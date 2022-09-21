Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
City of Greenville begins redistricting process. District 4 will lose more than 5,000 people
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You often hear about how much Greenville has grown and that population growth is reflected in the 2020 Census data. Because of that, now it’s time to redraw city district lines. The city of Greenville’s population has grown by 21%, that’s more than 12,000...
WYFF4.com
Greenville, Spartanburg Counties eye major investment from Volvo
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville and Spartanburg County Councils have passed the second of three readings on a tax break for multi-million dollar investments from Volvo. The investments center around five facilities, which would be used for tooling and equipment for the company's vehicles. In Greenville County, the Swedish vehicle...
FOX Carolina
Public pushing back on Greenville County GOP’s call to move LGBTQ library books
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- People are speaking out after the Greenville County Republican Party has set their sights on removing certain LGBTQ books from the children’s section of county libraries. They say the books are sexually graphic and should be shelved in the adult section. This comes as...
thejournalonline.com
Anderson County Council approves tax agreements and zoning changes
During their meeting Tuesday, Anderson County Council approved several fee in lieu agreements, zoning change requests and design services for a new detention center. The Palmetto High AFJROTC unit was recognized during the meeting for receiving the 2021-22 Distinguished Unit Award, the “Silver Star” Community Service with Excellence Award and the 2022 Southeast Region Cadet Leadership Course Unit of Excellence Award. District 7 Representative Cindy Wilson made the presentation.
Developer seeks community input for potential project at the former Carolina Theater
The Carolina Theater inside the Montgomery Building in Spartanburg could see new life. Developers are considering creating an Esports arena for video game competitions inside the former theater.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Room filled with orange in opposition to Highway 9 expansion
MILL SPRING – The N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) held a public meeting on Thursday, September 22, to inform residents and local business owners of the proposed lane and shoulder improvements for N.C. Highway 9, and to gather public input on the proposed design. According to information provided on...
FOX Carolina
Owner closing Greenville restaurant due to ‘labor situation’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a “labor situation” according to the owner. Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.
Hackers steal Upstate fire department’s paychecks
Hackers allegedly stole over $8,000 in paychecks following an email hack from an Upstate fire department.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 86 (Bessie Road)
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 85 defeated Augusta Road to become our most requested “Getting Answers,” road to date. Also known as Bessie Road, Highway 86 runs 12 miles through Anderson and Greenville Counties. It’s between Augusta Road and Highway 8, in Piedmont. Drivers tell us...
FOX Carolina
‘It’s long overdue’: Plans for new jail in Anderson Co. moving forward
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County officials say they want to create more humane ways to house inmates and protect their officers with a new jail. Plans for a new jail are moving forward as officials have settled on an architect to build the $55 million project. The council...
WYFF4.com
Threat at Laurens District 55 High School was 'initiated by a student with the intent of it being a prank', superintendent says
LAURENS, S.C. — Update at 1:45 p.m.:. The following update is from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office:. "Regarding the situation from today at Laurens District 55 High School: Following a thorough search and investigation by law enforcement and district officials, it was determined that there is no credible threat in the school. It was concluded that the alleged threat was initiated by a student with the intent of it being a prank. Laurens County School District 55 is handling this situation in accordance with the District Code of Conduct to discipline the student. Sheriff Reynolds had the following to say, 'This is unfortunately a very serious disruption. Students cannot learn and the potential threat is very unsettling to the health of students, teachers and parents. We are addressing this as an unlawful act and we will transport this individual to DJJ. It is our hope that this type of reckless behavior will stop.'"
FOX Carolina
Power restored for thousands after squirrel takes substation offline in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands of people were without power in the western part of Greenville on Thursday morning after an incident involving a squirrel. Duke Energy reported more than 7,000 customers without power around the White Horse and Welcome communities. Multiple traffic lights were out in the area...
FOX Carolina
SC senator calls for action after FOX Carolina investigation into assisted living facility’s conditions
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate lawmaker is taking action after a FOX Carolina investigation revealed ongoing issues at an assisted living facility. Sen. Tom Corbin (R) is asking Dr. Edward Simmer, the director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, to find ways DHEC can be more proactive in protecting vulnerable adults.
thejournalonline.com
Envision Williamston Adopt a Shelter Program gets great response
Envision Williamston recently announced an Adopt A Shelter program which includes 19 structures located in the Town’s three parks: Mineral Spring Park, Brookdale Park and Gray Drive Park. Local churches and business were offered the opportunity to take responsibility for the maintenance and upkeep of the structures. Sponsors will...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County buffet restaurant announces it will close for good
TOWNVILLE, S.C. — After decades in business, an Upstate restaurant will close its doors for good. The Townville Café, at 6601 Highway 24, posted the news on its Facebook page Tuesday. "I regret to inform everyone that I have decided to close down Townville Café," the post said....
The Post and Courier
270-acre expansion of Greenville's Paris Mountain State Park imminent
GREENVILLE — Plans are in place to add 270 acres to Paris Mountain State Park in the heart of Greenville County, a significant addition to a park close to one of the fastest growing urban areas of South Carolina. In a series of moves involving years of effort from...
Bears damage Upstate property, kill chickens
A Pickens County resident is warning her community to beware of bears after her property was damaged and chickens killed.
FOX Carolina
Turkey shortage impacting Upstate businesses
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - At Tate Meatworks, Thanksgiving is already on the mind of owner Grant Tate. “If you don’t have a turkey, real world, by the second week of October I can almost promise you you’ll be eating beef or chicken,” he said. Usually, the...
Shooting investigation at local pool hall
Three people received at least one gunshot wound each. They were transported to a nearby hospital.
Plane crashes at Greenville’s downtown airport
There are no injuries reported at this time. The FAA has been notified, and a crane will be brought in to remove the plane
