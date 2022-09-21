ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

WYFF4.com

Greenville, Spartanburg Counties eye major investment from Volvo

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville and Spartanburg County Councils have passed the second of three readings on a tax break for multi-million dollar investments from Volvo. The investments center around five facilities, which would be used for tooling and equipment for the company's vehicles. In Greenville County, the Swedish vehicle...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
thejournalonline.com

Anderson County Council approves tax agreements and zoning changes

During their meeting Tuesday, Anderson County Council approved several fee in lieu agreements, zoning change requests and design services for a new detention center. The Palmetto High AFJROTC unit was recognized during the meeting for receiving the 2021-22 Distinguished Unit Award, the “Silver Star” Community Service with Excellence Award and the 2022 Southeast Region Cadet Leadership Course Unit of Excellence Award. District 7 Representative Cindy Wilson made the presentation.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Room filled with orange in opposition to Highway 9 expansion

MILL SPRING – The N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) held a public meeting on Thursday, September 22, to inform residents and local business owners of the proposed lane and shoulder improvements for N.C. Highway 9, and to gather public input on the proposed design. According to information provided on...
MILL SPRING, NC
FOX Carolina

Owner closing Greenville restaurant due to ‘labor situation’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a “labor situation” according to the owner. Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 86 (Bessie Road)

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 85 defeated Augusta Road to become our most requested “Getting Answers,” road to date. Also known as Bessie Road, Highway 86 runs 12 miles through Anderson and Greenville Counties. It’s between Augusta Road and Highway 8, in Piedmont. Drivers tell us...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Threat at Laurens District 55 High School was 'initiated by a student with the intent of it being a prank', superintendent says

LAURENS, S.C. — Update at 1:45 p.m.:. The following update is from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office:. "Regarding the situation from today at Laurens District 55 High School: Following a thorough search and investigation by law enforcement and district officials, it was determined that there is no credible threat in the school. It was concluded that the alleged threat was initiated by a student with the intent of it being a prank. Laurens County School District 55 is handling this situation in accordance with the District Code of Conduct to discipline the student. Sheriff Reynolds had the following to say, 'This is unfortunately a very serious disruption. Students cannot learn and the potential threat is very unsettling to the health of students, teachers and parents. We are addressing this as an unlawful act and we will transport this individual to DJJ. It is our hope that this type of reckless behavior will stop.'"
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SC senator calls for action after FOX Carolina investigation into assisted living facility’s conditions

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate lawmaker is taking action after a FOX Carolina investigation revealed ongoing issues at an assisted living facility. Sen. Tom Corbin (R) is asking Dr. Edward Simmer, the director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, to find ways DHEC can be more proactive in protecting vulnerable adults.
INMAN, SC
thejournalonline.com

Envision Williamston Adopt a Shelter Program gets great response

Envision Williamston recently announced an Adopt A Shelter program which includes 19 structures located in the Town’s three parks: Mineral Spring Park, Brookdale Park and Gray Drive Park. Local churches and business were offered the opportunity to take responsibility for the maintenance and upkeep of the structures. Sponsors will...
WILLIAMSTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Turkey shortage impacting Upstate businesses

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - At Tate Meatworks, Thanksgiving is already on the mind of owner Grant Tate. “If you don’t have a turkey, real world, by the second week of October I can almost promise you you’ll be eating beef or chicken,” he said. Usually, the...
SPARTANBURG, SC

