Business Insider

What to do with your money when the Fed hikes interest rates

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Welcome to Personal Finance Insider, a...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Mortgage rates will likely rise after Fed decision, but experts say housing prices will soon drop

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised federal interest rates by 75 basis points for the fifth time this year in an effort to quell record-high inflation. This comes amid the most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showing inflation increased slightly month-over-month. This sent markets plummeting as investors worry efforts from the central bank aren't working as planned.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Expect disinflation to kick in soon as pressure on prices builds - which would allow the Fed to pivot to smaller rate hikes, top economist says

A "disinflationary wave is building" in the US, according to Capital Economics' Paul Ashworth. Falling gasoline and food prices will cause headline inflation figures to fall soon, he said. That would allow the Federal Reserve to pivot to smaller rate hikes, which could lift stocks. The Federal Reserve will soon...
BUSINESS
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates for Sept. 19, 2022: Rates Trend Higher

A number of important mortgage rates increased Monday. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both saw growth. We also saw an upward trend in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, what...
BUSINESS
CNET

Here Are Mortgage Rates for Sept. 20, 2022: Rates Move Upward

Some closely followed mortgage rates increased Tuesday. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both were higher. We also saw an uptick in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, what happens next...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 160% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about UiPath...
STOCKS
CNET

Today's Mortgage Rates on Sep. 22, 2022: Rates Move Higher

Some principal mortgage rates crept higher today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both climbed higher. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also increased. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, what happens next depends...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Philippines Central Bank to Go for Another 50 Bps Rate Hike on Thursday

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will likely opt for a half-point interest rate rise on Thursday to support a weakening currency and blunt its effect on imported inflation, a Reuters poll of economists showed. Down more than 11% for the year, the Philippines peso is one of Asia's...
BUSINESS
CBS Minnesota

Stocks tumble on Wall Street as Fed escalates inflation fight

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street and bond yields rose after the Federal Reserve stepped up its fight against inflation by sharply raising interest rates. The S&P 500 lost 66 points, or 1.7%, on Wednesday to end at 3,789 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 1.7%, while the Nasdaq sank 1.8%.
STOCKS
Investopedia

CD Rate Trends, Week of September 19: Rates mixed

After three weeks of only wavering, certificate of deposit (CD) rates started making moves this past week, though some terms' top rate climbed, others dipped, and some remained flat. The next Fed rate announcement will occur tomorrow, with a large or very large rate hike expected, so CD terms are likely to show a general increase in the coming weeks.
MARKETS
moneyandmarkets.com

Avoid This Sector as the Fed Continues Its Aggressive Inflation Fight

I don’t do market forecasts. I build trading systems and look for profitable (and durable) trends to follow. Any hopes that inflation might break soon got thrown out the window this week. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August was much hotter than expected at 8.3% year over year. Even the core number, which excludes energy and food, came in at 6.3%.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Inflation Expectations Begin To Fall As Consumer Sentiment Rises In September

After the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY started trending lower, heading towards June's lows. Although inflation has shown signs of weakening on the energy front as the energy index has declined by 9.6% in the past two months, economists remain uncertain about the direction of inflation as Bloomberg’s economists estimated a headline CPI of 8%.
BUSINESS
The Independent

How do interest rates affect inflation?

UK interest rates rose by 0.5 per cent to 2.25 per cent on 22 September as part of a bid by the Bank of England (BoE) to temper soaring inflation, placing it at its highest level since the global financial crisis of 2008.The decision by the institution’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was widely expected but had had to be delayed out of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth II and the ensuing period of national mourning.The BoE said it now expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter, indicating that the country is already in...
BUSINESS

