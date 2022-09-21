ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

New self-storage business coming to Jonesboro Road

McDONOUGH — A developer’s request to rezone property on Jonesboro Road to build a storage unit was approved by the Board of Commissioners on Sept. 20. The development will feature indoor self-storage in the rear and business rental space in the front of the three-story building. The 2.62-acre property is located at 813 Jonesboro Road.
MCDONOUGH, GA
multifamilybiz.com

Aventon Companies Enters Atlanta Market With Development of 300-Unit Aventon Exchange Apartment Community in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, GA - Aventon Companies, a prominent, vertically integrated, multifamily developer with active projects throughout the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced it has entered the Atlanta market. Aventon Exchange will be a 300-unit, Class A development spread over 16 acres, located at the Northeast corner of Buford Drive and Old Peachtree Road.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan, Coweta set to mediate LOST disagreement

A mediation date has been set for Coweta County and the city of Newnan to possibly come to an agreement for local option sales tax revenue splits. County and city officials will meet Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. at the Newnan Centre, located at 1515 Lower Fayetteville Road in Newnan, for a mediation conference.
NEWNAN, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for Saturday September 24 – Friday September 30, 2022

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday September 24 to Friday September 30 , 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder...
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Help Peachtree City charity Midwest Food Bank win Chick-fil-A grant

Midwest Food Bank Georgia is honored to be one out of five finalists out of the entire Southeastern region of the U.S. for the Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards. A combination of a lengthy grant application submitted by the Midwest Food Bank grant team along with a nomination from Doug Barnett, Chick-fil-A Operator of Starr’s Mill, Towne Center and the new Senoia locations, resulted in Midwest Food Bank being chosen for this opportunity out of 2,400 nonprofit applicants.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Kennesaw citizens opposed to Wildman’s reopening say they “won’t go away”

Kennesaw citizens returned to City Council Monday to protest the decision to allow Wildman’s Civil War shop to reopen on Main Street. About 30 people came to speak and hold up signs that said “Take the KKK out of Kennesaw” and “Don’t Harbor Hate.” This was not the first time Wildman’s dominated the public comment portion of the meeting without being on the agenda in recent months.
KENNESAW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Famous 'Stranger Things' house for sale in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - "Stranger Things" fans, get ready to open up that curiosity door. With $300,000, one of the famous homes from the hit Netflix original series could be yours. On Sept. 19, EXP Realty, LLC. listed Will Byers' house from the show on Zillow. It turns out the home...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Pulte pulls 1,200-home Del Webb proposal, for now

A proposed senior living community was withdrawn from the Coweta County Board of Commissioners’ Tuesday meeting. The development, which was to be located on Posey Road and Baker Road north of Georgia Highway 34, was to be a large senior living community, branded as a Del Webb community, produced by Pulte Group.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
GEORGIA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

U.S. Postal Service seeking to fill positions in Henry County

Residents looking to start a new career with their local post office now have an opportunity to learn more about what the Postal Service can offer them as shortages within the national agency continue to increase. The Postal Service is looking to fill entry-level positions in the Hampton and McDonough...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
West Georgian

Brown Dog Eatery Food Review

Brown Dog Eatery is an upscale bar and grill located in downtown Carrollton. Brown Dog Eatery’s upscale reputation comes from its unique food items that you will not find outside of the Atlanta area. I ventured to Brown Dog Eatery last Thursday to enjoy their high end eats. I...
CARROLLTON, GA

