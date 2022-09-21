Read full article on original website
UT fashion student wins $25,000 scholarship
While working as a tailor to get more experience in the fashion industry, Drake Dabbs said he found himself having to look for other sources of income. Despite not having much past success with scholarships, he decided to apply for a scholarship due in just two days, working vigorously to meet the deadline. In a few short months, he received an email notifying him of his semifinalist position for the scholarship, leaving him with hope for the future.
Seaford seniors earn recognition by College Board
The College Board has honored two Seaford High School seniors for their academic success as part of its national recognition programs. Ryan Baldwin received the National African American Recognition Award and Kaitlin Davis earned the National Hispanic Recognition Award. The honors are based on their performance on eligible College Board exams including the PSAT and Advanced Placement tests.
Heightened school security linked to lower test scores, college attendance
School shootings are common in the United States, and some officials have tried to improve student safety through increased surveillance. But these measures, like random metal detector searchers or clear book bag requirements, have negative effects on students’ education outcomes, according to new research. Black students in particular are...
Facility Friday: Wichita State Stadium Upgrade, HS and Middle School Athletic Complexes
Changes are coming to the north side of Wichita State University’s campus after the Kansas Board of Regents approved a $40 million plan to renovate Cessna Stadium. With the board of regent’s approval, WSU will move forward with designing, planning and fundraising before the project begins. Wichita State...
Harvard Grad Student Shares Tips for Planning Impactful Protests
Anthropology professor John Comaroff was first accused of sexual misconduct in 2020 and placed on administrative leave. Comaroff's administrative leave is over, and he is teaching a class this fall. Clare Canavan helped lead walkouts and protests against his return. When graduate student Clare Canavan and her peers first learned...
Cape Public Schools looking to increase student involvement in sports
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Public Schools is working to increase student involvement in athletics by exposing elementary students to all competitive sports offered at the junior high and high school level. “It was really fun and I really wanna do it again.”. Students at Franklin Elementary learned...
Increasing school security leads to lower grades for kids: ‘Students feel less like students, more like suspects’
Students who feel like their school is a prison are more likely to have lower test scores and not attend college, suggests researchers from Johns Hopkins University. Their study found that an increased security presence contributes to students having a negative perception of their educational experience. Schools have beefed up...
College financial aid: A timeline for high-school students and families
For the six years that our daughters were in college, my husband dreaded filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid more than doing our income tax return. Like students in most families, though, our girls were going to need some combination of loans and scholarships to pay for college. Having your parents fill out the FAFSA was just another step on the road to a degree — like taking the PSAT and SAT, signing up for Advanced Placement courses to get ahead on coursework, filling out applications and applying for scholarships.
