ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
thedailytexan.com

UT fashion student wins $25,000 scholarship

While working as a tailor to get more experience in the fashion industry, Drake Dabbs said he found himself having to look for other sources of income. Despite not having much past success with scholarships, he decided to apply for a scholarship due in just two days, working vigorously to meet the deadline. In a few short months, he received an email notifying him of his semifinalist position for the scholarship, leaving him with hope for the future.
COLLEGES
Herald Community Newspapers

Seaford seniors earn recognition by College Board

The College Board has honored two Seaford High School seniors for their academic success as part of its national recognition programs. Ryan Baldwin received the National African American Recognition Award and Kaitlin Davis earned the National Hispanic Recognition Award. The honors are based on their performance on eligible College Board exams including the PSAT and Advanced Placement tests.
SEAFORD, NY
The Hill

Heightened school security linked to lower test scores, college attendance

School shootings are common in the United States, and some officials have tried to improve student safety through increased surveillance. But these measures, like random metal detector searchers or clear book bag requirements, have negative effects on students’ education outcomes, according to new research. Black students in particular are...
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Wang
bestcolleges.com

Harvard Grad Student Shares Tips for Planning Impactful Protests

Anthropology professor John Comaroff was first accused of sexual misconduct in 2020 and placed on administrative leave. Comaroff's administrative leave is over, and he is teaching a class this fall. Clare Canavan helped lead walkouts and protests against his return. When graduate student Clare Canavan and her peers first learned...
COLLEGES
KFVS12

Cape Public Schools looking to increase student involvement in sports

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Public Schools is working to increase student involvement in athletics by exposing elementary students to all competitive sports offered at the junior high and high school level. “It was really fun and I really wanna do it again.”. Students at Franklin Elementary learned...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
LivingCheap

College financial aid: A timeline for high-school students and families

For the six years that our daughters were in college, my husband dreaded filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid more than doing our income tax return. Like students in most families, though, our girls were going to need some combination of loans and scholarships to pay for college. Having your parents fill out the FAFSA was just another step on the road to a degree — like taking the PSAT and SAT, signing up for Advanced Placement courses to get ahead on coursework, filling out applications and applying for scholarships.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy