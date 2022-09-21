Read full article on original website
Fire destroys bakery in iconic structure on Hwy. 54 just west of Peachtree City
An iconic landmark along Ga. Highway 54 just inside Coweta County went up in flames Sept. 21. Heirloom Market Co. and Bakery suffered what has been called a total loss of the structure, with the cause of the fire under investigation. Commenting on the fire call that came in at...
George A. Rabey, Jr., 82, formerly of Fayetteville, Ga.
George A. Rabey, Jr. was born on December 24, 1939 in Atlanta, Georgia to George A. Rabey and Mamie Lou Rabey. By the age of eight, he knew he wanted to fly airplanes. He received his B.A. from the University of Maryland (where he was also a member of Lamda Chi Alpha) and was commissioned there in 1964 after completing the Air Force ROTC program. He also took his first solo flight that same year.
Clint Holland announces his run for Peachtree City Council Post 3
My name is Clint Holland and I am proud to announce my candidacy for the open Peachtree City Post 3 City Council seat. I’ve recently retired and ready to fully commit time to serving PTC citizens. When we first visited this area, my wife Ann and I immediately fell...
Event to provide free health services to dozens of restaurant workers
Healing Bridge Clinic located in Peachtree City, Ga., is partnering with the Giving Kitchen for a Pop-Up Doc event that will provide free health services to food service workers from Fayette, Coweta and the surrounding counties. The clinic will also provide free Uber rides to any participants who need transportation...
Help Peachtree City charity Midwest Food Bank win Chick-fil-A grant
Midwest Food Bank Georgia is honored to be one out of five finalists out of the entire Southeastern region of the U.S. for the Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards. A combination of a lengthy grant application submitted by the Midwest Food Bank grant team along with a nomination from Doug Barnett, Chick-fil-A Operator of Starr’s Mill, Towne Center and the new Senoia locations, resulted in Midwest Food Bank being chosen for this opportunity out of 2,400 nonprofit applicants.
State reviewing massive Fayetteville data center plans
The state review process expected to lead to the development of a massive data center on Fayetteville’s west side, totaling 7 million sq. ft. on 615 acres, has begun. The state-mandated process is required prior to the proposal coming before the city’s planning commission. A project of Quality...
Real Life Center hosts first Family Scavenger Hunt
The Real Life Center will host the first annual Family Scavenger Hunt, a fundraiser that takes each team on an adventure throughout Peachtree City to collect items and complete given tasks in an effort to be crowned the winner of the event. The event is fun for all ages, with...
