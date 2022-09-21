Read full article on original website
Oklahoma State Basketball Releases Big 12 Schedule for 2022-23 Season
Not long after the Cowboys announced their nonconference slate of games, the conference schedule has also been made known. Oklahoma State will open its Big 12 schedule Dec. 31 in Lawrence with a game against the Jayhawks. The Pokes will appear on Big Monday three times: vs. West Virginia (Jan. 2), at West Virginia (Feb. 20) and vs. Baylor (Feb. 27).
CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee breaks down Oklahoma's playoff path, likelihood
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are 3-0 and riding high so far this season. They've blown out three opponents, most recently a 49-14 shellacking of Nebraska in Lincoln. That point total served as the most the program has ever posted on the road in the series. And now the Sooners are grabbing plenty of national attention heading into their Big 12 opener against Kansas State.
OSU Max: Gundy Breaks Down Film of Arizona State Game
The Cowboys don’t play this week, but the fine people at OSU Max provided us with some content to share with you all. For the uninitiated, OSU Max is a video subscription services through OSU Athletics that brings a ton of behind-the-scenes content like mini documentaries following OSU’s teams and athletes, sit-down interviews with coaches, players and former players, and exclusive film breakdowns.
Four-Star Forward Justin McBride Commits to Oklahoma State
I guess its a well rounded class. Does any one know how many scholarships we actually have next year. I think it’ll work out we lost that kid. We burn 2 scholarships of the 3. We at four guys now. I hate get to big of a class it...
Cowboys’ Inexperienced Secondary Prepping for First Big 12 Test in Baylor
STILLWATER — The Cowboys’ secondary has been put under a microscope this season, as the inexperienced group has tried to mesh together through Oklahoma State’s nonconference slate. Oklahoma State doesn’t have a game this weekend, but the Cowboys prep for Big 12 play and a conference title...
Daily Bullets (Sept. 23): Who Can Make Bedlam Happen, Gundy’s Rant Turns 15
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Mike Gundy’s infamous rant turned 15 years old yesterday. • Pretty insightful take on the four groups who can make Bedlam Football happen in the future. • SEC talking head Paul Finebaum...
ESPN's Paul Finebaum on Bedlam Split: 'Nobody Cares. We're Talking About Stillwater, Oklahoma'
I’d throw the Iron Bowl in his face and have him try to tell me it’s any different than his description of Bedlam. he has no credibility anyway, has his radio show which is a joke with all the Bama v Auburn clowns calling in, totally regional, nobody outside of the southeast knows who he is.
Yukon-Mustang High School Football Rivalry Being Renamed
The game, which has been played since 1974, will now be known as "Canadian County Bedlam." Mustang currently leads the series 30-20, and this year's game kicks off at Yukon High School at 7 p.m.
Electric crews from across Oklahoma compete in Lineman Rodeo
EDMOND, Okla. — Crews took advantage of the nice weather Thursday to participate in a friendly competition at the Lineman Rodeo in Edmond. "They are competing in a multitude of events," said Glenn Fischer, director of Edmond Electric. "The goal is, first of all, to do the events quickly but most importantly safely."
Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair
Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
‘He punched him several times’: OKC road rage lands 17-year-old in hospital
A 17-year-old boy was in a nearby hospital Sunday night after allegedly being struck in the face almost a dozen times by a fellow driver.
Female student-athletes file lawsuit against Oklahoma university for alleged discrimination
EDMOND, Okla. — A lawsuit filed Tuesday against the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) alleges the university’s female student-athletes do not receive the same treatment and benefits as its male student-athletes. The 38-page lawsuit, filed by three female track and field athletes, alleges female student-athletes at UCO are...
One Of America’s Top-50 Restaurants Is In OKC
When it comes to good eats, Oklahoma is full of them. They mainly cater to home-cooking country dishes, usually deep-fried with a side of gravy, but other tastes stand out in a crowd. One Oklahoma City restaurant was named in the Top-50 Restaurants in America. Off in the wilds of...
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms
Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
WATCH: Oklahoma woman earns 3-chair turn on The Voice
An Oklahoma City woman is now in the spotlight after her performance on The Voice.
Amazon-owned building in southwest Tulsa finishes construction, sits vacant
TULSA, Okla. — Is it a surprise Amazon project? Will it open at all? Those are some of the questions surrounding a building belonging to online e-commerce giant Amazon.com in southwest Tulsa. The building sits on South 49th West Avenue next to the new Gilcrease Expressway Turnpike. It finished...
Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings
A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
OKC BLACK EATS ANNOUNCES FOODIE FEST OF OKC
Oklahoma City, OK: Foodie Fest of OKC, formerly known as The Black Foodie Summit, was rebranded in 2020 to showcase culinary cuisines from around the globe represented in Oklahoma City. In partnership with Scissortail Park, Foodie Fest is choosing to be intentionally inclusive while driving direct spending to locally owned businesses.
An Oklahoma restaurant made New York Times’ best in US list for 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Oklahoma City’s Ma Der Lao Kitchen is among the 50 best restaurants in the country according to the New York Times. The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.
