BEDFORD - The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington DC, is now in Bedford.It arrived at Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital on Springs Road Wednesday and officially opened to the public early Thursday morning."I'm overwhelmed really. The raw emotion that everyone who walks through, someone has a husband, a father, an uncle, they were there," said Laurel Holland who works for the VA Bedford Healthcare System and made it her mission to bring the wall to the facility. "Here's permission for people to talk about those stories locked in their hearts....

BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO