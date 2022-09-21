ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Spun

Lions Rookie Aidan Hutchinson Dealing With An Injury

Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson missed Wednesday's practice with a thigh injury. That being said, head coach Dan Campbell expressed no concern that Hutchinson wouldn't be able to go for the Lions' Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft,...
MLive.com

Who has the best football helmet in the Jackson area?

JACKSON -- Last week, we asked you what you felt was the top football stadium in the Jackson area, and MLive readers voiced their preference for Addison. This week it’s time for focus not on the field of play but on the helmets the players are wearing.
The Associated Press

Hawks look to improve communication between coach, Young

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are heading into training camp looking for a bit of a reboot. First up: improving the communication between coach Nate McMillan and star guard Trae Young. McMillan already got the ball rolling after the Hawks were eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs, a bitter comedown from their run to the Eastern Conference final in 2021. In June, the coach hopped on a flight to visit Young at his Oklahoma City home, wanting to make sure everyone was on the same page when camp began Saturday.
numberfire.com

D'Andre Swift (ankle) practicing for Lions again Friday

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle) practiced again on Friday. Swift has now practiced on back-to-back days after sitting out Wednesday's session, so he should be ready to rock for Sunday's Week 3 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. The ankle injury limited Swift to 10 opportunities in Week 2, down from 18 in the opener, but Lions' head coach Dan Campbell indicated that he will be able to take on a larger workload this week.
