Reno, NV

Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast

The Associated Press
2 days ago
 2 days ago

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno.

In southern Nevada, Wednesday’s highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius) and could approach 100 degrees F (38 C) in Las Vegas by the weekend.

Nearly an inch of rain fell Tuesday in the northern Sierra, including .97 inch (2.5 centimeters) at Susanville, California and .86 (2.2 cm) at Lake Tahoe in Incline Village.

A half-inch fell in west Reno. Only .07 inch (.18 cm) was recorded at Reno-Tahoe International Airport but it broke the old record for the date of .05 (0.13 cm) set in 1944, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures in Reno and Tahoe were expected to be 10 to 20 degrees below normal on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-60s F (teens C). Slushy snow was possible in the upper elevations around Mount Rose between Reno and Tahoe, the weather service said.

Highs in the lower 90s F (lower 30s C) were forecast through the week in Las Vegas where the mercury reached 95 F (35 C) on Tuesday and could approach triple digits (38 C) by the weekend.

The latest 100-degree (38 C) day ever recorded in the fall in Las Vegas was Oct. 4 in 1947. On average, Las Vegas is done with 100-degree days by Sept. 18.

