ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NY

York man arrested, charged for terroristic threat against Governor’s Office

By Hailie Higgins
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0efU29_0i4h014s00

YORK, N.Y. ( WROC ) — A York resident was arrested for threatening to blow up the governor’s office, officials with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

On September 9 at around 4 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to Federal Road in the Town of York for the report of a threat made towards the governor’s office.

The investigation revealed that 41-year-old Lynn Cummings had been in contact with the Livingston County Court Clerk’s office. During their conversation, Cummings allegedly became upset and stated that he was going to blow up the governor’s office.

Cummings was arrested and charged with the felony making a terroristic threat. He was transported to the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment.

Cummings was released on his own recognizance. Officials said the District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail, and they the charges did not qualify for bail under the NYS Justice Reform Act.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

Parolee faces federal charges after gunpoint robbery and chase in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A parolee is facing federal charges after a gunpoint robbery and chase Friday morning in Rochester. The U.S. Marshall’s Task Force spotted the car used in the robbery just after 8 a.m. Authorities say Shymere Washington ran away when they tried to approach the car but he was captured shortly after.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to drug charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 61-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute opioids. In October 2019, law enforcement began investigating Herman Watts’s drug trafficking activities which included a controlled purchase of butyryl fentanyl. In November 2019, investigators issued a search warrant for Watts’s Littlefield Street residence where they recovered quantities of […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Hamburg Man Has Been Indicted For Raping And Kidnapping Woman

A Hamburg man has been indicted for allegedly raping and kidnapping a woman. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 62-year-old male was arraigned on the morning of Tuesday, September 20, 2022, before State Supreme Court Justice Mark Montour. Scott A. Saracina was indicted on the following charges:
HAMBURG, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Livingston County, NY
Livingston County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
York, NY
City
Livingston, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terroristic Threat#Violent Crime#Governor S Office#Sheriff#Clerk#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
96.9 WOUR

Woman With No Known Address Allegedly Steals Car in Delevan

A woman is facing several charges following the theft of a vehicle in Cattaraugus County, police say. According to a written release from the New York State Police (NYSP), a vehicle was reported stolen on Monday, September 19, 2022 from a home on North Main Street in the village of Delevan. New York. The NYSP says that troopers investigating the case determined that 40-year-old Rachel A. Windsor had allegedly stolen the car.
DELEVAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
96.1 The Breeze

A Buffalo Driver Pleads Guilty To Causing Death Of Baby

A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to killing an infant in an auto accident. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 20-year-old man pleaded guilty on the morning of Tuesday, September 20, 2022, before State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens to one count of Criminally Negligent Homicide and one count of Assault in the Second Degree.
NewsChannel 36

Corning Business Owner Charged Following Disturbance with Female

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - A Corning business owner was charged with three misdemeanors including assault following a disturbance with a 23 year old female. According to Corning Police, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at around 1:40 Sunday morning. It is alleged during the altercation that Eddie Taylor, also known as Eddie Paganelli, struck the victim in the face and took her keys, throwing them on a roof.
CORNING, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Senior citizen scam busted by Hornell shipping company

AIMS Self Storage and Moving Center staffers intervene to save approximately $14,000. Scam prevention tips by Allegany County Undersheriff Scott Cicirello. The owners of a Hornell based business, AIMS Self Storage Pack and Ship Store on the south side of the city are very conscientious and civic-minded people. As sponsors of this site, we have gotten to know Eric and Mary Weyand enough to realize they love this community and care what happens to their neighbors.
HORNELL, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy