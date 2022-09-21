Read full article on original website
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
weaa.org
Free Community Resource Day, Sept. 24
Cooperative Community Development is a Baltimore-based non-profit committed to building strong micro-economies within communities by developing affordable housing; relevant retail and agricultural spaces and promoting homeownership to provide generational self-sustainability and foster creativity and innovation in youth. “We are about amplifying the voice of the community..”. Johnny D. Martin Jr.,...
Baltimore Organization Fights To End 'Period Poverty' Among Underprivileged Women
With Period Action Day around the corner, the Baltimore community is stepping up to help provide access to menstrual products to underprivileged women and girls, according to a fundraiser created by the AB's Care Society. "Period Poverty" continues to be an issue for millions of women across the globe, with...
Wbaltv.com
New rules take effect Friday at Baltimore County school sporting events
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A new set of rules will take effect Friday for anyone attending a sporting event at Baltimore County Public Schools. BCPS issued a stern warning unsafe and unruly behavior that will not be tolerated at sporting events. The new directive comes just ahead of a number of high school games set to be played across the county.
Nottingham MD
Williams, Henn issue statement on Pine Grove Middle School bomb scare
TOWSON, MD—BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams and Board of Education of Baltimore County member Julie Henn have issued a statement on Wednesday’s bomb scare at Pine Grove Middle School. The school was evacuated at just after noon on September 21 after an an improvised explosive device was found...
belairnewsandviews.com
University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health announces progress on new ambulatory surgery center and inpatient bed expansion in Bel Air
University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health recently held a ground-breaking ceremony for its ambulatory surgery center and a beam-signing ceremony for its new inpatient bed tower expansion in Bel Air. Here are the details provided by UM UCH:. University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Announces Progress on Two Significant Construction...
thegreyhound.org
Students React to Increase in COVID-19 Cases on Campus
Over the past two weeks, seats have become noticeably empty as students continue to test positive for COVID-19. These students then begin the isolation period, creating a noticeable decline in class attendance. As the semester has continued, some students have taken notice. “I’ve just noticed a lot of my classmates...
Charm City Live drops performance schedule featuring Kelly Price, Stokley
BALTIMORE -- Charm City Live, a new festival in the heart of Baltimore, has announced its schedule for performances this weekend. The event features national acts including R&B singer Kelly Price, vocalist Jon B pop-R&B vocalist The Bonfyre and Georgia R&B casanova Joe. In place for Rebecca Black is Trevor Jackson.Charm City Live is Saturday, Sept. 24 at War Memorial Plaza, from noon to 8 p.m. This is the first year for the free festival, which is family-friendly and includes a kid's zone, local vendors, and food trucks.The six performances will be held from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., starting with The Bonfyre and closing with Joe. Local DJs and local vendors will also participate, essentially infusing the culture of Baltimore with national celebrities and entertainment. WJZ is the proud media sponsor of this event.
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Students react to Hopkins Dining changes
The University recently unveiled its new internally-operated dining plan, which has brought opinions for both new and returning students. The transition was made to allow for more sustainable food practices, enhanced student experience and collaboration with local partners, like Gold Crust Bakery. In an email to The News-Letter, Assistant Vice...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County leaders double down on school safety after 'tense, scary moments'
LOCHEARN, Md. — Extra counselors and an enhanced police presence greeted students Wednesday, a day aftera suspicious package was found near Pine Grove Middle School. Baltimore County Public Schools and county leaders spoke Wednesday morning while at an unrelated groundbreaking ceremony for Bedford Elementary School. BCPS Superintendent Darryl Williams shared praise, reflecting on how law enforcement, specifically school resource officers, handled the school's evacuation.
Baltimore Times
Kidney and Funds Needed for Baltimore Man with a Spirit of Service
Roosevelt V. Boone III’s journey to find a living kidney donor and raise funds to support his pursuit of overcoming a serious health challenge serves as a lesson in faith. The Baltimorean recently created a GoFundMe account to spread the word about his hope-filled mission. “I have been accepted...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore City closing out summer with first Charm City Live Festival
Baltimore City is closing out the summer season with the first Charm City Live Festival. There will be music, food and fun at Baltimore's War Memorial Plaza this weekend. Some artists to take the stage include Jon B., Kelly Price, Stokley Williams and Rebecca Black. Several garages and parking lots...
thegreyhound.org
Baltimore Community Distrustful After E-Coli Water Outbreak
During the first two weeks of September, Baltimore residents were put under a boil water advisory which affected more than 1,500 citizens. Those residents were forced to boil their water for 1 minute or buy bottled water. This became a tedious task and, in some cases, an impossible one. Not everyone could afford to buy cases of water and had to rely on tap water as their main source. Even though the boil water advisory has passed many citizens are still skeptical about using tap water.
weaa.org
Dr. Andrea Hayes Dixon, Howard's first Black woman dean in the College of Medicine
(Washington, DC) -- Howard University is appointing the first Black woman to serve as dean of the College of Medicine. Doctor Andrea A. Hayes Dixon was the first surgeon in the world to perform a high-risk, life-saving stomach cancer procedure on teens. She also recently became the first woman to...
Baltimore Times
Baltimorean Receives Cornea from Donor, Nephew Provides Gift of Life to Others
Sonia Taylor understands the organ, eye, and tissue donation topic from the perspective of being a recipient and being a donor’s aunt. The Baltimorean received a cornea transplant in May of 1994 because she was rapidly losing vision in her right eye. Taylor started having vision problems in her early twenties. Blurry vision led to wearing glasses and prescription changes. Her doctor at the Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute diagnosed her with a corneal abnormality called keratoconus. It could not be corrected with glasses.
Festival in Baltimore will celebrate Latin American heritage
BALTIMORE -- As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month here in Baltimore, a festival is taking place in Baltimore's Highlandtown community this weekend.It all started during the COVID-19 pandemic and has grown into a celebration for the entire community. A lot of people were struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Highlandtown neighborhood, organizers wanted to find a way to support Latin American artists, so they called on the community for help. "We started in a parking lot," organizer Yesenia Mejia said.Back in 2020, about 150 people came together in a small parking lot off of Eastern Avenue to...
wypr.org
Baltimore City Council mulls homeless encampment sanitation issues
Baltimore City officials are searching for ways to keep the 23 homeless encampments across the city clean. Councilmember Phylicia Porter, who represents District 10 which includes neighborhoods from Cherry Hill to Pigtown, said she’s gotten many calls from community members about the tents. Porter requested the Baltimore City Council committee hearing on Wednesday.
foxbaltimore.com
Northeast Baltimore High School student says school fight left him concussed
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Northeast Baltimore High School student says he was beaten at school Monday. Malik Allen is a 10th-grade student at Reginald F. Lewis High School in Northeast Baltimore. “He’s never going back to Baltimore City Public Schools,” said Hassan Giordano, Malik’s father. Giordano...
Wbaltv.com
Pizza tab led authorities to track suspect in Maryland
ARBUTUS, Md. — Federal authorities arrested a Maryland man on charges connected to the 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Authorities said Paul Lovley, 23, of Halethorpe, is associated with the group America First, which the Anti-Defamation League said is connected to alt-right figures and white supremacists. Lovley has been on the radar of federal officials since at least May 2021.
weaa.org
Black and Missing | Kamoni Ross and Wanda Dawson-Roger-Campbell
The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Kamoni Ross. Ross was last seen on September 12, on Osage Street near Carroll Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland. Kamoni is 5’9”, 145 pounds, has brown medium length hair and brown eyes. He was last...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. cuts ribbon on new, high-demand affordable housing
Prince George’s County leaders helped cut the ribbon on the Gateway at Peerless, a new development aimed at boosting the stock of high-demand affordable housing in the region. The project brings more than 60 apartments to a plot of land off U.S. Route 301 just north of downtown Upper...
