Walnut, IA

AHSTW’s Undefeated Record on the Line against Riverside

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Avoca) AHSTW is 4-0 heading into week Five of the high school football season. On average, the Vikings have outscored their first four opponents 38-10, with two shut-outs.

Nick Denning leads the Viking’s defense with 42-tackles, and Aidan Martin is right behind him with 31. AHSTW Head Coach G.G. Harris says Denning and Martin fly all over the field.

Quarterback Kyle Sternberg is having a terrific season with 677 yards passing, ten touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Sternberg targets three to four receivers game in and game out. Cole Sheffler leads the team with 11 catches for 275 yards, Brayden Lund has 11 catches for 231 yards, Nick Denning has eight catches for 117 yards, and five other receivers with catches so far this season.

The Vikings take on Riverside this Friday night. Coach Harris says Riverside is getting better each week, which can be expected from well-coached teams. The Bulldogs picked up their first win of the season last week over Sidney.

Luke Sternberg leads the Viking’s rushing attack with 617 yards on 62 carries and nine touchdowns.

