Ben Simmons Explains Why He Didn't Dunk on Trae Young
Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons explained what happened against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in 2021 NBA Playoffs.
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
Kevin Durant Asks A Very Good Question
On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet with a question.
Anthony Davis Has Played More Games In The Last Three Seasons Than Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, And Kawhi Leonard
Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he's healthy. He is a dominant two-way force that is consistently impactful on both ends of the floor. This past season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis averaged 23.2 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 3.1 APG, and 2.3 BPG.
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
The Golden State Warriors Have Signed A New Player
The Golden State Warriors have signed Dusty Hannahs to a training camp deal. Hannahs played with the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL last season, as well as the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League previously.
Marquis Daniels Compares Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. To Former NBA All-Star
Ahead of Jabari Smith Jr.'s first NBA season, Auburn player development coach Marquis Daniels compares the Houston Rockets rookie to a former NBA All-Star.
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland serve as Cleveland Browns Dawg Pound captains
CLEVELAND — The first act of teamwork from the Cavaliers’ new backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland came four days before training camp. Mitchell and Garland served as Dawg Pound captains for Thursday’s night’s nationally televised game between the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. The duo followed the lead of...
Andre Iguodala to re-sign with Warriors: ‘Last one’
Andre Iguodala plans to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors for a 19th and likely final NBA season. The 38-year-old
Lakers Rumors: Pacers, Lakers Still Talking Myles Turner, Buddy Hield
Is a deal still be in play after all?
Anthony Davis Is Hardly The Most Injury-Prone L.A. Superstar
Over the last several seasons, Los Angeles Lakers star power forward Anthony Davis has seen his perception league-wide take a bit of a tumble, as the 29-year-old has often found himself saddled to the team's bench in his civilian garb. TNT analyst/Hall of Fame power forward Charles Barkley has resorted to nicknaming the eight-time All-Star big man "Street Clothes" as a result of his frequent absences. But how deserved is such a moniker, really?
Mavs Starting Lineup: Can Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd Get it Right?
With training camp starting soon, Bleacher Report predicted every team's starting lineup.
Only 7 Point Guards Have Won The MVP Award: Magic Johnson Is The Leader With 3 Awards
The point guards in the NBA these days are required to do a lot on the floor, as teams are focusing on efficient ways of scoring a ton of points and using their point guards to accomplish that. Since they are the players bringing the ball up the floor most of the time and leading the offense as a direct extension of the coach, a great point guard can make your team just as a bad point guard can hurt your team. Of course, we have some of the most spectacular offensive players in the game today including Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, and Luka Doncic playing at MVP levels at the point guard position. For the best point guards, winning scoring titles, assist titles, or even leading a team to strong records year after year comes naturally to them because of how effortlessly they control the game.
