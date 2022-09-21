ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Connecticut Public

Lousiana Jean Charles Choctaw Nation members reflect on their vanishing homeland

Hey. It's Friday, which is when we hear from StoryCorps. In Louisiana, members of the Jean Charles Choctaw Nation are losing their homes to a vanishing coastline. They're leaving the land where they lived and farmed for generations because of stronger and more frequent storms. Albert Naquin, the tribe's chief, came to StoryCorps with his nephew, Deme Naquin Jr., To talk about growing up on Isle de Jean Charles in the '50s and '60s.
LOUISIANA STATE
Connecticut Public

Montana state courts are blocking 2 attempts to restrict transgender people's rights

Republican leaders in Montana are seething as state courts are blocking two attempts to restrict the rights of transgender people. Montana Public Radio's Shaylee Ragar reports conservatives are complaining that the courts are politically biased. SHAYLEE RAGAR, BYLINE: After 16 years of Democratic governors vetoing their legislative priorities, Republicans in...
MONTANA STATE
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
Littleton, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
City
Littleton, CO
Connecticut Public

The wind energy field is blowing up, but a Maine training program is struggling to attract students

It's early September, the second week of classes at Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle, and a lab day for the wind power technology program. Nineteen-year-old Maxwell Osborne of Waldoboro is building an electrical circuit that includes a light and a switch. By the time Osborne graduates in the spring, he'll be ready to climb hundreds of feet up towers to maintain and repair wind turbines. But first, he needs to learn basic electrical skills under the guidance of instructor Wayne Kilcollins.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Person
Steve Inskeep
Connecticut Public

Investigative Reporters: Will work for tips

For investigative reporters, tips from our audience are our lifelines. They help us dig up stories and point us in the right direction when we are tracking down a story. That’s why when we launched The Accountability Project, one of our first orders of business was to establish a tip line.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Calls to 988 crisis hotline in Connecticut surged 50% since July

State officials in Connecticut say that calls to the new 988 national suicide prevention hotline have surged since the number went live in July. “Calls to our state crisis contact team have been up 50%,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, speaking at a press conference on Wednesday in observance of National Suicide Prevention Month. “So you see that there is a need for help.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Puerto Rico's infrastructure wasn't ready for the serious flooding that Fiona caused

When Hurricane Fiona stormed across Puerto Rico this week, it dumped a torrent of rain that flooded the island's rivers. The flooding caused catastrophic damage in many communities, and it killed at least one person. As NPR's Adrian Florido reports, the flooding was made worse by a history of poor planning and development, choices that underestimated the complexity and power of Puerto Rico's watershed.
ENVIRONMENT
Connecticut Public

FEMA Officer describes Puerto Rico's recovery from Fiona so far

The federal government says it'll pay 100% of Puerto Rico's recovery costs from Hurricane Fiona for the next month, and President Biden says his administration is laser focused on helping the people on the island. Five days after Fiona made landfall, more than a million people are still without power, and hundreds of thousands lack running water. We've called up FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Robert Little. He's in charge of FEMA recovery operations on the island. Robert, I mentioned the lack of power and the lack of running water. What is FEMA doing to change that?
POLITICS
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
