Pittsburgh, PA

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears Week 3 injury report: Roquan Smith, Velus Jones DNP Wednesday

LB Roquan Smith (hip) WR Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) TE Ryan Griffin (Achilles) S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) Linebacker Roquan Smith was a surprise name on Wednesday’s injury report. Smith is nursing a hip injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Packers. That’s certainly worth monitoring heading into Week 3. Rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. remains sidelined with a hamstring injury while tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) are nursing injuries.
CHICAGO, IL
960 The Ref

Agent: Bills S Micah Hyde to go on season-ending IR

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — The agent for Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde announced Saturday that the team plans to place the starter on season-ending injured reserve because of a neck injury. Jack Bechta added in a message posted on Twitter that he expects Hyde to be...
BUFFALO, NY
NFL Analysis Network

Vikings Are A Serious Contender To Sign DT Ndamukong Suh

Earlier this week we saw Jason Pierre-Paul sign a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens for $5.5 million. Pierre-Paul was one of the better defensive free agents remaining and will help bolster the Ravens’ pass rush. Attention will now be turned to another good veteran that remains available in Ndamukong Suh. One team to keep an eye on is the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
Yardbarker

Veteran WR Cole Beasley could make debut with Buccaneers Sunday

Finding themselves decimated by injuries at wide receiver this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed veteran Cole Beasley, adding him to their practice squad. Ahead of Week 3's matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the Buccaneers have already ruled out Chris Godwin with a hamstring injury, while several others remain questionable. With Pro Bowler Mike Evans also out this week, serving a one-game suspension, Tampa Bay may have no choice but to turn to the newly acquired Beasley.
TAMPA, FL

