NHPR
N.H. Attorney General signs letter opposing credit card companies tracking firearm purchases
This story was originally produced by the Daily Montanan and republished by the New Hampshire Bulletin. Both are affiliates of States Newsroom. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is leading a group of attorneys general – including John Formella of New Hampshire – in calling out a handful of financial institutions for a new policy that would track and monitor firearm purchases.
NHPR
How some N.H. residents are trying to support family affected by Hurricane Fiona from afar
Ana Colón left Puerto Rico with her family as a kid. Today, she lives in Nashua, but her sister still lives in Ponce, a town in the island's southern region. And for Colón, the last week has been brutal. When she first heard Hurricane Fiona was approaching Puerto Rico, her heart sank. Five years ago, she and her partner were caught up in Hurricane Maria while vacationing on the island; news of the latest storm took her back to the fear she felt out in the rain and thunder.
NHPR
The wind energy field is blowing up, but a Maine training program is struggling to attract students
It's early September, the second week of classes at Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle, and a lab day for the wind power technology program. Nineteen-year-old Maxwell Osborne of Waldoboro is building an electrical circuit that includes a light and a switch. By the time Osborne graduates in the spring, he'll be ready to climb hundreds of feet up towers to maintain and repair wind turbines. But first, he needs to learn basic electrical skills under the guidance of instructor Wayne Kilcollins.
NHPR
N.H. News Recap: State argues "divisive concepts" law in court; flu vaccines and COVID boosters
The first official complaint against a teacher for violating New Hampshire's so-called "divisive concepts" law has been filed with the state. The state is defending the law in court as a group of public school employees argue it has had a chilling effect on classroom discussions. State health officials are...
NHPR
New N.H. charter schools get $10 million in start-up grants
The New Hampshire Department of Education distributed $10.2 million to help five new public charter schools open their doors over the past two years. That's according to the most recent data from the department. The money is part of a $46 million grant from the federal government, aimed at doubling...
NHPR
Western Massachusetts consumers react to rising energy costs with worry, resignation
Energy prices are likely to soar this winter across Massachusetts. National Grid announced this week it plans to raise electricity rates by 64%, which the state is reviewing for approval. Eversource announced earlier its electricity prices could go up by more than 10% and other utilities have warned of similar...
NHPR
As Connecticut expands labor protections, these volunteers educate the most vulnerable workers
For eighteen years, Flor Montenegro cared for the children of well-off families in Fairfield County as a nanny. “I have always worked blindly trusting [my] employers,” Montenegro said in Spanish. For years, promised raises never arrived. She said she was also not reimbursed for expenses like food and the...
NHPR
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Winchester Pickle Festival, Fairy Houses and more
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. Sweeney Todd from Thursday, Sept. 22 through Friday, Nov. 4, at The...
NHPR
Worker shortage and too few discharge options close 48 beds at New Hampshire Hospital
In a week where nearly 30 adults were waiting in emergency rooms for inpatient psychiatric care, 48 of New Hampshire Hospital’s 184 beds are closed due to staffing shortages, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette told executive councilors this week. That’s partly due to the department’s...
NHPR
Calls to 988 crisis hotline in Connecticut surged 50% since July
State officials in Connecticut say that calls to the new 988 national suicide prevention hotline have surged since the number went live in July. “Calls to our state crisis contact team have been up 50%,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, speaking at a press conference on Wednesday in observance of National Suicide Prevention Month. “So you see that there is a need for help.”
NHPR
N.H. hospital beds are filling up – but not with COVID-19 patients
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. When COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 433 in January, hospitals were so desperate for space they treated some patients in hallways and sent others to neighboring states. But even as the number of COVID-19 patients has plummeted, hospital beds remain in high demand.
NHPR
Why some officials think selective harvests of Maine's forests could help address climate change
For more than 200 years, Maine's North Woods, in excess of 10 million acres, have supported a timber-based economy along with wildlife and outdoor recreation. This is the largest undeveloped forest east of the Mississippi River and it's almost entirely privately owned, which makes it vulnerable to fragmentation and development.
NHPR
When is it 'reasonable' to remove a voter from the checklist? In N.H., it depends on who you ask
For nearly all of the past 31 years, Kate Ratta has lived in Hollis. It’s where she registers her car, her dog, and where she thought she was registered to vote. Then a few weeks ago, she got a letter telling her the town was taking steps to remove her from the voter checklist, “that I had 30 days from the date of the letter to prove my domicile status here in Hollis,” she recalled.
NHPR
N.H. plans to use $5 million in federal funds to help temporary shelters this winter
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. New Hampshire is setting aside $5 million in federal COVID relief funds to help support emergency homeless shelters in the winter, as the number of homeless residents has climbed recently.
NHPR
N.H. Attorney General says Democrats' inaccurate mailers caused 'voter confusion'
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has issued a cease and desist order against the New Hampshire Democratic Party over a political mailer that it says caused "voter confusion." The attorney general says the state Democratic Party sent absentee ballot applications to nearly 1,000 people across 39 cities and...
NHPR
How to apply for emergency energy assistance in New Hampshire
More New Hampshire residents are now eligible for financial assistance with their heating and utility bills, after state officials approved two new emergency programs meant to address spiking energy costs. The new programs are aimed at households making 60% to 75% of state median income, or $74,942 to $93,676 a...
