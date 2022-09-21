Workers apply chip application to Via Carro in Santa Maria during the first day of the city's street maintenance project. (Dave Alley/KEYT)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The City of Santa Maria began a road construction project Wednesday morning that will improve the surfaces on dozens of streets.

Drivers are cautioned temporary delays will occur during the course of city-wide project, which is expected to last through mid-October, weather permitting.

According to a release, construction will move quickly from street to street, and parking will not be allowed on the streets in active construction areas.

Notices will be displayed on roadways where work is scheduled to take place and will list the dates and times parking will not be allowed.

The work is part of Santa Maria's street maintenance project, which is aimed at improving the driving surface on city roadways.

The city said the most notable, highly traveled streets that will resurfaced includes Stowell Road, Skyway Drive, and Depot Street.

Other areas targeted for the project are north of Donovan Road between Blosser Road to Railroad Avenue, residential streets south of Main Street between Russell Avenue and Bradley Road, as well as other smaller streets will be resurfaced.

The cost of the project is listed at $2.5 million with funding coming from gas taxes.

For a list of streets that are planned to be resurfaced, click here .

The post Santa Maria begins road construction project to improve dozens of streets appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .