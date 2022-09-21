ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Bill Simmons
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Is Hardly The Most Injury-Prone L.A. Superstar

Over the last several seasons, Los Angeles Lakers star power forward Anthony Davis has seen his perception league-wide take a bit of a tumble, as the 29-year-old has often found himself saddled to the team's bench in his civilian garb. TNT analyst/Hall of Fame power forward Charles Barkley has resorted to nicknaming the eight-time All-Star big man "Street Clothes" as a result of his frequent absences. But how deserved is such a moniker, really?
Yardbarker

Only 7 Point Guards Have Won The MVP Award: Magic Johnson Is The Leader With 3 Awards

The point guards in the NBA these days are required to do a lot on the floor, as teams are focusing on efficient ways of scoring a ton of points and using their point guards to accomplish that. Since they are the players bringing the ball up the floor most of the time and leading the offense as a direct extension of the coach, a great point guard can make your team just as a bad point guard can hurt your team. Of course, we have some of the most spectacular offensive players in the game today including Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, and Luka Doncic playing at MVP levels at the point guard position. For the best point guards, winning scoring titles, assist titles, or even leading a team to strong records year after year comes naturally to them because of how effortlessly they control the game.
