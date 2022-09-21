Read full article on original website
Patrick Tumblety
2d ago
The handler needs to be charged with animal cruelty. It's the law. Anyone think a cop will be charged? Only us peasants would be charged.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
firststateupdate.com
Middletown Police Confirm Two Teens Shot After Football Game, Seeking Witnesses
Middletown Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Bunker Hill Road east of Choptank Road on Friday September 23, 2022. At approximately 9:15 pm Middletown Police were in the area when they heard shots being fired. Two gunshot victims were located in the area and transported to Christiana.
wnav.com
Baltimore Cop Accused of Murdering his Son in Anne Arundel County Will be Tried by Judge
A 35-year-old police officer from Baltimore has chosen to have a judge hear his case as opposed to a jury trial. Eric Glenn Banks Jr is accused of killing his 15-year-old stepson Dasan Jones after the teen's body was found hidden in an upstairs loft at a Curtis Bay townhome in July 2021.
nccpdnews.com
Police Investigate Burglary in Applecross
The New Castle County Division of Police, Criminal Investigations Section, Property Squad, is currently investigating a residential burglary in the community of Applecross. (Wilmington, Del.-19807) On Thursday (9/22) at approximately 10:30 p.m., New Castle County Police responded to the 200 block of S. Ashview Lane (Applecross) for the report of a burglary investigation.
DWI PA Driver Indicted In NJ Corrections Officer's Death
A Pennsylvania driver has been indicted on DWI charges in a crash that killed an off-duty New Jersey corrections officer, NJ Advance Media reported. Joshua R. Beardsworth, 25, of Pittsgrove Township, was stopped in his BMW on the right shoulder of Route 55 when a car — also on the northbound side — struck him in Vineland on Aug. 15, 2021, according to earlier reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police release name of kidnapped Maryland man found dead in trunk of burning car
UPDATE, Sept. 23, 1:13 p.m. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the person who died was Steven Deon Gillus, 39, of Hanover, Md. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said officers in Baltimore found the body of a person abducted from Hanover in the trunk of a burning car […]
Old Bridge, NJ woman shot dead: PA suspect charged with murder
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with the murder of an Old Bridge woman found shot in her own home. Deborah Brown-Hepworth, widely known to friends as "Sonni," had been found unresponsive by a relative on Sept. 17, in her Hanna Lane residence in the Laurence Harbor area, police said.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Pair Charged With Shooting Eight With Pellet Gun Near UD Campus
Newark Police have arrested two in connection incident that lead to multiple calls for service, according to Lt. Andrew Rubin. Rubin said on Thursday evening at about 7:52, Newark Police responded to the area of South College Avenue and East Delaware Avenue for a report of a person shot by a water pellet. The victim reported that while walking on South College Avenue, a black Mercedes drove by and the occupants shot the victim with a water pellet said Rubin. The victim was not injured.
nccpdnews.com
Police Investigate Shots Fired in Overview Gardens
The New Castle County Division of Police are searching for information relating to a late reported shots fired that occurred in the community of Overview Gardens. (New Castle, Del.-19720) On Wednesday (9/21), at approximately 12:40 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Memorial Drive for a late reported shots fired complaint.
IN THIS ARTICLE
firststateupdate.com
Two More Teens Shot Friday Night, This Time In The Newark-Area
New Castle County Police, Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the Evergreen Apartments at Christiana Reserve, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said on Friday at approximately 9:00 p.m., New Castle County Police received multiple calls for a shots fired complaint. Officers responded to the...
firststateupdate.com
County Police Investigating A Strange Series Of Events
The New Castle County Division of Police are searching for information relating to a late reported shots fired that occurred in the community of Overview Gardens, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said on Wednesday, September 21, at approximately 12:40 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the 100...
Inmate dies after catching COVID-19 at Harford County Detention Center
Officials say 44-year-old Tina Marie Billings, of Whiteford, caught the virus while being held pre-trial at the Harford County Detention Center.
nccpdnews.com
Police Investigate Shots Fired Complaint
(Bear, Del.-19701) On Thursday (9/22) at approximately 9:20 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Walls Way for a gun violation. Officers arrived on scene and began a property check of the area. The search revealed multiple shell casings on County Road. There were no...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
firststateupdate.com
Man Shot In Wilmington Early Saturday Morning
Just before 2:30 Saturday morning, Wilmington Police responded to the intersection of N Pine Street and E 11th Street for reports of multiple shots fired. Responding officers found a male patient suffering from gunshot wounds. That patient was treated by medical crews before being transported to the hospital by ambulance.
firststateupdate.com
Two Seriously Injured In Knife Attack Saturday Morning
Just before 4:20 on Saturday morning rescue crews and police responded to a home in the 300 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Wilmington for reports of a stabbing in progress. Arriving crews found two patients, mad and a woman, both suffering from multiple stab wounds. Both patients suffered serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
firststateupdate.com
Two Teens Shot After High School Football Game In Middletown
Middletown Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Bunker Hill Road east of Choptank Road on Friday September 23, 2022. At approximately 9:15 pm Middletown Police were in the area when they heard shots being fired. Two gunshot victims were located in the area and transported to Christiana.
Driver indicted in midnight crash that killed N.J. high school student
A grand jury has Indicted a Millville man in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 17-year-old passenger two years ago. David Garcia-Aguilar, now 20 years old, was at the wheel of a car on South Wade Boulevard in Millville shortly before midnight on Aug. 31, 2020, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a curb and went airborne before hitting a utility pole and landing on its roof, according to police.
fox29.com
Elderly woman hospitalized for trauma after suspects rob her home in Delaware County
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. - Prospect Park Police are investigating a theft against an elderly woman who they say was simply gardening in her front yard when she was taken advantage of by two suspects. On September 12, police say an 83-year-old woman was approached by two suspects, who they later...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted fugitive arrested after standoff in Cherry Hill, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fugitive featured on Maryland's Most Wanted was arrested after a standoff in south Baltimore, according to police. Police took 36-year-old Ricardo Cure Jr., into custody early this afternoon. He faces attempted murder charges after stabbing a coworker with a knife in April of 2022, according to investigators.
nccpdnews.com
Police Investigate Crash Involving Pick-up Truck into A Home
The New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck into a home. (Wilmington, Del.-19808) On Thursday (9/22), at approximately 9:40 a.m., Police were called to the 600 block of Cranhill Drive for the report of a vehicle into a home. Officers...
Northfield NJ Police Asking for Citizen Help With Numerous Car Thefts
There have been numerous reports of car thefts and break-ins up and down the South Jersey Shore this year. The City of Northfield has seen its share. Now, Northfield Police are reaching out to local citizens in the hopes of solving some of these cases. Police say, "Reports of motor vehicle burglaries, motor vehicle thefts, and thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles have increased over the past month."
Comments / 4