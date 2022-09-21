ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardnerville, NV

Silversummit Healthplan and Summit Behavioral Health Systems Celebrate Grand Opening of New Mill Street Care Center

SilverSummit Healthplan and Summit Behavioral Health Systems announced today the grand opening of the Mill Street Care Center, which is now open to community members seeking assistance with behavioral healthcare, an issue that continues to rise in the community among residents following the pandemic. The center recently celebrated with a ribbon-cutting event featuring Reno Municipal Court Judge Christopher Hazlett-Stevens and Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Liberty Dental offering free care at Adult Dental Days

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada (LIBERTY), in partnership with Community Health Alliance, is hosting two Adult Dental Days to address gaps in oral health coverage in the community after the first was completely full. These free events will offer services including on-site dental screenings, fluoride varnish applications and select emergency services.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Preparing Homeless Veterans For Winter

The VA is making sure our homeless Veterans are prepared when the cold weather hits. On Friday, the VA Serra NV Health Care for Homeless Veterans held an event at the Reno Elks Club to help over 300 homeless Veterans.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno councilmember Oscar Delgado resigns

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE at 12:38 p.m.: Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve is calling a special city council meeting on Sept. 29 at noon to discuss the vacancy and how to move forward with filling Delgado’s role. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ward 3 councilmember Oscar Delgado announced he will resign from the...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Food Bank of Northern Nevada hosting competition food drive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is holding a community food drive Friday, which will pit two businesses against one another. The drive, which coincides with Hunger Action Day, will be held at the Scheels at Legends Mall and Dick’s Sporting Goods and Meadowood Mall.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada Thursday. The free event is happening at The Sands Regency in Reno, as well as in Virginia City and Carson City. There’ll be several different events, including slow bike races, tattoo and beard competitions, and poker runs. Music will also...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Food Bank Holds Food Drive for Hunger Action Day

National Hunger Action Day is Friday - and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada held a drive collecting donations at Scheels in Sparks and Dick's Sporting Goods at Meadowood Mall. Volunteers said it was nice to see people come out and give even when many are tightening their belts due to inflation.
SPARKS, NV
Nevada Appeal

New marijuana dispensary proposed in Carson City

At their Wednesday meeting, which begins at 4 p.m. in the community center, Carson City planning commissioners will have the chance to weigh in on a controversial marijuana dispensary – and potential restaurant – proposed for the south end of town. The applicant, Las Vegas-based Qualcan, is requesting...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Memorials policy for Carson City parks approved

Those interested in a public memorial have plenty of options through Carson City parks, trails, and open space. On Sept. 15, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a policy that, according to Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Budge and Open Space Manager Lyndsey Boyer, establishes guidelines for “a consistent and equitable process related to the acceptance, placement, management and long-term maintenance of memorials requested by the public within the city’s park system.”
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno family shares child’s cancer journey to raise more awareness

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The average age of a child diagnosed with cancer is eight years old, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization (ACCO). The goal of this month is to help raise funds for research and treatment. Getting a cancer diagnosis is...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

NV Energy is inviting the public to test drive an electric car this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is partnering with Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association to offer local residents the chance to test drive an electric car this weekend. The event will be on Sept. 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Mira Loma Park. The free event will give the public the chance to drive the car, learn about charging, and get information about future plans for public charging across Nevada.
RENO, NV
Mountain Democrat

Supervisors finally OK homeless shelter

In a single stroke El Dorado County supervisors voted to implement a temporary homeless shelter/navigation center at the former juvenile detention facility in Placerville, which includes ending an agreement between the county and Cal Fire for use of the building for seasonal operations. A packed agenda item heard at Tuesday’s...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Reno-Gazette Journal

WCSD needs a new school board

This opinion column was submitted by Chris McAvoy of Battle Born Moms for Education.  Re: "We need WCSD trustees who are education advocates, not obstructionists," Sept. 16: Sarah Mahler's opinion piece included inaccuracies and was seemingly created to smear Trustee Jeffrey Church and challenging candidates running for school board. ...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
cityoffernley.org

NV Energy Planned Outage on October 2nd

As part of its work to ensure a reliable electric system, NV Energy will perform preventative maintenance on equipment serving customers in the area. This will require a planned outage for customers in the Fernley industrial area as shown shaded in blue on the map below, starting on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 10 p.m. with an estimated restoration time of 8 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022.
FERNLEY, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Fernley Swales cleanup scheduled Saturday

The Carson City office of the Bureau of Land Management, the California-Nevada Chapter of the Oregon-California Trails Association and the Fernley Rotary Club will host a National Public Lands Day for the 22nd annual clean-up of the Fernley Swales this Saturday, Sept. 24. The Fernley Swales are the only deep...
FERNLEY, NV
Mountain Democrat

Visit to Apple Hill turns sour

Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Skies the limit when planes take off at the Aviation Roundup in Minden

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Next weekend, Oct. 1-2, world-class aviation performers including Bill Stein, The Chuters, Kirby Chambliss and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels take to the skies above Carson Valley during the Aviation Roundup at the Minden Tahoe Airport. Bobbi Thompson and Frank Monack from the Minden Tahoe Airport,...
MINDEN, NV

