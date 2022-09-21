ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns sign 2 defensive position players ahead of Steelers game

By Laura Morrison
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns are once again making some roster moves.

This time the team announced they are bringing up LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DE Isaac Rochell from the practice squad to the active roster.

Former Steelers’ cornerback to retire as a Brown

Kunaszyk comes to the Browns previously playing for the Panthers and Washington. He’s played in 28 NFL games, including in the last two Browns game.

Rochell meanwhile, has been in the league for six seasons and has previously played for the Chargers and Colts. He was a reserve in the Browns’ first game of the season.

The moves come after the 1-1 Browns’ chilling loss to the New York Jets Sunday. The team is playing rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

CLEVELAND, OH
