ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
C-Ville Weekly

Making waves

KUTONOTUK’s winning design features a two-level boardwalk that provides flexible use—with the beach as its star. Supplied photo. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
C-Ville Weekly

Reinventing the strings section

As a master’s student in Brooklyn College’s M.F.A. program, Brian Lindgren’s main project was to design and build an electronic viola. With electronic music, he says, you get to work with an “infinite sonic palette.” Photo: Tristan Williams. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
C-Ville Weekly

Stage directions

Meg Michaels of Albemarle Home & Staging says, when selling your home,. make it party-ready. In other words, imagine you’re having friends over and you’ll. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
C-Ville Weekly

Practical and palatable

BohoVegMom Amy Rolph gained a following during the pandemic, when she started a blog to document the plant-based meals she makes for her family. Photo: Eze Amos. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Charlottesville, VA
Lifestyle
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Charlottesville, VA
Food & Drinks
C-Ville Weekly

Lofty ideals

In the main space, custom steel-and-glass pocket doors divide the room and—with the help of a curtain—create privacy for guests. Photo: Stephen Barling. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy