Read full article on original website
Related
Bears Week 3 injury report: Roquan Smith, Velus Jones DNP Wednesday
LB Roquan Smith (hip) WR Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) TE Ryan Griffin (Achilles) S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) Linebacker Roquan Smith was a surprise name on Wednesday’s injury report. Smith is nursing a hip injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Packers. That’s certainly worth monitoring heading into Week 3. Rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. remains sidelined with a hamstring injury while tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) are nursing injuries.
Bills star safety Micah Hyde to miss remainder of season with neck injury
The Bills have suffered a major blow to their secondary. Safety Micah Hyde will miss the rest of the season with a neck injury, agent Jack Bechta announced on Twitter. The veteran is expected to make a full recovery in time for the 2023 season. Hyde will land on injured reserve later Saturday.
NFL・
Agent: Bills S Micah Hyde to go on season-ending IR
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — The agent for Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde announced Saturday that the team plans to place the starter on season-ending injured reserve because of a neck injury. Jack Bechta added in a message posted on Twitter that he expects Hyde to be...
Vikings Are A Serious Contender To Sign DT Ndamukong Suh
Earlier this week we saw Jason Pierre-Paul sign a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens for $5.5 million. Pierre-Paul was one of the better defensive free agents remaining and will help bolster the Ravens’ pass rush. Attention will now be turned to another good veteran that remains available in Ndamukong Suh. One team to keep an eye on is the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Offensive Lineman Goes to Injured Reserve
Jamarco Jones was not healthy enough to play in the first two games. Tight end Kevin Rader is promoted to the active roster, and linebacker Wyatt Ray returns to the practice squad.
Veteran WR Cole Beasley could make debut with Buccaneers Sunday
Finding themselves decimated by injuries at wide receiver this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed veteran Cole Beasley, adding him to their practice squad. Ahead of Week 3's matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the Buccaneers have already ruled out Chris Godwin with a hamstring injury, while several others remain questionable. With Pro Bowler Mike Evans also out this week, serving a one-game suspension, Tampa Bay may have no choice but to turn to the newly acquired Beasley.
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith (hip) questionable vs. Texans
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is listed as questionable with a hip injury for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texas.
Bucs injury report: Chris Godwin out, Donovan Smith doubtful vs. Packers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without at least two of their Pro Bowl wide receivers for Week 3, and could be down another. While Mike Evans is suspended for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Chris Godwin has also been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Julio Jones (knee) is questionable.
Comments / 0