ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

Displaced seal wanders into police station in Massachusetts

BEVERLY, Mass. (CNN) - A surprise visitor wandered into a Massachusetts police station early Friday morning. Shoebert, who has become the talk of the town, decided to pay a visit to law enforcement. The little guy has attracted curious onlookers as he’s floated around a pond in Beverly, Massachusetts.
BEVERLY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy