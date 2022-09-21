Aqua Power Systems Inc (OTCMKTS: APSI) Reverse Merger Breaking Out as CEO Tweets Co has Completed Draft of LOI to Acquire Target Company

Read full article on original website
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
maritime-executive.com
WasteFuel Technology Converts Municipal Solid Waste to E-Methanol Fuel
With the shipping industry moving toward the broader adoption of methanol as an alternative fuel supply and sourcing concerns remain. California-based start-up WateFuel, which counts Maersk and NetJets among its investors, has developed a new technology module for converting municipal solid waste into low-carbon fuels. According to the company, the technology can be built efficiently where waste is located and scale production efficiently and rapidly toward meeting the shipping industry’s growing demand for green methanol.
QUANTRON to Unveil First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Equipped With Allison eGen Power® Electric Axle at IAA
HANOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions, today announced German vehicle manufacturer QUANTRON has integrated the Allison eGen Power ® 130D e-Axle into its new fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), a heavy-duty truck capable for tractor and chassis derivatives based on the MAN TG3 platform (TGS, TGX), which will make its world premiere at IAA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005536/en/ Allison Transmission today announced German vehicle manufacturer QUANTRON has integrated the Allison eGen Power® 130D e-Axle into its new fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), a heavy-duty truck capable for tractor and chassis derivatives based on the MAN TG3 platform (TGS, TGX), at its world premiere at IAA in Germany. Meltem Darakci, QUANTRON OEM Account Manager, Martin Lischka, QUANTRON Head of Marketing & Communications, Alexander Schey, Allison Transmission Managing Director, Electrification, Commercialization & Strategy, Michael Perschke, CEO Quantron AG David Graziosi, Allison Transmission Chairman and CEO, Herbert Robel, QUANTRON Board Member, John Coll, Allison Transmission Senior Vice President, Global Marketing Sales & Service, Manlio Alvaro, Allison Transmission Executive Director, EMEA Sales (Photo: Business Wire)
solarpowerworldonline.com
SunPower releases two new power capacity sizes of SunVault energy storage system
SunPower is expanding its portfolio of energy storage products with the launch of a 19.5-kWh and 39-kWh SunVault. SunPower has also made design upgrades that make SunVault faster and easier to install. “Every homeowner has unique energy storage needs — some want the peace of mind that they can power...
yankodesign.com
BLUETTI is set to debut its latest range of clean-energy power stations and batteries at IFA 2022
Global clean-energy stalwart BLUETTI will be revealing its latest collection of cutting-edge home and outdoor energy products at IFA 2022. In a world that depends entirely on urban infrastructure for its power needs, BLUETTI is championing what the company calls ‘energy independence’. Its slew of power stations, batteries, and solar panels allow you to live off the grid whether you’re at home or in the great outdoors. The company’s solutions are modular, easy to use, and powerful enough to charge everything from your AirPods to your EV! Attendees at the annual IFA electronics and consumer-goods show can find BLUETTI at Hall 3.2, Stand 211, between 2nd and 6th September 2022.
Bonds are in the midst of their worst crash since 1949, and the fallout could unravel some of the market's most crowded trades, Bank of America says
"Bond crash in recent weeks means highs in credit spreads, lows in stocks are not yet in," Bank of America's Michael Hartnett said.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Qcells launches residential energy storage solution in the U.S.
SolarRecycle.org merges with The Atmosphere Conservancy Joining forces strengthens the team’s mission to foster a holistic approach to end-of-life solar solutions. Nearly one in ten K-12 schools have adopted solar energy Solar installations for public and private schools in the U.S. have tripled since 2015. Your school could benefit from it, too.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Netting true value from batteries
As U.S. states replace traditional net metering rules with “net billing” structures, a greater number of customers are co-installing solar with battery storage. But these batteries may not be being put to best use if they are utilized primarily to optimize self-consumption of rooftop PV, as net billing reforms incentivize.
Carbon Ridge Secures $6 Million Investment from Leading Climate Investors and Maritime Industry Leaders
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Carbon Ridge, Inc., a leading developer of modular onboard carbon capture & storage solutions (OCCS) for decarbonizing the maritime industry, today announced the Company has raised $6M in funding led by the Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment, with additional investment from Crowley, a leading U.S.-based shipping and logistics company, and Berge Bulk, one of the world’s largest dry bulk owners, as well as Rusheen Capital Management and Plug and Play Ventures. The financing enables Carbon Ridge to continue development of the Company’s OCCS technology for an onboard pilot in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005380/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
solarpowerworldonline.com
LG ESS launches Home 8 residential battery
LG Electronics has shifted its focus in the solar industry entirely to its energy storage system, now that panel manufacturing has ceased. The new Home 8 residential ESS was unveiled this week at RE+. The LG Home 8 energy storage system combines an inverter and NMC battery in a single...
electrek.co
LG Energy Solution and Snow Lake Lithium team up to establish lithium supply chain for EVs in North America
Carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium and battery production specialist LG Energy Solution announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a domestic supply chain of lithium in North America. When Snow Lake’s lithium mining operation gets up and running in 2025, it plans to supply LG with the precious Earth material essential to current EV battery chemistry. This domestic supply chain could help several automakers qualify for US federal tax credits as well.
How Much Do Solar Panels Cost?
My partner and I began our dive into solar power for two reasons. We want to build a workshop in a rural area without access to grid power, and my mom keeps asking if she should install solar panels on her house in the city. These two scenarios have different...
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S. investment giant snaps up New Zealand rooftop solar specialist
BlackRock Real Assets, a subsidiary of the $14.8 trillion United States-headquartered investment giant, announced on Wednesday it had agreed to acquire SolarZero and will commit almost $90 million ($NZ100 million) over the next three years to accelerate the growth of the company’s solar and battery technology platform. Founded in...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Solar inverter and asset management sights at RE+ 2022
RE+ 2022 in Anaheim, California, was a frenzied flood of people and products and a glimpse of the clean-energy future expedited by the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. I couldn’t go more than a few minutes without hearing people discussing the new law or seeing a sign at a booth about how the IRA makes a company’s products more attractive. I attempted to attend one IRA-related educational session, but the room was packed to overflowing and the panel had more questions than answers. The entire industry is awaiting the Dept. of Treasury guidance that will clarify many of the bill’s provisions, with no clear timeline for when that guidance might come.
TechCrunch
Enact Systems connects solar installers and customers for more efficient energy use
Enact currently claims thousands of users in more than 20 countries and says it processes $1.5 billion in projects annually. Today, the startup announced it has raised a $11.5 million Series A from Energy Growth Momentum, NB Ventures, Arka Venture Labs, Olympus Capital and Alumni Venture Funds, along with angel investors.
Volkswagen, Elia sign MoU to explore vehicle integration into power grid
FRANKFURT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) charging unit Elli has signed a memorandum of understanding with Belgian network operator Elia (ELI.BR) and one of its start-ups to explore the integration of electric vehicles into the power grid.
bicmagazine.com
Global carbon capture and storage market to reach $9.4 billion by 2026
The global market for carbon capture and storage (CCS) is projected to be valued at US$ 9.42B in 2026. Growing from a market value of US$ 4.17B in 2020, the CCS market is projected to exhibit substantial growth at a CAGR of 15.7% over the forecast period. Key Highlights of...
freightwaves.com
Schneider Electric backs proposed SEC climate rules
The Securities and Exchange Commission proposed a set of climate disclosure rules in May. In turn, the trucking industry responded with concern about the potential impacts of the regulations. To gain other perspectives on how the climate rules could affect trucking companies and their relationships with retailers, FreightWaves interviewed Amy...
LG Energy inks cobalt, lithium supply deals with three Canadian miners
SEOUL, Sept 23 (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution (373220.KS) said on Friday it has signed agreements on lithium and cobalt sourcing with three Canadian mining firms in a bid to expand its footprint in North America.
rigzone.com
Diverse Strategies For Oil And Gas Energy Transition
Even under the most aggressive energy transition scenario, the world will need oil and gas until 2050, Wood Mackenzie said. — Even under the most aggressive energy transition scenario, the world will need oil and gas until 2050, Wood Mackenzie said. Woodmac claims that oil and gas companies have...
