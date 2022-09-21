George A. Rabey, Jr. was born on December 24, 1939 in Atlanta, Georgia to George A. Rabey and Mamie Lou Rabey. By the age of eight, he knew he wanted to fly airplanes. He received his B.A. from the University of Maryland (where he was also a member of Lamda Chi Alpha) and was commissioned there in 1964 after completing the Air Force ROTC program. He also took his first solo flight that same year.

FAYETTEVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO