ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
10TV

27-year-old convicted in fatal western Franklin County shooting of man

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man convicted of fatally shooting another man in western Franklin County in late April was sentenced to at least 18 years in prison. A Franklin County Common Pleas judge on Wednesday sentenced 27-year-old Mario Sanchez to 15 years to life for murder and three years for discharging a firearm near prohibited premises in connection with the fatal shooting on April 30. Sanchez pleaded guilty to both charges.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
10TV

Police: Man fatally shot in Linden neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was fatally shot in the Linden neighborhood Friday afternoon. The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the 1200 block of East Hudson Street around 1:10 p.m. Officers found 38-year-old Mario Copeland suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Franklin County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
County
Franklin County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
10TV

Man seriously injured in Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 41-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in the Franklinton area of Columbus Thursday night. Police said the victim was shot in the 800 block of West Town Street around 8:15 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, a man was found suffering from...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Electronic Devices#Franklin County Sheriff
10TV

Sheriff: Canal Winchester student arrested after stolen gun found in her vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Canal Winchester High School student was arrested after deputies located a stolen gun in her vehicle Tuesday morning. The gun was first spotted Monday night off campus and was reported to school officials who reached out to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office to assist in an inspection of the school premises. The high school was placed on a non-emergency lockdown Tuesday morning for one and a half hours, the district said.
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
10TV

Man charged with murder in fatal Short North beating arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the two men accused of being involved in a fight in the Short North that led to a man's death earlier this month has been arrested. The Franklin County Municipal Court website says 28-year-old Dwayne Cummings was arrested on Wednesday. Cummings and 32-year-old Chrystian...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
10TV

17-year-old charged for bringing loaded gun into Whetstone High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old student was arrested Tuesday morning after police say he brought a loaded handgun into Whetstone High School. According to the Columbus Division of Police, a student arriving late to school was stopped after entering the building by a staff member. Police said the teen "made a joke" about being late because another student was showing him a handgun.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Newark police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

NEWARK, Ohio — The Newark Division of Police is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl. Police said Grace Fairburn was last seen in the area of a church at Webb and Eastern avenues. She is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 93 pounds and has brown hair...
NEWARK, OH
10TV

Judge grants new trial against Columbus officers accused of excessive force in 2017 arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Eight Columbus Division of Police officers who are accused of violating a man's civil rights during an arrest in 2017 will be on trial again. Attorneys representing Timothy Davis said a judge granted a partial new trial on Tuesday, accusing the officers of using excessive force while trying to arrest him on outstanding warrants. The City of Columbus is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man dead after north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has died after a shooting in north Columbus Wednesday night. The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Harvester Lane near Interstate 270 and Interstate 71 around 11:15 p.m, according to police. The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. He...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy