Red Wing Republican Eagle
Sheriff offers law enforcement scholarships
Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly recently announced the start of the Law Enforcement Scholarship Program for 2022. Kelly announced that the MSA Board of Directors has established a scholarship fund for the awarding of up to 20 $2,000 scholarships for this year. These scholarships are due to the coordinated efforts of the 87 county sheriffs in Minnesota.
winonaradio.com
Rally for Roevember Happening Today at 2:30 p.m. on Campus of Winona State
(KWNO)- DFL Senate Candidate Dan Wilson is leading a rally later today with other DFL members that they are calling ‘Rally for Roevember’. Open to the public, the rally will be held in the atrium of the science and lab center at Winona State University at 2:30 p.m.
Winona student group holds ‘Rally for Roevember’ with Minnesota state senate candidate
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) – A student group in Winona held a ‘Rally for Roevember’ on Friday. The group is highlighting what they say is the impact the midterm elections can have on the future of reproductive rights in Minnesota. State Senate Candidate for the 26th District Dan...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Nicky Buck pleads for better understanding of Native American students
Red Wing School Board member Nicky Buck made an emotional plea for other board members to better understand the Prairie Island Indian Community and the American Indian Parent Advisory Committee. “You guys need to start building relationships with the Native American parent committee,” she said. “We need to start walking...
WEAU-TV 13
JONAH asks Mayo Clinic Health System to save Luther Lakeside Apartments
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People living at the Luther Lakeside Apartments in Eau Claire will have find a new place to live by June 30, 2023. That’s because the property’s owner, Mayo Clinic Health System, is repurposing the property across the street from its Eau Claire Luther campus.
Local nonprofit seeks to reduce America’s political divide
(WKBT) LA CROSSE — According to the political news website Five Thirty Eight, about 3 in 10 Americans say political polarization is one of the top issues facing the nation. The local nonprofit known as Leader Ethics seeks to overcome this country’s political divisions. Lee Rasch, who holds...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff's reports
The past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Wheels were stolen off of a vehicle on the 100 block of 8th Street south on Monday, Sept. 12. Locks were cut and storage lockers were entered on the 200 block of Holiday Avenue on Thursday, Sept....
Rochester mayor 'beyond angry' over school swatting calls made across Minnesota
Rochester, Minnesota Mayor Kim Norton shared her disgust over the hoax "active shooter" calls made to 16 Minnesota school districts on Wednesday. One of the schools was Rochester's Lourdes High School. "What kind of person thinks this is okay? I urge law enforcement to find this person or persons and...
mprnews.org
State officials: One person likely behind hoax school shooting calls in Minnesota
State public safety officials now say there were at least 15 “swatting incidents” across Minnesota on Wednesday, in which schools were targeted by a series of hoax calls claiming there was a shooting or someone with a gun on campus. “Swatting” involves making hoax calls to law enforcement...
Oktoberfest Medallion found Saturday morning in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The medallion has been found! Cavan Jefferson and Hanna Bauer found the medallion near Granddad Bluff around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The couple will get Oktoberfest merchandise, a miniature replica of the medallion, and a cash prize. Oktoberfest kicks off on Thursday with a Craft Beer Night and the Torchlight Parade. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS...
winonapost.com
Kierlin's company buys downtown properties near music hall
Over the last three and half months, Fastenal founder Bob Kierlin’s Main Square Development spent over $2.4 million buying up eight residential properties on the edge of downtown Winona. A representative said the company has contracts to purchase a couple more properties and is interested in acquiring an entire block south of the Winona County Courthouse. Some of the properties will be used for parking as part of the Minnesota Masterpiece Hall project, while others were purchased for their future development potential, according to Kierlin and the representative.
KIMT
Oronoco man accused of not paying nearly $800,000 in state taxes
ST. PAUL, Minn. – An Olmsted County man is charged with 26 crimes involving more than $796,000 in unpaid sales and income taxes. Nicholas Joe Graves of Oronoco is accused of failing to file sales and use tax returns and pay sales tax for his business, Graves Online Auctions, for multiple quarters between October 2019 and October 2021. The criminal complaint states that Graves also failed to file individual income tax returns and failed to pay income tax on his earned income for tax years 2018 through 2021.
cityofwinona.com
COVID-19 Booster Clinic on September 25, 2022
Winona County Public Health is offering a COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Clinic on Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 12:00 to 4:00 PM at the East Recreation Center at 210 Zumbro Street, Winona. This clinic will offer the new COVID-19 Omicron bivalent boosters of Pfizer (for age 12 and up) and Moderna...
KIMT
Mental health resources offered after hoax 911 call; deputies resigned to seeing "dead children"
ROCHESTER, Minn. - It was a tense day for our area as first responders rushed to the scene of active shooter calls at local school districts on Wednesday. While every call turned out to be a hoax, the emotional stress when responding to these types of incidents is very real.
KAAL-TV
Oronoco man charged with 26 felony tax crimes
(ABC 6 News) – An Oronoco man has recently been charged with 26 tax-related felonies. The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Wabasha County Attorney’s Office recently charged Nicholas Joe Graves with:. 9 felony counts of failing to file sales and use tax returns. 9 felony counts...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Academy to close
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After 55 years, the Eau Claire Academy is closing its doors Nov. 12. The adolescent mental health treatment facility will no longer provide in-patients long-term care. It’s day school will remain open. It’s closing because it doesn’t have enough staff. The academy’s...
'Swatting' Calls, Threats Targeting Schools Across Minnesota
There have multiple threats today alone.
visitwinona.com
Two Winona Bed and Breakfasts Ranked in Top Ten MN B and B’s on Trip Advisor
Congratulations to The Alexander Mansion and Carriage House Bed and Breakfasts for their high reviews from Trip Advisor travelers and making the list of top ten B and B’s in Minnesota! Both places have an excellent rating based on Trip Advisor’s categories of location, cleanliness, service, and value. The Mansion is a “turn-of-the-century Victorian mansion and the breakfast features fresh, local cuisine prepared and served in four-five gourmet courses.” The Carriage House “features both the original Carriage House, where all four rooms are located, and the master home, which is the location of our artisanal breakfast.”
KIMT
Five people hurt in Olmsted County collision
EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Olmsted County. It happened just after 1:30 pm on Highway 14 near County Road 102. The Minnesota State Patrol says Omar Aweis Abbas, 27 of Rochester, was driving east and Greg Arvin Wright, 57 of Kasson, was following behind. The State Patrol says Abbas had to stop for another vehicle that was stopped in the eastbound lane and was hit by Wright.
