Finding themselves decimated by injuries at wide receiver this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed veteran Cole Beasley, adding him to their practice squad. Ahead of Week 3's matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the Buccaneers have already ruled out Chris Godwin with a hamstring injury, while several others remain questionable. With Pro Bowler Mike Evans also out this week, serving a one-game suspension, Tampa Bay may have no choice but to turn to the newly acquired Beasley.

TAMPA, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO