Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news
Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
BREAKING: Dennis Smith Jr. Reportedly Signing With New Team
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Charlotte Hornets are signing Dennis Smith Jr. The former ninth overall pick has played for the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers.
Former Miami Heat Player Joins Detroit Pistons Coaching Staff
Rashard Lewis, who won a title in Miami, now helping coach the Pistons
John Stockton's Son Waived By NBA Team
On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they have waived David Stockton. He is the son of Utah Jazz legend John Stockton.
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
New York Knicks Fill Final Roster Spot Ahead Of Training Camp
The New York Knicks announced Wednesday night that they had signed M.J. Walker to fill their 20th roster spot ahead of the start of training camp next week.
TRADE: Detroit Pistons Reportedly Finalizing Deal With Utah Jazz
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons are finalizing a deal to acquire Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz.
Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
New York Knicks Announce That They Waived 2 Players
On Friday, the New York Knicks announced that they have waived M.J. Walker and Quinton Rose.
Spurs Hire Candice Dupree to Gregg Popovich's Coaching Staff
The San Antonio Spurs are hiring 7-time WNBA All-Star Candice Dupree to Gregg Popovich's coaching staff.
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder says he 'won't be there' for Suns' training camp
Last week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst mentioned that the Phoenix Suns have been "very active" in trade talks and "a lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder." One of the Suns' trade targets was Bojan Bogdanovic, but the Utah Jazz ultimately traded him to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. (Talks between Phoenix and Utah broke down because the Suns insisted on Jarred Vanderbilt being part of the deal, per Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro).
Indiana Pacers waive three players ahead of training camp
The Pacers roster looks different with training camp approaching.
Opinion: This Team Should Sign Carmelo Anthony
Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent on September 24. The ten-time NBA All-Star played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, and I think that the Memphis Grizzlies should consider adding him to their roster.
NBA・
Austin Spurs Name Brent Barry General Manager
Brent Barry won two titles with the San Antonio Spurs during his NBA career. Now, he'll continue to play a pivotal role with team's G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs.
Portland Trail Blazers Sign Five-Year Veteran To Training Camp Deal
The Portland Trail Blazers have signed Wesley Iwundu to a training camp deal. Iwundu has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks in his five-year NBA career.
1 Pistons player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Detroit Pistons will convene for training camp in a few days to formally begin their preparations for the 2022-23 season. With the level of talent on the Pistons’ roster, a lot of players will battle for minutes, so there will be plenty of exciting clashes to witness. Truth...
Yardbarker
Spurs add former WNBA star Candice Dupree to staff
The San Antonio Spurs announced the hiring of former WNBA star Candice Dupree as a player development coach on Friday. Dupree, 38, was a seven-time All-Star and a 2014 league champion during a 16-year career with five teams (2006-21). She ranks fifth on the WNBA's career chart in points (6,895)...
Pelicans Make Changes To Coach Staff, Promote Pannone From Squadron
The New Orleans Pelicans announced a few internal promotions and staff changes in the weekend heading into Media Day.
NBC Sports
Recapping the 2022 NBA offseason with signings, trades and more
It’s hard to believe, but the 2022-23 NBA season is almost here. About three months has passed since the Golden State Warriors topped the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, which paved the way for a frantic offseason. As the new campaign inches closer, here’s a refresher of...
NBA・
Mavs Starting Lineup: Can Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd Get it Right?
With training camp starting soon, Bleacher Report predicted every team's starting lineup.
