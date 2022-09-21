ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray Dalio sees these classic early signs of a US recession and expects the economy to get worse over the next 2 years

By Brian Evans
 2 days ago
Ray Dalio. Eoin Noonan/Web Summit via Getty Images
  • Bridgewater's Ray Dalio says the US is showing the hallmark signs of a recession.
  • He added that the economic picture could worsen for the next two years.
  • Dalio pointed to drawdowns in cash balances, contracting housing and auto sectors, and rising delinquency rates.

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio sees the classic early warning signs of a recession in the US and expects the economic picture to get worse over the next two years.

The Bridgewater Associates founder told MarketWatch on Wednesday that given rising interest rates meant to tame record-high inflation — coupled with other factors like the Russia's invasion of Ukraine rattling energy markets — the US economy has more room for further pain.

"I think it's going to get worse into '23 and '24, which has implications for elections," Dalio said.

He pointed to key red flags, namely drawdowns in cash balances that had been built up earlier, the contraction of both the housing and automotive sectors, as well as a rise in credit delinquency rates.

"We are right now very close to a zero-percent growth," Dalio said.

The central bank, lead by Chairman Jerome Powell, has remained consistent in its messaging that the Fed prioritizes reining in inflation back down toward its 2% target over economic growth.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced another 75-basis-point increase in benchmark rates, while also signaling that additional hikes would follow in future meetings.

Speaking before the Fed's policy announcement, Dalio said the Fed has a tradeoff between strengthening the economy and controlling inflation.

"They will tighten monetary policy and take away credit until the economic pain is greater than the inflation pain," he said.

Bare Shelf Biden
2d ago

We're already in a recession. It amazes me how far up the Democrats rear end the MSM is. Biden says we're not in a recession and the MSM geos along with it. Even though they know we are.

TOLD YA SO!!!
1d ago

Last night Trump predicted that after the midterms, we will see way more skyrocketing of prices in gas, food, everything. Before the 2020 elections, Trump predicted the dire straits our country would be in if Biden was elected. Trump has been dead on. I cannot blame Biden voters because there were not enough of them for Biden to legally win. As we all are aware.

troy chambers
2d ago

the early signs like 2 consecutive quarters of negative growth?

