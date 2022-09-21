Newark Police have arrested two in connection incident that lead to multiple calls for service, according to Lt. Andrew Rubin. Rubin said on Thursday evening at about 7:52, Newark Police responded to the area of South College Avenue and East Delaware Avenue for a report of a person shot by a water pellet. The victim reported that while walking on South College Avenue, a black Mercedes drove by and the occupants shot the victim with a water pellet said Rubin. The victim was not injured.

NEWARK, DE ・ 22 HOURS AGO