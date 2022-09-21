The Highway Patrol in Putnam County arrested two people on Thursday for alleged drug violations. Thirty-four-year-old Kayla Bramhall of Worthington and 30-year-old Jerry Williams of Kirksville have been accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of fewer than ten grams of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bramhall also is accused of failure to register a motor vehicle, no proof of insurance, and no seat belt. Williams also has an alleged seat belt violation.

PUTNAM COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO