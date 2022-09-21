ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Bliss Nails offering nail care service in Richardson

Bliss Nails Richardson opened July 29 in Richardson at 2173 W. Buckingham Road. (Courtesy Bliss Nails Richardson) Bliss Nails Richardson opened July 29 at 2173 W. Buckingham Road, Richardson. The nail salon offers a variety of nail care services, including gel, acrylic and colors. Reservations are recommended, but walk-in service is available. ​​972-988-9896. www.facebook.com/blissnailsrichardson.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Scrubs & Beyond opens Lewisville location

Scrubs & Beyond held its grand opening in Lewisville on Sept. 23. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Scrubs & Beyond held its grand opening in Lewisville on Sept. 23. The store is located in the Vista Ridge Village Shopping Center at 2325 S. Stemmons Freeway. Scrubs & Beyond is the largest retailer of health care apparel and accessories in the country, according to its website. The retailer sells classic scrub pants, tops, lab coats, jackets, shoes and more for both men and women. 972-351-8889.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Staycation Coffee in Richardson adding more seating, upgrades to backyard patio

Staycation Coffee offer's a full coffee menu and a small selection of curated toast options in a modern, open setting. (Rendering courtesy Staycation Coffee) Staycation Coffee at 201 S. Texas St. in Richardson will undergo renovations in its backyard patio to add seating and upgraded features, such as fireplaces, sometime in the fall, according to a company official. The coffee shop offers a variety of coffee, pastries and teas. www.staycationtx.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Frisco, TX
Frisco, TX
Society
CBS DFW

When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gateway Church
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Community Provides Support for High School Cheerleader After Injury

A North Texas community has provided overwhelming support for a high school cheerleader who suffered a catastrophic injury just a few months ago - and whose spirit is inspiring everyone around her. The steps taken by high school senior Megan Sharkey are both small - and big. A representation of...
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney news updates: Oktoberfest goes cashless, sprinklers stop kitchen sink fire and more updates

For the first time, McKinney Oktoberfest is using cashless transactions throughout the three-day festival. This means faster service and shorter lines for Oktoberfest vendors. Event patrons can purchase Oktoberfest food, beer, and activities directly from vendors using a credit/debit card or their mobile wallet, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay. Admission to the event is free, and there is also free parking along with a complimentary shuttle service being available.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Salata coming soon to Lake Highlands

Salata is expecting to open its new location sometime in October at 6464 E. Northwest Hwy., Dallas, with expectations to open mid-October. The restaurant offers different styles of salads and wraps that can be customized with more than 50 different toppings, according to the Salata website. Salata has locations across the nation, including existing stores in other areas of Dallas. 844-725-2821. www.salata.com.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celina approves zoning 51 acres to residential, commercial, office and retail uses

During its September regular meeting, the Celina City Council unanimously approved zoning 51 acres to a planned development. The planned development is zoned for single family residential, single family attached as well as commercial, office and retail uses. The land is generally south of Sunset Boulevard and west of the future Custer Road.
CELINA, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New boutique Monkee’s of Frisco aims to offer personal experiences

Monkee's of Frisco celebrated its opening Aug. 26 in Frisco. (Courtesy Monkee's of Frisco) Monkee’s of Frisco opened Aug. 26 at The Star in Frisco. The store is described as a “high-end women’s boutique” that aims to offer “a personal and memorable” shopping experience both in store and online, according to the website. The store offers selected brands and designers to curate a collection of clothing, accessories and gifts for shoppers. Monkee’s of Frisco is located at 6635 Cowboys Way, Ste. 110. 469-200-5730. www.monkeesoffrisco.com.
FRISCO, TX
Medical City Plano To Expand

Medical City Plano will soon double the height of the hospital and add three helipads. But as Local Profile previously covered, many residents near the hospital are not on board with the plans. Plano City Council voted on the expansion plans during the September 20 meeting. The final vote was...
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
