Bow, NH

manchesterinklink.com

Police seeking alleged wheelchair thief

The suspect, 22-year-old Devyn Smith-Gutierrez, is believed to have taken the motorized wheelchair from the area of Cedar and Pine Streets on Sept. 4. The victim told police that the chair was worth $8,000. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. Anyone accused of a crime...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Family of Trish Haynes calls for answers 4 years after her killing

GRAFTON, N.H. — The family of a slain New Hampshire woman says it's tired of keeping secrets for investigators. Trish Haynes was killed in 2018, and four years later, her killing remains unsolved. "I go from sadness to frustration because it's been too long," said Valorie Haynes Alvorez, Haynes'...
GRAFTON, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Bow, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Bow, NH
thelocalne.ws

Boxford town administrator charged after crash

IPSWICH — An Ipswich man has been charged with operating under the influence (OUI) of liquor, negligent operation and driving without a license after a midnight crash Sept. 2. The charges were filed against Matthew Coogan, 39, of Nabby’s Point Road and became public this week in Ipswich District...
IPSWICH, MA
WMUR.com

Crews rescue beaver stuck in outflow inlet in Durham reservoir

DURHAM, N.H. — A beaver in Durham is being given a second chance, thanks to the actions of the state Fish and Game Department and the Durham Fire Department. Officials say a University of New Hampshire student found the beaver stuck in an outflow inlet at the Durham reservoir on Tuesday.
DURHAM, NH
#Vulnerable Adult
whdh.com

Crash in Groveland leaves car on its side

GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Groveland that left a car on its side Friday afternoon. 7NEWS captured video of emergency crews operating on the scene where a silver SUV was flipped at the intersection of Washington Street and Salem Street. Officials have not said...
GROVELAND, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
manchesterinklink.com

Police surround apartment, deploy SWAT, after wanted man flees during pursuit

MANCHESTER, NH – On September 21, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., members of the Manchester Police Special Enforcement Division observed a wanted man inside a vehicle in the area of Pine and Central streets. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the individual, identified by police as Khamin Todd, 36, of Manchester, got out of the vehicle and ran from police, and entered a building on Central Street.
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Corrections staff close to dangerously low, supt. tells commissioners

LACONIA — Staffing levels at the Belknap County Corrections facility have dropped to the point where the safety of the facility could be in jeopardy if they were to go any lower, the corrections superintendent has told county commissioners. “Things are going well, but it’s precarious,” Superintendent Adam Cunningham...
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
CBS Boston

Seal finally leaves Beverly pond, crawls to police station in middle of night

BEVERLY - A seal that's been hanging out in a pond in Beverly took a trip to the police station overnight and turned himself in."Shoebert," as he's been nicknamed, had been in Shoe Pond for the last week. Authorities hoped he would swim back to the ocean on his own.Instead, he crawled out of the pond early Friday morning and went to the police station - all on his own.In a Facebook post, police said he "traveled through the Cummings Center parking lot and came to the side door of the police station for some help" at 2:30 a.m."Within a...
BEVERLY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

State Police arrest several trespassers who were part of a morning protest in Massachusetts that blocked a roadway

Massachusetts State Police arrested trespassers who were part of a morning protest in Massachusetts. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, Troopers arrested five in the middle of the roadway on the Leverett Circle Connector in Boston for trespassing on state property and other charges. Troopers also seized two...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Stratham man dies after motorcycle crash in Maryland

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash involving a man from Stratham. Investigators told News 9 it happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday when Ronald Roberts, 71, crashed near the Maryland-West Virginia border. Roberts was flown to a hospital in Pennsylvania but...
STRATHAM, NH

