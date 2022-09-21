Aqua Power Systems Inc (OTCMKTS: APSI) Reverse Merger Breaking Out as CEO Tweets Co has Completed Draft of LOI to Acquire Target Company

RE+ 2022 in Anaheim, California, was a frenzied flood of people and products and a glimpse of the clean-energy future expedited by the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. I couldn’t go more than a few minutes without hearing people discussing the new law or seeing a sign at a booth about how the IRA makes a company’s products more attractive. I attempted to attend one IRA-related educational session, but the room was packed to overflowing and the panel had more questions than answers. The entire industry is awaiting the Dept. of Treasury guidance that will clarify many of the bill’s provisions, with no clear timeline for when that guidance might come.

