The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival Is Set for Liftoff This WeekendNick ReynoldsPlano, TX
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming LopsidedWild Orchid MediaDallas, TX
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
For sale: Abortion facility buildings are being closed and sold in pro-life statesLive Action NewsDallas, TX
Bliss Nails offering nail care service in Richardson
Bliss Nails Richardson opened July 29 in Richardson at 2173 W. Buckingham Road. (Courtesy Bliss Nails Richardson) Bliss Nails Richardson opened July 29 at 2173 W. Buckingham Road, Richardson. The nail salon offers a variety of nail care services, including gel, acrylic and colors. Reservations are recommended, but walk-in service is available. 972-988-9896. www.facebook.com/blissnailsrichardson.
Texans Went Insane For a Grocery Store Opening in Frisco
Hand up, I'm a United Supermarkets man. I have shopped at HEB, but I do not see it as a camp out all night for the grand opening at 6 am kind of store. Granted, there are very few things I'd camp out in a parking lot for, but in Frisco, Texas I think I'd be in the minority.
Scrubs & Beyond opens Lewisville location
Scrubs & Beyond held its grand opening in Lewisville on Sept. 23. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Scrubs & Beyond held its grand opening in Lewisville on Sept. 23. The store is located in the Vista Ridge Village Shopping Center at 2325 S. Stemmons Freeway. Scrubs & Beyond is the largest retailer of health care apparel and accessories in the country, according to its website. The retailer sells classic scrub pants, tops, lab coats, jackets, shoes and more for both men and women. 972-351-8889.
Staycation Coffee in Richardson adding more seating, upgrades to backyard patio
Staycation Coffee offer's a full coffee menu and a small selection of curated toast options in a modern, open setting. (Rendering courtesy Staycation Coffee) Staycation Coffee at 201 S. Texas St. in Richardson will undergo renovations in its backyard patio to add seating and upgraded features, such as fireplaces, sometime in the fall, according to a company official. The coffee shop offers a variety of coffee, pastries and teas. www.staycationtx.com.
When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
H-E-B Employees Parade Massive Fish Around At Grand Opening In Texas: WATCH
Employees were caught on camera making their way through H-E-B with a massive fish for sale!
Report says the best empanadas in Texas can be found at this Fort Worth restaurant
We feel an obligation to let you know where in the world you can get the best of any food, and we feel even more inclined to do so when the Lone Star State is involved.
Project to bring about 381 multifamily residential units to McKinney
The proposed concept plan for Modera McKinney Ridge includes 381 units. (Courtesy City of McKinney) The McKinney City Council unanimously approved a proposed concept plan for a project that will bring a new multifamily development to the northern portion of the city at a Sept. 20 meeting. The new development,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Community Provides Support for High School Cheerleader After Injury
A North Texas community has provided overwhelming support for a high school cheerleader who suffered a catastrophic injury just a few months ago - and whose spirit is inspiring everyone around her. The steps taken by high school senior Megan Sharkey are both small - and big. A representation of...
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney news updates: Oktoberfest goes cashless, sprinklers stop kitchen sink fire and more updates
For the first time, McKinney Oktoberfest is using cashless transactions throughout the three-day festival. This means faster service and shorter lines for Oktoberfest vendors. Event patrons can purchase Oktoberfest food, beer, and activities directly from vendors using a credit/debit card or their mobile wallet, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay. Admission to the event is free, and there is also free parking along with a complimentary shuttle service being available.
starlocalmedia.com
Retirement communities, housing locations, corridors and more: Plano to hold public hearing on changes to zoning ordinances
The City of Plano is changing its zoning ordinances to fit its comprehensive plan adopted Nov. 8, 2021. Plano’s 2021 comprehensive plan looks at the transition of Plano to a mature, built-out community and focuses on ensuring a quality of life over the next 20 to 30 years.
Salata coming soon to Lake Highlands
Salata is expecting to open its new location sometime in October at 6464 E. Northwest Hwy., Dallas, with expectations to open mid-October. The restaurant offers different styles of salads and wraps that can be customized with more than 50 different toppings, according to the Salata website. Salata has locations across the nation, including existing stores in other areas of Dallas. 844-725-2821. www.salata.com.
mckinneyonline.com
Here are some of the biggest upgrades coming to McKinney parks this Fall and next year
Lovers of McKinney's parks system are in for a real treat this Fall as the the city's Parks and Recreation department is rolling a variety of upgrades at numerous parks. The Parks Development team has been updating the Parks Master Plan and Hike and Bike Master Plan. According to the...
starlocalmedia.com
Celina approves zoning 51 acres to residential, commercial, office and retail uses
During its September regular meeting, the Celina City Council unanimously approved zoning 51 acres to a planned development. The planned development is zoned for single family residential, single family attached as well as commercial, office and retail uses. The land is generally south of Sunset Boulevard and west of the future Custer Road.
FIRST LOOK: H-E-B readies for Frisco opening
Officials held the ribbon-cutting ceremony for H-E-B in Frisco on Sept. 20 ahead of the Sept. 21 opening. (Colby Farr/Community Impact Newspaper) H-E-B in Frisco is ready to open at 6 a.m. Sept. 21. Ahead of the opening, H-E-B officials invited Frisco leadership and media to a ribbon-cutting ceremony held...
New multifamily affordable housing project approved in northeast Plano
Plano Planning Director Christina Day discussed the Versa Development proposal with the City Council on Sept 20. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact Newspaper) Developers for a new affordable housing project in northeast Plano won their appeal in a rezoning case, allowing them to move ahead with an 80-unit complex. Versa Development is...
Best of Dallas 2022: These are the best neighborhoods in Dallas
There's a reason so many people are moving to North Texas from across the country. The cost of living compared to other metros of this size is affordable and Dallas is home to some beautiful neighborhoods.
New boutique Monkee’s of Frisco aims to offer personal experiences
Monkee's of Frisco celebrated its opening Aug. 26 in Frisco. (Courtesy Monkee's of Frisco) Monkee’s of Frisco opened Aug. 26 at The Star in Frisco. The store is described as a “high-end women’s boutique” that aims to offer “a personal and memorable” shopping experience both in store and online, according to the website. The store offers selected brands and designers to curate a collection of clothing, accessories and gifts for shoppers. Monkee’s of Frisco is located at 6635 Cowboys Way, Ste. 110. 469-200-5730. www.monkeesoffrisco.com.
Coppell to Become New Home of Shipley Do-Nuts
The new storefront is part of the donut franchise’s massive North Texas expansion.
Medical City Plano To Expand
Medical City Plano will soon double the height of the hospital and add three helipads. But as Local Profile previously covered, many residents near the hospital are not on board with the plans. Plano City Council voted on the expansion plans during the September 20 meeting. The final vote was...
