kttn.com
Woman in custody after Cameron School District placed on lockdown
Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor reports a woman was taken into custody without incident the morning of September 22nd after an incident that caused the Cameron School District to be placed on lockdown. The Cameron Police Department 911 Center received a call about a disturbance in the area of Fourth...
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com
Clinton County U.S. Route 69 South Open
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced Clinton County U.S. Route 69 south at the new Route 116 round about intersection is now open. Crew from Amino Brothers Co. Inc. of Kansas City, working with Mo-Dot, were able to reopen U.S. Route 69 south of the intersection from just north of 251st Street to Route 116 Thursday afternoon.
kchi.com
Six Headed To Prison
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department will transport six men to the Missouri Department of Correction under court order. The six include:. 33-year-old Donald Franks of Chillicothe, sentenced to 2 years for Endangering the Welfare of a Child. 28-year-old Donnie Matheson of Chillicothe, sentenced to 7 years for Endangering the...
Former Oak Park teacher, coach serving 30-day shock time
Former North Kansas City School District teacher and Oak Park coach pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a student in Clay County.
KMZU
Rear-end collision in Daviess County seriously injures Maysville woman
JAMESPORT – A rear-end collision in Jamesport seriously injured a Maysville woman this Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the front driver's side of a northbound vehicle driven by Tiffany Lipai struck the rear of a westbound vehicle driven by Sayyadina Uehling of Polo in the intersection of MO-6 and Route F.
kchi.com
CMS Softball Downs Brookfield 10-0 To Improve To 6-0
The Chillicothe Middle School Lady Hornets Softball team improved their record to 6-0 after a win over Brookfield 10-0 on Thursday. Hope led things off in the circle. She surrendered zero runs on one hit over two innings, striking out four and walking zero. Landry Marsh followed, facing seven batters, allowing no hits, striking out four, and walking one.
kchi.com
One More Booked Wednesday
One additional booking was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Wednesday. 37-year-old Jonathan Allen Peterie was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department on a Parole Warrant. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
kchi.com
Kirsten Dunn Signs LOI To Play Softball At Central Methodist University
The Chillicothe Lady Hornets Softball team had a player sign their letter of intent to play college softball on Wednesday. Kirsten Dunn, a senior infielder for the Lady Hornets, signed to Central Methodist University to officially become an Eagle. Dunn has been having a fantastic senior campaign, batting an extremely...
KMBC.com
Investigators: School bus driver was momentarily distracted before bus overturned in Clay County
PLATTE TOWNSHIP, Mo. — Officials in Clay County, Missouri, say a school bus driver has been ticketed after her bus was involved in a rollover crash with students on board last week. The Clay County Sheriff's Office's Traffic Safety Unit has finished its investigation into the Sept. 12 bus...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
Chillicothe Police responded to 88 calls for service on Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 12:14 pm, Report of a two-vehicle crash on the business lot in the 100 block of W. Business 36. No injuries were reported. Parties exchanged information. 12:49 pm, Officers took a report of theft that...
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN TRAFFIC CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Two individuals were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Tuesday, September 20. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Mary Jones of Lexington, crossed into the path of a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Bradley Coffey of Centerview, and struck the vehicle head on.
kchi.com
CHS Softball Shuts Out Maryville 10-0
The Chillicothe High School Softball team took down the Maryville Spoofhounds 10-0 on Tuesday night. Kinlei Boley got the win for the Lady Hornets, going for all five innings. She gave up zero runs, one hit, and zero walks, while striking out five batters. Chillicothe had 14 hits compared to...
BNSF files suit against victims of fatal train derailment in Mendon
BNSF filed a complaint to compel arbitration in federal court Tuesday regarding instances in which the company was named in lawsuits related to a deadly Amtrak train derailment in Mendon, Missouri.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Thursday, September 22
The Highway Patrol in Putnam County arrested two people on Thursday for alleged drug violations. Thirty-four-year-old Kayla Bramhall of Worthington and 30-year-old Jerry Williams of Kirksville have been accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of fewer than ten grams of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bramhall also is accused of failure to register a motor vehicle, no proof of insurance, and no seat belt. Williams also has an alleged seat belt violation.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Chillicothe woman
The highway patrol reports a Chillicothe resident was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County. Twenty-nine-year-old Madison Lowrey was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, speeding, and no seat belt. She was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
KMZU
Serious injuries sustained in head on collision
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. – Two drivers sustain serious injuries in a head on collision Tuesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 6:50 a.m. on Highway 13 north of Route FF. A southbound traveling vehicle driven by 43-year-old Mary E. Jones, of Lexington, crossed into the center path and struck a northbound traveling vehicle, driven by 23-year-old Bradley S. Coffey, of Centerview.
kchi.com
Chillicothe XC Picks Up 11 Varsity Medals At Smithville Invitational
The 2022 Smithville Invitational had a heat index of over 100 degrees, and the Chillicothe High School Cross Country team came away with 11 Varsity Medalists and 2 JV Medalists. Varsity Boys Times:. Luke Thompson – 2nd – 18:20. Cain Evans – 5th – 19:08. Laik...
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Driver Injured in Rollover Crash
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Maysville driver was taken to the hospital following an accident in DeKalb County Wednesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 34-year old Monica Wormsley was northbound on Fairview Road, 2 miles south of Amity when her vehicle crossed the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle went airborne, overturned and came to rest on its top.
kchi.com
Recent Livingston County Bookings
Several recent bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. 52-year-old Marty J Thorne was sentenced to jail time for alleged Contempt of Court. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center. 19-year-old Corliss Stanley Depee was arrested by Hamilton Police for alleged Failure...
