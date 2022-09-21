Save early, save often. That's the conventional wisdom on saving for retirement. But if you're overzealous, you might actually be saving more than you need to. That might come as a surprise. The recommendation to save, save, save is so widespread that today even teenagers are saving for retirement. But new research suggests that some Americans may be overestimating the amount of money they will need for a comfortable retirement. This could mean some people save too much money for retirement.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO