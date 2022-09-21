ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

Nekter Juice Bar Opening in Rockwall

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Dallas
What Now Dallas
 2 days ago
A healthy food option is coming soon to Rockwall . Nekter Juice Bar , which offers smoothies, bowls, juice cleanses, and more, will be located at 1053 E. IH 30, Ste. 111 in Rockwall.

Owner Bobby Patel told What Now Dallas that construction recently started at the space, and he projects Nekter Juice Bar could open to the public sometime this December.

The Rockwall Nekter Juice Bar will be Patel’s first franchise location for the brand. “The brand is about the community. I think Rockwall has a tight-knit community feel, so I think it should be a good fit,” Patel said.

The menu includes a variety of acai bowls in multiple flavors and smoothies such as Orange Crush, Pink Flamingo, and Pineapple Matcha. Guests can also try fresh juices, wellness shots, and juice cleanses. “I think Nekter’s a good option to help prevent and control your health in a positive way.”

Patel has purchased two licenses for Nekter including the rights to Kaufman County . His goal is to expand with Forney a possibility for a future Nekter site. For now, Patel said he is taking it one step at a time.



