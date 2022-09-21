For the six years that our daughters were in college, my husband dreaded filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid more than doing our income tax return. Like students in most families, though, our girls were going to need some combination of loans and scholarships to pay for college. Having your parents fill out the FAFSA was just another step on the road to a degree — like taking the PSAT and SAT, signing up for Advanced Placement courses to get ahead on coursework, filling out applications and applying for scholarships.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO