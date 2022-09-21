Read full article on original website
Third assault charge for Lycoming County man
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman was hurt after a man threw her to the ground during an argument, Williamsport Police Officers said. The woman was allegedly assaulted by Jesse Davis on the morning of Sept. 17 near the 600 block of Hepburn Street. An argument started after the 24-year-old Davis accused the woman of not loving him, Officer Nicholas Carrita said. At one point, Davis reportedly grabbed the woman and...
WOLF
Williamsport man arrested on home improvement fraud
BEECH CREEK TWP., CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man for home improvement fraud Wednesday. According to police, 43-year-old Michael Williams Bloom is the owner of Keystone Lift and Elevator and was hired by a Beech Creek couple in April to install a residential elevator in their home. By July, the victims paid $29,675 but the installation was never completed.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Investigation of Unemployment Scam Underway
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following calls:. PSP DuBois received a report of an unemployment scam at 12:48 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County. Police say a known 32-year-old male victim reported that an unknown actor(s) opened up...
Woman charged after another incident at Clinton County store
Woodward Township, Pa. — A Clinton County woman has been accused of theft in a third incident at a Woodward Township convenience store. Desirea Anna Jordan, 23, of Lock Haven allegedly entered the Minitmart 25 on Sept. 20 and took a lighter, police said. She then preceded to an employee-only area and left through a back exit. A police officer, who stopped at the store to refuel his car, was...
“They’re getting very close to solving this”: Witnesses sought in Jamestown Yolanda Bindics cold case
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from possible witnesses in the 2004 Yolanda Bindics cold case.
erienewsnow.com
Help Sought To Identify Movements Of Suspect In Jamestown Cold Case Homicide
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County’s cold case squad are continuing efforts to investigate the decades old homicide of a Jamestown woman, now asking for the public’s help in identifying movements of a possible suspect. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Unsolved Cases unit provided an...
Columbian worker accused of luring ‘teen’ to Clearfield motel
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A solar panel installer from Columbia reportedly tried to lure a teen to a motel room only to be busted by a married couple who told police they set the whole thing up. Lawrence Township police were called Sept. 20 to the area of Super 8 and McDonald’s on Clearfield-Shawville Highway […]
wesb.com
Bradford Man Charged with Assaulting 9-year-old Daughter
A Bradford man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his 9-year-old daughter. 26-year-old Michael Maddox was arrested by School Resource Officers after the child was observed to have multiple bruises and injury caused by being struck. The child was evaluated at Bradford Regional Medical Center’s Emergency department, and School Resource...
explore venango
Police Release Details on Motorcyclist Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 208
ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an incident of hit-and-run in which a Tionesta man was injured after his motorcycle was struck from behind on Route 208. According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident occurred around 3:09 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, on State...
Cops investigate another report of $12k stolen from Skills machine
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a second theft case involving a Skills machine, though this time, it’s in Clearfield County. Sometime between July 26 at 7:05 to 8:05 p.m., someone stole approximately $12,000 from a Skills machine at a building along Walton Street in Decatur Township, according to troopers. Just yesterday, […]
Another Lycoming County Prison inmate is dead
Williamsport, Pa. — An inmate at Lycoming County Prison was taken to UPMC Williamsport on Wednesday after an apparent suicide attempt, according to county officials. The inmate, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the emergency room shortly after his arrival. Matthew McDermott, chief clerk at the Lycoming County Commissioners office said the incident was immediately referred to the district attorney's office. The district attorney's office will begin an investigation, as it is standard protocol for any prison death. This is the second reported inmate death this month. On Sept. 5, Joel Kendall, 49, of Williamsport, was found dead in his cell. The cause of death is pending toxicology results and further testing. Related Reading: Inmate found dead at Lycoming County Prison
therecord-online.com
Williamsport business operator charged with fraud in Beech Creek Township elevator incident
LAMAR, PA – Lamar state police have charged a Williamsport business operator for failing to complete an elevator installation for a Beech Creek area couple. State police on Wednesday posted a release that said Michael William Bloom, 43, of Williamsport was arrested after their investigation into a case of home improvement fraud. The victims were identified as a 62-year-old male and a 57-year-old female, the location listed as Haagen Lane in Beech Creek Township.
chautauquatoday.com
Unsolved Crimes Unit continues to work on Bindics homicide case
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Unsolved Crimes Unit continues to work on the Yolanda Bindics homicide case and investigators are asking for assistance from the public. On Tuesday, August 10, 2004, the homicide victim was last seen leaving the Family Dollar Store, located at 194 Fluvanna Avenue in Jamestown at approximately 8:10 pm.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Brookville Man Arrested for Threatening to Shoot Son-In-Law Over Lawn Mowing Dispute
KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot his son-in-law during a domestic dispute in Knox Township last week. Telford Lee Fox, 77, of Brookville, is facing one first-degree misdemeanor count of terroristic threats and one summary count of...
wesb.com
Bradford Man Arrested on Terroristic Threats Warrant
A Bradford Man was arrested on a bench warrant for terroristic threats. City Police arrested 38-year-old Patrick Carpenter Wednesday afternoon on Tarport Drive behind the Holiday Inn Express. Carpenter was wanted for failure to appear in response to terroristic threats charges. The charges stem from an incident in January when...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Driver Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Head-On Collision on Route 219
RIDGWAY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver was killed, and another seriously injured following a head-on collision on State Route 219 on Sunday evening. According to Ridgway-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:41 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, on Ridgway Johnsonburg Road (State Route 219), in Ridgway Township, Elk County.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Warren County Credit Card Fraud Case
Pennsylvania State Police are looking to track down the suspect in a credit card fraud case in Warren County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. It was reported to troopers Aug. 1. The suspect in the photos used the elderly victim’s credit card on multiple occasions at a PNC ATM in...
wesb.com
Wilcox Man Accused of Holding Woman Prisoner`
A Wilcox man is in McKean County jail for allegedly striking a woman and nailing windows shut to keep her from leaving. According to court filings, a victim said that 26-year-old Dillon Robuck was staying with her while hiding from Elk County law enforcement, where he was supposed to be going on trial. She claims Robuck put screws in all of the windows in her home and wouldn’t let her leave. She also said Robuck beat her, punched her, and pushed her down.
Missing kayaker found early Thursday morning in Concord
Erie County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in responding to the call of a missing kayaker in the Town of Concord late Wednesday night. Read more here:
explorejeffersonpa.com
One Injured in Three-Vehicle Collision on Route 310
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver was injured in a three-vehicle collision on State Route 310 in Young Township on Tuesday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened at 3:24 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, on State Route 310 (Harmony Road), in Young Township, Jefferson County.
