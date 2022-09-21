Ana Colón left Puerto Rico with her family as a kid. Today, she lives in Nashua, but her sister still lives in Ponce, a town in the island's southern region. And for Colón, the last week has been brutal. When she first heard Hurricane Fiona was approaching Puerto Rico, her heart sank. Five years ago, she and her partner were caught up in Hurricane Maria while vacationing on the island; news of the latest storm took her back to the fear she felt out in the rain and thunder.

NASHUA, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO