ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Woman seriously injured when car runs over her leg

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mtwBE_0i4gvOE100

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman in her 70s received injuries when she forgot to put her car in park, and the car ran over her leg. It happened in the 400 block of N. West Street after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews arrived and found the woman’s leg was injured. An official tells KSN News that the woman was briefly trapped under the car.

“So when officers, fire and personnel arrived, they were able to get the vehicle lifted and get her pulled from underneath the vehicle,” said Lieutenant Joe Kennedy, Wichita Police Department.

She was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
KSN News

One hurt in south Wichita duplex fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was hurt in a duplex fire late Friday morning in south Wichita. It happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Clark, near Mt. Vernon and Southeast Blvd. When crews arrived, they found fire coming from a duplex. A man in his 30s was treated for […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Infant killed in Hays house fire

The drought situation is serious, but not dire for the Wichita metro area. Video circulating on social media shows the attack on the Southeast High School freshman.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
City
Park, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Wichita, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
classiccountry1070.com

Man injured in fall from hotel window in south Wichita

Police and emergency crews were called to a hotel in south Wichita after a man fell from a fourth story window. A 33-year-0ld man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the fall around 11 Wednesday morning in the 4600 block of South Broadway. Police said the man...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 injured in separate shootings Friday night in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police responded to two separate shootings in less than an hour Friday night. Officers were called to the first shooting at 5600 E. Osie, near Harry and Oliver. Police said a fight broke out at a party. An 18-year-old went outside and was shot once. He was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Teen driver hospitalized after crashing into school bus picking up student

HESSTON, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities say a teenager was hospitalized Friday after rear-ending a school bus that was stopped to pick up a child. The accident happened at around 7 a.m. in the 5600 block of Hesston Road, which is just south of town. The Harvey County Sheriff's Office said the bus had its stop arm extended and lights on as the student entered the bus.
HESSTON, KS
KSN News

Fire destroys Hutchinson home, firefighter taken to hospital

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson firefighter had to be treated at a hospital after helping at a house fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire department responded to a home on fire in the 1200 block of East 11th Avenue around 4:40 p.m. The first crews on the scene saw flames through the front door and […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wichita Police Department#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
KWCH.com

Child critically injured by fallen tree in E. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 10-year-old girl was hurt Wednesday afternoon in an accident in which a tree or part of the tree fell on her. The accident happened around 5 p.m. in the 4700 block of E. English, near Douglas and Oliver. The Wichita Fire Department responded to the...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas man hospitalized after semi tire fails

SALINA, Kan. —A McPherson man was injured in an accident Wednesday morning in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi driven by 52-year-old William G. Ingels of McPherson was northbound on Interstate 135 exiting to eastbound Interstate 70 when he lost control as a drivers side tire failed. The semi slid off the east side of the roadway, traveled down an embankment and came to rest facing east on I-70.
SALINA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
classiccountry1070.com

Man Found Guilty of 2020 Murder At South Wichita Motel

A man was found guilty of first degree murder in Sedgwick County court on Friday. The jury returned the verdict against 42 year old Rick Hollins, who was charged in the murder of a 33 year old woman at a South Wichita motel on October 22nd, 2020. Stephanie Duran was found unresponsive by an employee of the Budget Motel in the 1300 block of South Broadway with injuries to her body. Hollins was arrested the following day.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Multiple traffic citations issued at busy intersection in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Thursday released the number of citations issued at the intersection of K-96 and Rock Road. Traffic Section and Patrol North officers issued 38 citations for failing to stop at a red light. Officers issued seven citations for texting while driving. Three citations were issued for seatbelt violations, and two were notices to appear for driving on a suspended license.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County woman killed, no felony charges filed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of a young Sedgwick County woman hit and killed on the side of a Colorado interstate says the man responsible faces only misdemeanor violations, but they want him charged with her death. Factfinder 12 sat down with the family Thursday, ahead of a court appearance scheduled in Colorado Friday (9/23).
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police dog helps US Marshals arrest 'dangerous fugitive' at hotel

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say one of its K-9s assisted in the arrest of a "dangerous and violent fugitive" from Texas who was staying at a hotel on the east side. Officer Dykstra and his K-9, Major, responded Wednesday to assist U.S. Marshals with apprehending 48-year-old Demetrius Carter. The Lancaster, Texas, man was wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault. He also had a Sedgwick County warrant for cocaine distribution, according to Wichita police.
WICHITA, KS
tsnews.com

Fast speeder, drug suspects in Goddard

GODDARD – Police officers in Goddard had several notable incidents last week.On Sunday evening, an officer used radar to cite the out-of-state driver of an SUV for going 95 miles per hour in a 60 m.p.h. zone while passing through Goddard.Two separate incidents of shoplifting at Orscheln’s led to drug charges against captured suspects.A vehicle stolen from the Season’s Addition in Goddard was recovered in southeast Wichita. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside. Wichita Police Depar...
GODDARD, KS
KSN News

KSN News

24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy