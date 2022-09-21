ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, DE

Patrick Tumblety
2d ago

The handler needs to be charged with animal cruelty. It's the law. Anyone think a cop will be charged? Only us peasants would be charged.

nccpdnews.com

Police Investigate Burglary in Applecross

The New Castle County Division of Police, Criminal Investigations Section, Property Squad, is currently investigating a residential burglary in the community of Applecross. (Wilmington, Del.-19807) On Thursday (9/22) at approximately 10:30 p.m., New Castle County Police responded to the 200 block of S. Ashview Lane (Applecross) for the report of a burglary investigation.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Daily Voice

DWI PA Driver Indicted In NJ Corrections Officer's Death

A Pennsylvania driver has been indicted on DWI charges in a crash that killed an off-duty New Jersey corrections officer, NJ Advance Media reported. Joshua R. Beardsworth, 25, of Pittsgrove Township, was stopped in his BMW on the right shoulder of Route 55 when a car — also on the northbound side — struck him in Vineland on Aug. 15, 2021, according to earlier reports.
VINELAND, NJ
DC News Now

Police release name of kidnapped Maryland man found dead in trunk of burning car

UPDATE, Sept. 23, 1:13 p.m. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the person who died was Steven Deon Gillus, 39, of Hanover, Md. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said officers in Baltimore found the body of a person abducted from Hanover in the trunk of a burning car […]
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Police: Pair Charged With Shooting Eight With Pellet Gun Near UD Campus

Newark Police have arrested two in connection incident that lead to multiple calls for service, according to Lt. Andrew Rubin. Rubin said on Thursday evening at about 7:52, Newark Police responded to the area of South College Avenue and East Delaware Avenue for a report of a person shot by a water pellet. The victim reported that while walking on South College Avenue, a black Mercedes drove by and the occupants shot the victim with a water pellet said Rubin. The victim was not injured.
NEWARK, DE
nccpdnews.com

Police Investigate Shots Fired in Overview Gardens

The New Castle County Division of Police are searching for information relating to a late reported shots fired that occurred in the community of Overview Gardens. (New Castle, Del.-19720) On Wednesday (9/21), at approximately 12:40 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Memorial Drive for a late reported shots fired complaint.
NEW CASTLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Two More Teens Shot Friday Night, This Time In The Newark-Area

New Castle County Police, Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the Evergreen Apartments at Christiana Reserve, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said on Friday at approximately 9:00 p.m., New Castle County Police received multiple calls for a shots fired complaint. Officers responded to the...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

County Police Investigating A Strange Series Of Events

The New Castle County Division of Police are searching for information relating to a late reported shots fired that occurred in the community of Overview Gardens, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said on Wednesday, September 21, at approximately 12:40 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the 100...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
nccpdnews.com

Police Investigate Shots Fired Complaint

(Bear, Del.-19701) On Thursday (9/22) at approximately 9:20 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Walls Way for a gun violation. Officers arrived on scene and began a property check of the area. The search revealed multiple shell casings on County Road. There were no...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Man Shot In Wilmington Early Saturday Morning

Just before 2:30 Saturday morning, Wilmington Police responded to the intersection of N Pine Street and E 11th Street for reports of multiple shots fired. Responding officers found a male patient suffering from gunshot wounds. That patient was treated by medical crews before being transported to the hospital by ambulance.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Two Seriously Injured In Knife Attack Saturday Morning

Just before 4:20 on Saturday morning rescue crews and police responded to a home in the 300 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Wilmington for reports of a stabbing in progress. Arriving crews found two patients, mad and a woman, both suffering from multiple stab wounds. Both patients suffered serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Two Teens Shot After High School Football Game In Middletown

Middletown Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Bunker Hill Road east of Choptank Road on Friday September 23, 2022. At approximately 9:15 pm Middletown Police were in the area when they heard shots being fired. Two gunshot victims were located in the area and transported to Christiana.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
NJ.com

Driver indicted in midnight crash that killed N.J. high school student

A grand jury has Indicted a Millville man in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 17-year-old passenger two years ago. David Garcia-Aguilar, now 20 years old, was at the wheel of a car on South Wade Boulevard in Millville shortly before midnight on Aug. 31, 2020, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a curb and went airborne before hitting a utility pole and landing on its roof, according to police.
MILLVILLE, NJ
nccpdnews.com

Police Investigate Crash Involving Pick-up Truck into A Home

The New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck into a home. (Wilmington, Del.-19808) On Thursday (9/22), at approximately 9:40 a.m., Police were called to the 600 block of Cranhill Drive for the report of a vehicle into a home. Officers...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ Police Asking for Citizen Help With Numerous Car Thefts

There have been numerous reports of car thefts and break-ins up and down the South Jersey Shore this year. The City of Northfield has seen its share. Now, Northfield Police are reaching out to local citizens in the hopes of solving some of these cases. Police say, "Reports of motor vehicle burglaries, motor vehicle thefts, and thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles have increased over the past month."
NORTHFIELD, NJ

