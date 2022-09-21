Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
New self-storage business coming to Jonesboro Road
McDONOUGH — A developer’s request to rezone property on Jonesboro Road to build a storage unit was approved by the Board of Commissioners on Sept. 20. The development will feature indoor self-storage in the rear and business rental space in the front of the three-story building. The 2.62-acre property is located at 813 Jonesboro Road.
multifamilybiz.com
Aventon Companies Enters Atlanta Market With Development of 300-Unit Aventon Exchange Apartment Community in Gwinnett County
ATLANTA, GA - Aventon Companies, a prominent, vertically integrated, multifamily developer with active projects throughout the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced it has entered the Atlanta market. Aventon Exchange will be a 300-unit, Class A development spread over 16 acres, located at the Northeast corner of Buford Drive and Old Peachtree Road.
1,300 Atlanta Medical Center employees have new jobs as hospital gets ready to close
More than two-thirds of the workers at Atlanta Medical Center have accepted jobs at other Wellstar facilities. A company spokesperson says 1,742 employees work at AMC. More than 1,300 workers have accepted other jobs, the health system said. Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1. Channel 2 Action...
“Pop-Up Doc” coming to help Fayette, Coweta food workers
Food service workers in Fayette and Coweta counties will get free medical service next week thanks to a “pop-up doc” exp...
The Citizen Online
Clint Holland announces his run for Peachtree City Council Post 3
My name is Clint Holland and I am proud to announce my candidacy for the open Peachtree City Post 3 City Council seat. I’ve recently retired and ready to fully commit time to serving PTC citizens. When we first visited this area, my wife Ann and I immediately fell...
Forum: Mayors say it’s critical for residents to join fight against Fulton over sales revenue
A panel of eight mayors took part in a Roswell town hall Wednesday to inform the public on what’s at stake if 15 cities ...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan, Coweta set to mediate LOST disagreement
A mediation date has been set for Coweta County and the city of Newnan to possibly come to an agreement for local option sales tax revenue splits. County and city officials will meet Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. at the Newnan Centre, located at 1515 Lower Fayetteville Road in Newnan, for a mediation conference.
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for Saturday September 24 – Friday September 30, 2022
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday September 24 to Friday September 30 , 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder...
Nearly 400 homes could be built next to Cumming City Center
The Cumming City Center is getting close to opening day.(Photo/Michelle Hal) (Forsyth County, GA) As the Cumming City Center readies for its close-up, a proposed new housing component could make it a true mixed-use community.
The Citizen Online
Help Peachtree City charity Midwest Food Bank win Chick-fil-A grant
Midwest Food Bank Georgia is honored to be one out of five finalists out of the entire Southeastern region of the U.S. for the Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards. A combination of a lengthy grant application submitted by the Midwest Food Bank grant team along with a nomination from Doug Barnett, Chick-fil-A Operator of Starr’s Mill, Towne Center and the new Senoia locations, resulted in Midwest Food Bank being chosen for this opportunity out of 2,400 nonprofit applicants.
cobbcountycourier.com
Kennesaw citizens opposed to Wildman’s reopening say they “won’t go away”
Kennesaw citizens returned to City Council Monday to protest the decision to allow Wildman’s Civil War shop to reopen on Main Street. About 30 people came to speak and hold up signs that said “Take the KKK out of Kennesaw” and “Don’t Harbor Hate.” This was not the first time Wildman’s dominated the public comment portion of the meeting without being on the agenda in recent months.
Rare Buckhead Estate Hits Market
Between its private and wooded location, luxurious amenities and finishes, and its proximity to the bustling city life, this newly listed Buckhead estate is truly a hidden gem in the Atlanta area.
Clayton News Daily
PHOTOS: These animals are up for adoption in Clayton County - Week of September 19
Animals in the photo gallery arrived to Clayton County Animal Control between September 14 and September 23. These animals are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control. Continue reading below for information on adoption and shelter hours. Clayton County Animal Control has two facilities:. Adoption Center - Address: 3199...
fox5atlanta.com
Famous 'Stranger Things' house for sale in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - "Stranger Things" fans, get ready to open up that curiosity door. With $300,000, one of the famous homes from the hit Netflix original series could be yours. On Sept. 19, EXP Realty, LLC. listed Will Byers' house from the show on Zillow. It turns out the home...
Newnan Times-Herald
Pulte pulls 1,200-home Del Webb proposal, for now
A proposed senior living community was withdrawn from the Coweta County Board of Commissioners’ Tuesday meeting. The development, which was to be located on Posey Road and Baker Road north of Georgia Highway 34, was to be a large senior living community, branded as a Del Webb community, produced by Pulte Group.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
Henry County Daily Herald
U.S. Postal Service seeking to fill positions in Henry County
Residents looking to start a new career with their local post office now have an opportunity to learn more about what the Postal Service can offer them as shortages within the national agency continue to increase. The Postal Service is looking to fill entry-level positions in the Hampton and McDonough...
Water bills skyrocket for homeowners in Cobb after a worker never actually checked their meters
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Homeowners in Mableton want to know why they are being charged so much for water. Channel 2′s Cobb County bureau chief Michele Newell was in Mableton on Tuesday, where homeowners say they are looking for answers. Cobb County admitted that a now-fired meter reader...
The Citizen Online
Fire destroys bakery in iconic structure on Hwy. 54 just west of Peachtree City
An iconic landmark along Ga. Highway 54 just inside Coweta County went up in flames Sept. 21. Heirloom Market Co. and Bakery suffered what has been called a total loss of the structure, with the cause of the fire under investigation. Commenting on the fire call that came in at...
West Georgian
Brown Dog Eatery Food Review
Brown Dog Eatery is an upscale bar and grill located in downtown Carrollton. Brown Dog Eatery’s upscale reputation comes from its unique food items that you will not find outside of the Atlanta area. I ventured to Brown Dog Eatery last Thursday to enjoy their high end eats. I...
