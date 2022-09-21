ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

NHPR

N.H. Attorney General signs letter opposing credit card companies tracking firearm purchases

This story was originally produced by the Daily Montanan and republished by the New Hampshire Bulletin. Both are affiliates of States Newsroom. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is leading a group of attorneys general – including John Formella of New Hampshire – in calling out a handful of financial institutions for a new policy that would track and monitor firearm purchases.
MONTANA STATE
NHPR

How some N.H. residents are trying to support family affected by Hurricane Fiona from afar

Ana Colón left Puerto Rico with her family as a kid. Today, she lives in Nashua, but her sister still lives in Ponce, a town in the island's southern region. And for Colón, the last week has been brutal. When she first heard Hurricane Fiona was approaching Puerto Rico, her heart sank. Five years ago, she and her partner were caught up in Hurricane Maria while vacationing on the island; news of the latest storm took her back to the fear she felt out in the rain and thunder.
NASHUA, NH
NHPR

The wind energy field is blowing up, but a Maine training program is struggling to attract students

It's early September, the second week of classes at Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle, and a lab day for the wind power technology program. Nineteen-year-old Maxwell Osborne of Waldoboro is building an electrical circuit that includes a light and a switch. By the time Osborne graduates in the spring, he'll be ready to climb hundreds of feet up towers to maintain and repair wind turbines. But first, he needs to learn basic electrical skills under the guidance of instructor Wayne Kilcollins.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
NHPR

New N.H. charter schools get $10 million in start-up grants

The New Hampshire Department of Education distributed $10.2 million to help five new public charter schools open their doors over the past two years. That's according to the most recent data from the department. The money is part of a $46 million grant from the federal government, aimed at doubling...
EDUCATION
NHPR

Calls to 988 crisis hotline in Connecticut surged 50% since July

State officials in Connecticut say that calls to the new 988 national suicide prevention hotline have surged since the number went live in July. “Calls to our state crisis contact team have been up 50%,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, speaking at a press conference on Wednesday in observance of National Suicide Prevention Month. “So you see that there is a need for help.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
NHPR

N.H. hospital beds are filling up – but not with COVID-19 patients

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. When COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 433 in January, hospitals were so desperate for space they treated some patients in hallways and sent others to neighboring states. But even as the number of COVID-19 patients has plummeted, hospital beds remain in high demand.
HEALTH SERVICES
NHPR

When is it 'reasonable' to remove a voter from the checklist? In N.H., it depends on who you ask

For nearly all of the past 31 years, Kate Ratta has lived in Hollis. It’s where she registers her car, her dog, and where she thought she was registered to vote. Then a few weeks ago, she got a letter telling her the town was taking steps to remove her from the voter checklist, “that I had 30 days from the date of the letter to prove my domicile status here in Hollis,” she recalled.
HOLLIS, NH
NHPR

N.H. plans to use $5 million in federal funds to help temporary shelters this winter

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. New Hampshire is setting aside $5 million in federal COVID relief funds to help support emergency homeless shelters in the winter, as the number of homeless residents has climbed recently.
HOMELESS
NHPR

How to apply for emergency energy assistance in New Hampshire

More New Hampshire residents are now eligible for financial assistance with their heating and utility bills, after state officials approved two new emergency programs meant to address spiking energy costs. The new programs are aimed at households making 60% to 75% of state median income, or $74,942 to $93,676 a...
ECONOMY

Community Policy