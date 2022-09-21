Read full article on original website
Where the Colorado River crisis is hitting home
LAS VEGAS — These days it can feel almost cliche to throw around the word Dystopian. But it's hard not to use it while standing on the narrow road crossing the Hoover Dam as tourists gawk at the hulking structure's exposed columns that for decades were underwater. "It's amazing...
A Migrant Resource Center is in the spotlight after the Martha's Vineyard incident
Since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew dozens of migrants to Martha's Vineyard from San Antonio, the Migrant Resource Center in the Texas City has been pushed into the spotlight. Texas Public Radio contributor Yvette Benavides reports. YVETTE BENAVIDES, BYLINE: On a recent evening, a Venezuelan family of six sits outside...
Lousiana Jean Charles Choctaw Nation members reflect on their vanishing homeland
Hey. It's Friday, which is when we hear from StoryCorps. In Louisiana, members of the Jean Charles Choctaw Nation are losing their homes to a vanishing coastline. They're leaving the land where they lived and farmed for generations because of stronger and more frequent storms. Albert Naquin, the tribe's chief, came to StoryCorps with his nephew, Deme Naquin Jr., To talk about growing up on Isle de Jean Charles in the '50s and '60s.
Montana state courts are blocking 2 attempts to restrict transgender people's rights
Republican leaders in Montana are seething as state courts are blocking two attempts to restrict the rights of transgender people. Montana Public Radio's Shaylee Ragar reports conservatives are complaining that the courts are politically biased. SHAYLEE RAGAR, BYLINE: After 16 years of Democratic governors vetoing their legislative priorities, Republicans in...
After Hurricane Fiona, avocados have become a currency of community in Puerto Rico
LAJAS, Puerto Rico — There's an old superstition in Puerto Rico that when the avocado trees are especially full of fruit, there's a hurricane coming. This summer, the avocado trees had been bursting with fruit, so speculation had been flying for weeks. A storm was on the way. Hurricane...
The wind energy field is blowing up, but a Maine training program is struggling to attract students
It's early September, the second week of classes at Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle, and a lab day for the wind power technology program. Nineteen-year-old Maxwell Osborne of Waldoboro is building an electrical circuit that includes a light and a switch. By the time Osborne graduates in the spring, he'll be ready to climb hundreds of feet up towers to maintain and repair wind turbines. But first, he needs to learn basic electrical skills under the guidance of instructor Wayne Kilcollins.
As Connecticut expands labor protections, these volunteers educate the most vulnerable workers
For eighteen years, Flor Montenegro cared for the children of well-off families in Fairfield County as a nanny. “I have always worked blindly trusting [my] employers,” Montenegro said in Spanish. For years, promised raises never arrived. She said she was also not reimbursed for expenses like food and the...
Isolated communities in Puerto Rico struggle to regain water and power after Fiona
OROCOVIS, Puerto Rico — Hundreds of thousands of people across Puerto Rico are still waiting for water and power to be restored following Hurricane Fiona. Fiona was just a category 1 hurricane when it hit. But it moved slowly and dropped more than 30 inches of rain on some areas, and the flooding washed out roads, isolating some mountain communities.
Investigative Reporters: Will work for tips
For investigative reporters, tips from our audience are our lifelines. They help us dig up stories and point us in the right direction when we are tracking down a story. That’s why when we launched The Accountability Project, one of our first orders of business was to establish a tip line.
Calls to 988 crisis hotline in Connecticut surged 50% since July
State officials in Connecticut say that calls to the new 988 national suicide prevention hotline have surged since the number went live in July. “Calls to our state crisis contact team have been up 50%,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, speaking at a press conference on Wednesday in observance of National Suicide Prevention Month. “So you see that there is a need for help.”
Why some officials think selective harvests of Maine's forests could help address climate change
For more than 200 years, Maine's North Woods, in excess of 10 million acres, have supported a timber-based economy along with wildlife and outdoor recreation. This is the largest undeveloped forest east of the Mississippi River and it's almost entirely privately owned, which makes it vulnerable to fragmentation and development.
Connecticut's Maria Kahn sails through Senate hearing for 2nd Circuit
Maria Araújo Kahn, an associate justice on the Connecticut Supreme Court, appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday as she seeks confirmation to sit on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. But she largely avoided tough questioning from Republicans as they channeled their focus toward a fellow judicial nominee who testified alongside Kahn.
Puerto Rico is in the dark again, but solar companies see glimmers of hope
Much of Puerto Rico is still without power after Hurricane Fiona battered the island on Sept. 19. The storm laid bare how vulnerable the territory's power system still is five years after Hurricane Maria plunged it into an 11-month blackout — the longest in American history — and led to the deaths of almost 3,000 people.
Puerto Rico's infrastructure wasn't ready for the serious flooding that Fiona caused
When Hurricane Fiona stormed across Puerto Rico this week, it dumped a torrent of rain that flooded the island's rivers. The flooding caused catastrophic damage in many communities, and it killed at least one person. As NPR's Adrian Florido reports, the flooding was made worse by a history of poor planning and development, choices that underestimated the complexity and power of Puerto Rico's watershed.
FEMA Officer describes Puerto Rico's recovery from Fiona so far
The federal government says it'll pay 100% of Puerto Rico's recovery costs from Hurricane Fiona for the next month, and President Biden says his administration is laser focused on helping the people on the island. Five days after Fiona made landfall, more than a million people are still without power, and hundreds of thousands lack running water. We've called up FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Robert Little. He's in charge of FEMA recovery operations on the island. Robert, I mentioned the lack of power and the lack of running water. What is FEMA doing to change that?
Opening arguments begin in Connecticut Supreme Court case over West Haven mayoral election
Opening arguments have begun in the state Supreme Court case challenging the absentee ballots that reelected Nancy Rossi in the 2021 West Haven mayoral election. Republican candidate Barry Cohen sued Rossi and the city over the validation of 32 votes that lost him the election. “There cannot be fair elections...
