Residents Worry About Impact of Building on Waltham Street Approved by Planning Board

A two-story lab building on Waltham Street approved by the Planning Board has residents concerned about the impact on their neighborhood, and the Westside of Watertown. The 67,000-sq. ft. lab and office building that will go on the former Sterritt Lumber site at 148 Waltham St. was approved on Sept. 14 at a meeting where residents who spoke about the project either opposed it or had concerns about how it would impact the area. Traffic was the main concern, but the size of the building (39 feet tall with a 15 foot mechanical penthouse stepped back from the exterior wall) and the proximity to the street concerned people as well.
Woman hospitalized after West Roxbury rollover

BOSTON — A woman was transported to a local hospital Friday night after a car crash in West Roxbury. The Boston Fire Department says the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grove Street and Washington Street. Two cars collided, resulting in one car flipping over on its side.
4 questions with Mayor Wu on changing Boston’s streets

"I don't see cars as the enemy. I see traffic and wasted time as the enemy. Pollution is the enemy." For the record: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is not a member of the NUMTOT Facebook group. For those reading that last sentence and wondering what exactly the acronym stands for,...
This New Bedford Road Will Be Completely Closed Over the Weekend

NEW BEDFORD — MassDOT on Wednesday announced road works this week including a 24-hour complete closure of Samuel Barnet Boulevard in the city's industrial park. The state transportation agency said Samuel Barnet Boulevard will be completely closed to most traffic for work at the railroad crossing starting from noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 until noon on Sunday, Sept. 25.
Overnight Shooting in Roxbury Sparks Police Response

Police officers responded overnight to a shooting in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston that left one man hurt, authorities have confirmed. The Boston Police Department responded to a call for the shooting on Weaver Way just before midnight Thursday, an agency spokesperson told NBC10 Boston. Officers found a man with...
Another truck falls victim to being ‘Storrowed’

BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor trail truck was the latest to collect the honor of being “Storrowed” on Thursday. The vehicle was traveling on the inbound side of Storrow Drive when it ended up getting wedged under an MBTA-owned bridge next to the BU bridge. The MBTA does...
Protestors plan to disrupt morning commute on Boston streets

BOSTON — Commuters might need a little extra patience this morning. Transportation officials are warning drivers in Boston might experience delays due to a planned protest. Very few details from the group Extinction Rebellion, other than members are meeting at Post Office Square at 7 am and then they say they’ll start marching through downtown Boston at 7:30 am, but they haven’t said exactly what streets they’ll be going down.
51-story tower connected to South Station coming to Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Local elected officials cut the ribbon on South Station Tower, a 51-story building that will be connected to South Station. The tower will offer condos, hotel rooms and office space. Gov. Charlie Baker said this is a great investment for the city. “This is about a $100-$150...
Boston 24 and Public Journal for Thursday, September 22, 2022

Data includes 24–Hour-Period Beginning Wednesday@ 10 AM through Thursday@ 10 AM. Note: The information above is preliminary information and should not be considered official crime statistics. The information is based on an initial review of incident reports and may not be a comprehensive listing of events. It is not a statistical analysis but rather an initial tally of significant events.
