray, 43, suffering from a gunshot wound....
wccbcharlotte.com
Murder Suspect Taken Into Custody in Rowan County
SALISBURY, N.C. — A man accused of murder in Rowan County is now in police custody. The Salisbury Police Department arrested Kendrick Jamal Vinson, 31, for a homicide that took place on Old Wilkesboro Road on September 18, 2022. Vinson was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under...
wfmynews2.com
Guilford Co. Sheriff's Office seeking to hire new detention officers
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is seeking qualified applicants to join their team as detention officers. Information sessions on how to become a certified detention officer will be available. There have already been three information sessions. A fourth session will be held Wednesday, September 28...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 shot during fight involving multiple people in Winston-Salem on Bethabara Pointe Circle, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A victim is in the hospital after a shooting during a fight involving multiple people in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 8:57 p,m,, Winston Salem officers responded to a report of a fight in progress and guns being fired at Bethabara Pointe Circle involving 30 to […]
cbs17
2 moms involved in parking lot fight at Chatham County high school, deputies say
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two mothers were arrested this week after they got into a fight at a Chatham County high school, deputies said. The incident was reported Tuesday morning at in the parking lot of Northwood High School in Pittsboro, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
Two separate incidents leaves motorcyclist dead and an officer accidently shot in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in High Point and a police officer is injured after accidently shooting themselves in the leg on Friday night. Officers arrived at West Wendover Avenue and Piedmont Parkway around 8 p.m. to find a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.
Cow causes multi-vehicle crash in North Carolina, 1 seriously injured, troopers say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A cow caused a crash involving multiple vehicles in High Point on Wednesday night, according to the NC Highway Patrol. At 9:21 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a crash on US 29 near US 311 in Randolph County. A 62-year-old Thomasville man, a 27-year-old Greensboro driver and a […]
WXII 12
Greensboro man shot, killed Wednesday afternoon
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police confirmed a man who was shot this Wednesday (Sept. 21) afternoon has died from his injuries. Officers identified the victim as 20-year-old Anthony Farmer. Farmer was found shot on Buchanan Road in the Woodmere Park neighborhood around 1 p.m. Officers believe he was murdered.
Teen charged with strangulation, assault on female: RCSO
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is facing a felony charge following an alleged assault on a female, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, Randolph County deputies came to Foxfire Road in Asheboro to conduct a welfare check. Deputies located the caller and say they discovered that Jacob Lamour Waddell, 19, […]
Woman shot, killed in Greensboro, brother charged with murder, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with shooting and killing his sister. At 3:35 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Patio Place when they were told about an aggravated assault. Officers found one victim, later identified as 43-year-old Latosha Nichole Murray who was taken to the hospital where she died. Greensboro […]
‘Heart and soul of Rowan County’: Twin NC brothers killed in wrong-way crash
Troopers said a driver from Kentucky was driving impaired when he went onto the interstate in the wrong direction.
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 7