Related
27-year-old convicted in fatal western Franklin County shooting of man
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man convicted of fatally shooting another man in western Franklin County in late April was sentenced to at least 18 years in prison. A Franklin County Common Pleas judge on Wednesday sentenced 27-year-old Mario Sanchez to 15 years to life for murder and three years for discharging a firearm near prohibited premises in connection with the fatal shooting on April 30. Sanchez pleaded guilty to both charges.
Law enforcement on scene of 'situation' at Licking Valley schools; no injuries or shots fired
NEWARK, Ohio — The Licking County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are responding to a "situation" at Licking Valley schools Friday morning. Deputies with the sheriff's office are on the scene as well as troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and officers with the Newark Police Department.
Police: Man fatally shot in Linden neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was fatally shot in the Linden neighborhood Friday afternoon. The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the 1200 block of East Hudson Street around 1:10 p.m. Officers found 38-year-old Mario Copeland suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to...
Police: Father shot while driving in east Columbus with 4-year-old daughter inside car
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 22-year-old man was shot in east Columbus Thursday evening while his 4-year-old daughter was inside the car, police said. The Columbus Division of Police was called to the 6600 block of Tussing Road near Reynoldsburg at 7:55 p.m. Officers found the man who was shot in the hip.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheriff: Swatting incident led to heavy police presence at Licking Valley HS
NEWARK, Ohio — A swatting incident led to a heavy law enforcement response at Licking Valley High School Friday morning. According to Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp, his office received a call over a possible active shooter at the school. Deputies responded to the school as well as troopers...
Police searching for 12-year-old girl last seen in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from the city’s northeast side Friday. Police said Neriah Mitchell was last seen after school in the area of Inspire Drive and Agler Road. She was last seen walking east on Agler Road.
Sheriff: 3 employees led inmates in wrestling matches at Fairfield County Jail
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — Three employees who worked at the Fairfield County Jail no longer work there after Sheriff Alex Lape confirmed they helped lead wrestling matches between inmates. The sheriff confirmed no one was hurt and that the inmates and the employees shook hands after the matches. "If...
Man seriously injured in Franklinton shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 41-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in the Franklinton area of Columbus Thursday night. Police said the victim was shot in the 800 block of West Town Street around 8:15 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, a man was found suffering from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man charged in connection with shooting, attemtped robbery at South Linden gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the five suspects charged in the shooting a 33-year-old woman at a Sunoco gas station earlier this week has been arrested. Jawara Scott, 20, was taken into custody Thursday and is charged with felonious assault in connection with the shooting that happened in the South Linden area on Tuesday, records from Franklin County Municipal Court state.
Number of homicides, assaults down compared to 2021, but still higher than previous years
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus has surpassed more than 100 homicides in 2022. Between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, the Columbus Division of Police reported the city's 100th and 101st homicides. An argument over a parking spot turned into a physical fight, then into a...
Sheriff: Canal Winchester student arrested after stolen gun found in her vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Canal Winchester High School student was arrested after deputies located a stolen gun in her vehicle Tuesday morning. The gun was first spotted Monday night off campus and was reported to school officials who reached out to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office to assist in an inspection of the school premises. The high school was placed on a non-emergency lockdown Tuesday morning for one and a half hours, the district said.
Man charged with murder in fatal Short North beating arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the two men accused of being involved in a fight in the Short North that led to a man's death earlier this month has been arrested. The Franklin County Municipal Court website says 28-year-old Dwayne Cummings was arrested on Wednesday. Cummings and 32-year-old Chrystian...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
17-year-old charged for bringing loaded gun into Whetstone High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old student was arrested Tuesday morning after police say he brought a loaded handgun into Whetstone High School. According to the Columbus Division of Police, a student arriving late to school was stopped after entering the building by a staff member. Police said the teen "made a joke" about being late because another student was showing him a handgun.
Newark police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
NEWARK, Ohio — The Newark Division of Police is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl. Police said Grace Fairburn was last seen in the area of a church at Webb and Eastern avenues. She is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 93 pounds and has brown hair...
Judge grants new trial against Columbus officers accused of excessive force in 2017 arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Eight Columbus Division of Police officers who are accused of violating a man's civil rights during an arrest in 2017 will be on trial again. Attorneys representing Timothy Davis said a judge granted a partial new trial on Tuesday, accusing the officers of using excessive force while trying to arrest him on outstanding warrants. The City of Columbus is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
Police: 2 students found with loaded handguns at East, Whetstone high schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Students at two Columbus high schools were arrested Tuesday after police said they were found carrying a loaded gun in their backpacks. The students, both 17, were charged for carrying a concealed weapon in a school zone. The first incident took place at Whetstone High School,...
Family of Columbus man killed in February is demanding answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lee Mardis Jr. should be turning 25 on Oct. 16. He should be able to hold his now, 5-month-old baby girl. He should still be here. On the cold night of Feb. 5 this year, Lee Mardis Jr. and his pregnant girlfriend were attacked on Gilbert Street.
Man dead after north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has died after a shooting in north Columbus Wednesday night. The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Harvester Lane near Interstate 270 and Interstate 71 around 11:15 p.m, according to police. The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. He...
'Definitely nerve-racking': Licking Valley students, parents talk about swatting incident
NEWARK, Ohio — Students at Licking Valley Middle and High School discussed the moments that unfolded when their schools went into lockdown after reports of an active shooter situation on Friday. “Yeah, we were just told to run and scatter,” Baden Stokes said. Stokes says he was in...
Sheriff: 3-year-old found inside cage, 2-year-old holding 'meth pipe' in Hocking County home
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Hocking County Sheriff's Office deputies found a 3-year-old locked inside a cage and a 2-year-old holding drug paraphernalia while executing a search warrant Sunday. Authorities were executing the warrant related to a sexual assault investigation on Bear Run Road in Logan when they found the...
