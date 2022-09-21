MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- The Michigan Tech men's and women's cross country teams showed out at the historic Roy Griak Invitational in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Friday afternoon. The No. 15 men of Michigan Tech made history by winning their first-ever Jo Rider men's Maroon Race. The women improved five spots from last year's results, placing fourth as a team.

