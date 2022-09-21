ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

weaa.org

Free Community Resource Day, Sept. 24

Cooperative Community Development is a Baltimore-based non-profit committed to building strong micro-economies within communities by developing affordable housing; relevant retail and agricultural spaces and promoting homeownership to provide generational self-sustainability and foster creativity and innovation in youth. “We are about amplifying the voice of the community..”. Johnny D. Martin Jr.,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

New rules take effect Friday at Baltimore County school sporting events

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A new set of rules will take effect Friday for anyone attending a sporting event at Baltimore County Public Schools. BCPS issued a stern warning unsafe and unruly behavior that will not be tolerated at sporting events. The new directive comes just ahead of a number of high school games set to be played across the county.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Williams, Henn issue statement on Pine Grove Middle School bomb scare

TOWSON, MD—BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams and Board of Education of Baltimore County member Julie Henn have issued a statement on Wednesday’s bomb scare at Pine Grove Middle School. The school was evacuated at just after noon on September 21 after an an improvised explosive device was found...
TOWSON, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
belairnewsandviews.com

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health announces progress on new ambulatory surgery center and inpatient bed expansion in Bel Air

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health recently held a ground-breaking ceremony for its ambulatory surgery center and a beam-signing ceremony for its new inpatient bed tower expansion in Bel Air. Here are the details provided by UM UCH:. University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Announces Progress on Two Significant Construction...
BEL AIR, MD
thegreyhound.org

Students React to Increase in COVID-19 Cases on Campus

Over the past two weeks, seats have become noticeably empty as students continue to test positive for COVID-19. These students then begin the isolation period, creating a noticeable decline in class attendance. As the semester has continued, some students have taken notice. “I’ve just noticed a lot of my classmates...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Charm City Live drops performance schedule featuring Kelly Price, Stokley

BALTIMORE -- Charm City Live, a new festival in the heart of Baltimore, has announced its schedule for performances this weekend. The event features national acts including R&B singer Kelly Price, vocalist Jon B pop-R&B vocalist The Bonfyre and Georgia R&B casanova Joe. In place for Rebecca Black is Trevor Jackson.Charm City Live is Saturday, Sept. 24 at War Memorial Plaza, from noon to 8 p.m. This is the first year for the free festival, which is family-friendly and includes a kid's zone, local vendors, and food trucks.The six performances will be held from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., starting with The Bonfyre and closing with Joe.   Local DJs and local vendors will also participate, essentially infusing the culture of Baltimore with national celebrities and entertainment.  WJZ is the proud media sponsor of this event. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Students react to Hopkins Dining changes

The University recently unveiled its new internally-operated dining plan, which has brought opinions for both new and returning students. The transition was made to allow for more sustainable food practices, enhanced student experience and collaboration with local partners, like Gold Crust Bakery. In an email to The News-Letter, Assistant Vice...
BALTIMORE, MD
#Morgan News Hour#Weaa
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County leaders double down on school safety after 'tense, scary moments'

LOCHEARN, Md. — Extra counselors and an enhanced police presence greeted students Wednesday, a day aftera suspicious package was found near Pine Grove Middle School. Baltimore County Public Schools and county leaders spoke Wednesday morning while at an unrelated groundbreaking ceremony for Bedford Elementary School. BCPS Superintendent Darryl Williams shared praise, reflecting on how law enforcement, specifically school resource officers, handled the school's evacuation.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Baltimore Times

Kidney and Funds Needed for Baltimore Man with a Spirit of Service

Roosevelt V. Boone III’s journey to find a living kidney donor and raise funds to support his pursuit of overcoming a serious health challenge serves as a lesson in faith. The Baltimorean recently created a GoFundMe account to spread the word about his hope-filled mission. “I have been accepted...
BALTIMORE, MD
thegreyhound.org

Baltimore Community Distrustful After E-Coli Water Outbreak

During the first two weeks of September, Baltimore residents were put under a boil water advisory which affected more than 1,500 citizens. Those residents were forced to boil their water for 1 minute or buy bottled water. This became a tedious task and, in some cases, an impossible one. Not everyone could afford to buy cases of water and had to rely on tap water as their main source. Even though the boil water advisory has passed many citizens are still skeptical about using tap water.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Education
Baltimore Times

Baltimorean Receives Cornea from Donor, Nephew Provides Gift of Life to Others

Sonia Taylor understands the organ, eye, and tissue donation topic from the perspective of being a recipient and being a donor’s aunt. The Baltimorean received a cornea transplant in May of 1994 because she was rapidly losing vision in her right eye. Taylor started having vision problems in her early twenties. Blurry vision led to wearing glasses and prescription changes. Her doctor at the Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute diagnosed her with a corneal abnormality called keratoconus. It could not be corrected with glasses.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Festival in Baltimore will celebrate Latin American heritage

BALTIMORE -- As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month here in Baltimore, a festival is taking place in Baltimore's Highlandtown community this weekend.It all started during the COVID-19 pandemic and has grown into a celebration for the entire community. A lot of people were struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Highlandtown neighborhood, organizers wanted to find a way to support Latin American artists, so they called on the community for help. "We started in a parking lot," organizer Yesenia Mejia said.Back in 2020, about 150 people came together in a small parking lot off of Eastern Avenue to...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore City Council mulls homeless encampment sanitation issues

Baltimore City officials are searching for ways to keep the 23 homeless encampments across the city clean. Councilmember Phylicia Porter, who represents District 10 which includes neighborhoods from Cherry Hill to Pigtown, said she’s gotten many calls from community members about the tents. Porter requested the Baltimore City Council committee hearing on Wednesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Pizza tab led authorities to track suspect in Maryland

ARBUTUS, Md. — Federal authorities arrested a Maryland man on charges connected to the 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Authorities said Paul Lovley, 23, of Halethorpe, is associated with the group America First, which the Anti-Defamation League said is connected to alt-right figures and white supremacists. Lovley has been on the radar of federal officials since at least May 2021.
HALETHORPE, MD
weaa.org

Black and Missing | Kamoni Ross and Wanda Dawson-Roger-Campbell

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Kamoni Ross. Ross was last seen on September 12, on Osage Street near Carroll Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland. Kamoni is 5’9”, 145 pounds, has brown medium length hair and brown eyes. He was last...
SILVER SPRING, MD

