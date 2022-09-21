ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Sheriff offers law enforcement scholarships

Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly recently announced the start of the Law Enforcement Scholarship Program for 2022. Kelly announced that the MSA Board of Directors has established a scholarship fund for the awarding of up to 20 $2,000 scholarships for this year. These scholarships are due to the coordinated efforts of the 87 county sheriffs in Minnesota.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Nicky Buck pleads for better understanding of Native American students

Red Wing School Board member Nicky Buck made an emotional plea for other board members to better understand the Prairie Island Indian Community and the American Indian Parent Advisory Committee. “You guys need to start building relationships with the Native American parent committee,” she said. “We need to start walking...
RED WING, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Winona, MN
Government
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff's reports

The past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Wheels were stolen off of a vehicle on the 100 block of 8th Street south on Monday, Sept. 12. Locks were cut and storage lockers were entered on the 200 block of Holiday Avenue on Thursday, Sept....
CANNON FALLS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Lafayette Street#Politics Local#The Winona City Council#The Council Chambers#The City Council
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Oktoberfest Medallion found Saturday morning in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The medallion has been found! Cavan Jefferson and Hanna Bauer found the medallion near Granddad Bluff around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The couple will get Oktoberfest merchandise, a miniature replica of the medallion, and a cash prize. Oktoberfest kicks off on Thursday with a Craft Beer Night and the Torchlight Parade.   COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS...
LA CROSSE, WI
winonapost.com

Kierlin's company buys downtown properties near music hall

Over the last three and half months, Fastenal founder Bob Kierlin’s Main Square Development spent over $2.4 million buying up eight residential properties on the edge of downtown Winona. A representative said the company has contracts to purchase a couple more properties and is interested in acquiring an entire block south of the Winona County Courthouse. Some of the properties will be used for parking as part of the Minnesota Masterpiece Hall project, while others were purchased for their future development potential, according to Kierlin and the representative.
WINONA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KIMT

Oronoco man accused of not paying nearly $800,000 in state taxes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An Olmsted County man is charged with 26 crimes involving more than $796,000 in unpaid sales and income taxes. Nicholas Joe Graves of Oronoco is accused of failing to file sales and use tax returns and pay sales tax for his business, Graves Online Auctions, for multiple quarters between October 2019 and October 2021. The criminal complaint states that Graves also failed to file individual income tax returns and failed to pay income tax on his earned income for tax years 2018 through 2021.
ORONOCO, MN
cityofwinona.com

COVID-19 Booster Clinic on September 25, 2022

Winona County Public Health is offering a COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Clinic on Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 12:00 to 4:00 PM at the East Recreation Center at 210 Zumbro Street, Winona. This clinic will offer the new COVID-19 Omicron bivalent boosters of Pfizer (for age 12 and up) and Moderna...
WINONA, MN
KAAL-TV

Oronoco man charged with 26 felony tax crimes

(ABC 6 News) – An Oronoco man has recently been charged with 26 tax-related felonies. The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Wabasha County Attorney’s Office recently charged Nicholas Joe Graves with:. 9 felony counts of failing to file sales and use tax returns. 9 felony counts...
ORONOCO, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire Academy to close

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After 55 years, the Eau Claire Academy is closing its doors Nov. 12. The adolescent mental health treatment facility will no longer provide in-patients long-term care. It’s day school will remain open. It’s closing because it doesn’t have enough staff. The academy’s...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
visitwinona.com

Two Winona Bed and Breakfasts Ranked in Top Ten MN B and B’s on Trip Advisor

Congratulations to The Alexander Mansion and Carriage House Bed and Breakfasts for their high reviews from Trip Advisor travelers and making the list of top ten B and B’s in Minnesota! Both places have an excellent rating based on Trip Advisor’s categories of location, cleanliness, service, and value. The Mansion is a “turn-of-the-century Victorian mansion and the breakfast features fresh, local cuisine prepared and served in four-five gourmet courses.” The Carriage House “features both the original Carriage House, where all four rooms are located, and the master home, which is the location of our artisanal breakfast.”
WINONA, MN
KIMT

Five people hurt in Olmsted County collision

EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Olmsted County. It happened just after 1:30 pm on Highway 14 near County Road 102. The Minnesota State Patrol says Omar Aweis Abbas, 27 of Rochester, was driving east and Greg Arvin Wright, 57 of Kasson, was following behind. The State Patrol says Abbas had to stop for another vehicle that was stopped in the eastbound lane and was hit by Wright.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy