Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in DetroitInstaworkDetroit, MI
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Related
Lions Rookie Aidan Hutchinson Dealing With An Injury
Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson missed Wednesday's practice with a thigh injury. That being said, head coach Dan Campbell expressed no concern that Hutchinson wouldn't be able to go for the Lions' Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft,...
NFL Odds: Lions vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
Get ready NFC North fans! A battle between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings will take place in the North Star State in what should be an entertaining battle! Join us for our NFL odds series, where our Lions-Vikings prediction and pick will be made. Coming into Week 3...
Titans OT Taylor Lewan Out For Season With Knee Injury
He was carted off the field last week vs. Buffalo.
Lions injury report: Ragnow, Oruwariye back at practice but Hutchinson, Swift sidelined
The first Detroit Lions injury report for Week 3 features some expected absences and an unfortunate update on a costly casualty from Sunday’s win over the Washington Commanders. First, the good news. Center Frank Ragnow practiced on Wednesday. He missed Week 2 with a toe injury and a lingering...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lions final injury report for Week 3: 4 key players listed as questionable
The Detroit Lions will head to Minnesota in Week 3 to face the Vikings. They’ll do so with four of their most talented players all questionable for Sunday’s matchup with injuries. Center Frank Ragnow (toe), running back D’Andre Swift (ankle) and rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (thigh) are...
5 players that need to play well for the Vikings to beat the Lions.
The Minnesota Vikings are 1-1 this season but are also 1-0 in the division after a week 1 victory over the Green Bay Packers. After getting lambasted by the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, kumbaya time is over and overcoming adversity is the name of the game. As they head...
Amon-Ra St. Brown calls out Commanders WR drafted ahead of him
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown holds a major vendetta against every team that passed on him in the 2021 NFL Draft. That vendetta extends toward the wide receivers they ultimately selected instead, too. St. Brown faced off against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, one of the teams that...
Six-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith out vs. Lions
Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith was ruled out for Friday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Smith has been in concussion
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lions-Vikings Key Matchups
Will Ragatz of Inside The Vikings answers five questions regarding the Detroit Lions' Week 3 contest with the Minnesota Vikings.
MLive.com
Who has the best football helmet in the Jackson area?
JACKSON -- Last week, we asked you what you felt was the top football stadium in the Jackson area, and MLive readers voiced their preference for Addison. This week it’s time for focus not on the field of play but on the helmets the players are wearing.
Hawks look to improve communication between coach, Young
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are heading into training camp looking for a bit of a reboot. First up: improving the communication between coach Nate McMillan and star guard Trae Young. McMillan already got the ball rolling after the Hawks were eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs, a bitter comedown from their run to the Eastern Conference final in 2021. In June, the coach hopped on a flight to visit Young at his Oklahoma City home, wanting to make sure everyone was on the same page when camp began Saturday.
numberfire.com
D'Andre Swift (ankle) practicing for Lions again Friday
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle) practiced again on Friday. Swift has now practiced on back-to-back days after sitting out Wednesday's session, so he should be ready to rock for Sunday's Week 3 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. The ankle injury limited Swift to 10 opportunities in Week 2, down from 18 in the opener, but Lions' head coach Dan Campbell indicated that he will be able to take on a larger workload this week.
Comments / 0