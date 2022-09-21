ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news

Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Dorsey
Person
Tyler Hall
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder says he 'won't be there' for Suns' training camp

Last week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst mentioned that the Phoenix Suns have been "very active" in trade talks and "a lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder." One of the Suns' trade targets was Bojan Bogdanovic, but the Utah Jazz ultimately traded him to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. (Talks between Phoenix and Utah broke down because the Suns insisted on Jarred Vanderbilt being part of the deal, per Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro).
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Mavericks#Mckinley Wright Iv#The Christian Wood#The New York Knicks#G League#The Westchester Knicks#The Sioux Falls Skyforce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Yardbarker

Spurs add former WNBA star Candice Dupree to staff

The San Antonio Spurs announced the hiring of former WNBA star Candice Dupree as a player development coach on Friday. Dupree, 38, was a seven-time All-Star and a 2014 league champion during a 16-year career with five teams (2006-21). She ranks fifth on the WNBA's career chart in points (6,895)...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC Sports

Recapping the 2022 NBA offseason with signings, trades and more

It’s hard to believe, but the 2022-23 NBA season is almost here. About three months has passed since the Golden State Warriors topped the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, which paved the way for a frantic offseason. As the new campaign inches closer, here’s a refresher of...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy