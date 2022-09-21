ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, GA

Comments / 0

Related
The Citizen Online

George A. Rabey, Jr., 82, formerly of Fayetteville, Ga.

George A. Rabey, Jr. was born on December 24, 1939 in Atlanta, Georgia to George A. Rabey and Mamie Lou Rabey. By the age of eight, he knew he wanted to fly airplanes. He received his B.A. from the University of Maryland (where he was also a member of Lamda Chi Alpha) and was commissioned there in 1964 after completing the Air Force ROTC program. He also took his first solo flight that same year.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
The Citizen Online

Event to provide free health services to dozens of restaurant workers

Healing Bridge Clinic located in Peachtree City, Ga., is partnering with the Giving Kitchen for a Pop-Up Doc event that will provide free health services to food service workers from Fayette, Coweta and the surrounding counties. The clinic will also provide free Uber rides to any participants who need transportation...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, GA
Crime & Safety
Fayette County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Fayetteville, GA
County
Fayette County, GA
The Citizen Online

Help Peachtree City charity Midwest Food Bank win Chick-fil-A grant

Midwest Food Bank Georgia is honored to be one out of five finalists out of the entire Southeastern region of the U.S. for the Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards. A combination of a lengthy grant application submitted by the Midwest Food Bank grant team along with a nomination from Doug Barnett, Chick-fil-A Operator of Starr’s Mill, Towne Center and the new Senoia locations, resulted in Midwest Food Bank being chosen for this opportunity out of 2,400 nonprofit applicants.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
The Citizen Online

State reviewing massive Fayetteville data center plans

The state review process expected to lead to the development of a massive data center on Fayetteville’s west side, totaling 7 million sq. ft. on 615 acres, has begun. The state-mandated process is required prior to the proposal coming before the city’s planning commission. A project of Quality...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
The Citizen Online

Real Life Center hosts first Family Scavenger Hunt

The Real Life Center will host the first annual Family Scavenger Hunt, a fundraiser that takes each team on an adventure throughout Peachtree City to collect items and complete given tasks in an effort to be crowned the winner of the event. The event is fun for all ages, with...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy