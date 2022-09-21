Read full article on original website
Watertown News
Residents Worry About Impact of Building on Waltham Street Approved by Planning Board
A two-story lab building on Waltham Street approved by the Planning Board has residents concerned about the impact on their neighborhood, and the Westside of Watertown. The 67,000-sq. ft. lab and office building that will go on the former Sterritt Lumber site at 148 Waltham St. was approved on Sept. 14 at a meeting where residents who spoke about the project either opposed it or had concerns about how it would impact the area. Traffic was the main concern, but the size of the building (39 feet tall with a 15 foot mechanical penthouse stepped back from the exterior wall) and the proximity to the street concerned people as well.
Woman hospitalized after West Roxbury rollover
BOSTON — A woman was transported to a local hospital Friday night after a car crash in West Roxbury. The Boston Fire Department says the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grove Street and Washington Street. Two cars collided, resulting in one car flipping over on its side.
The MBTA is redesigning its bus network. But for these 3 bus routes, Boston has other ideas.
"These routes must be complemented, not removed." The MBTA is planning for the first major reworking of its bus network since the 1960s. In May, the agency boasted a draft of the Bus Network Redesign will bring access to high-frequency service to 275,000 more people, with essentially a bus every 15 minutes or sooner, every day of the week in five years’ time.
bpdnews.com
BPD Remembers: On This Day 52 Years Ago, Officer Walter A. Schroeder Died in the Line-of-Duty
BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Patrolman Walter A. Schroeder: Today, September 24, 2022, the men and women of the Boston Police Department remember Patrolman Walter A. Schroeder who was killed in the line of duty 52 years ago today in 1970. Patrolman Walter Schroeder was shot and killed...
Delays expected on the Mass Pike after fiery rollover crash injures 2 people
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — A serious crash on the Mass Pike injured two people Friday night, prompting major delays. The Westborough Fire Department says they responded to a report of a four car crash that caused a fiery rollover in the westbound lane of the Pike near the 107 mile marker around 8:30 p.m.
quincyquarry.com
MBTA owns up to a Green Line derailment near Park Street stations three days after the fact #mbta
MBTA owns up to a Green Line derailment near Park Street stations three days after the fact. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. MBTA owned up today to a Green Line train derailment that happened on Monday. Needless to say, this late acknowledgement has pretty much...
Boston police officer taken to hospital after crash in South Bay Plaza
BOSTON — A Boston police officer was taken to the hospital following a crash behind the Best Buy in South Bay Plaza in Dorchester early Friday morning. A Boston 25 photographer saw officers following the driver of an SUV at a high rate of speed when one of the cruisers collided with the SUV.
4 questions with Mayor Wu on changing Boston’s streets
"I don't see cars as the enemy. I see traffic and wasted time as the enemy. Pollution is the enemy." For the record: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is not a member of the NUMTOT Facebook group. For those reading that last sentence and wondering what exactly the acronym stands for,...
This New Bedford Road Will Be Completely Closed Over the Weekend
NEW BEDFORD — MassDOT on Wednesday announced road works this week including a 24-hour complete closure of Samuel Barnet Boulevard in the city's industrial park. The state transportation agency said Samuel Barnet Boulevard will be completely closed to most traffic for work at the railroad crossing starting from noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 until noon on Sunday, Sept. 25.
nbcboston.com
Overnight Shooting in Roxbury Sparks Police Response
Police officers responded overnight to a shooting in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston that left one man hurt, authorities have confirmed. The Boston Police Department responded to a call for the shooting on Weaver Way just before midnight Thursday, an agency spokesperson told NBC10 Boston. Officers found a man with...
State police ID protestors facing charges in connection with effort to disrupt traffic in Boston
BOSTON — Commuters in and around Boston were told to pack a little extra patience Wednesday morning due to a planned climate protest on city streets that caused traffic delays and led to criminal charges against at least a handful of people. Extinction Rebellion Boston members on Tuesday announced...
whdh.com
Another truck falls victim to being ‘Storrowed’
BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor trail truck was the latest to collect the honor of being “Storrowed” on Thursday. The vehicle was traveling on the inbound side of Storrow Drive when it ended up getting wedged under an MBTA-owned bridge next to the BU bridge. The MBTA does...
Multiple protestors taken into custody amid effort to disrupt morning commute in Boston
BOSTON — Commuters in and around Boston will need to pack a little extra patience Wednesday morning because a planned protest on city streets is causing delays and leading to arrests. Extinction Rebellion Boston members on Tuesday announced a plan to meet at Post Office Square at 7 a.m....
Protestors plan to disrupt morning commute on Boston streets
BOSTON — Commuters might need a little extra patience this morning. Transportation officials are warning drivers in Boston might experience delays due to a planned protest. Very few details from the group Extinction Rebellion, other than members are meeting at Post Office Square at 7 am and then they say they’ll start marching through downtown Boston at 7:30 am, but they haven’t said exactly what streets they’ll be going down.
Ethiopian man allegedly involved in Roxbury shooting caught after 8 years on the run
The man had escaped the country but recently flew to Chicago where he was arrested. An Ethiopian man who has been on the run from police for eight years following an alleged attempted murder in Roxbury has been caught and extradited back to Massachusetts to face charges. Members of the...
Thieves target catalytic converters in quiet Boston suburb
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Naomi Litrownik was shocked that on her quiet Needham street, her car was targeted. “Nobody heard anything. I have a dog. Neighbors have a dog. Nothing,” said Litrownik, whose catalytic converter was stolen. Thieves targeted the catalytic converter in her Prius. “As far as we...
whdh.com
51-story tower connected to South Station coming to Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Local elected officials cut the ribbon on South Station Tower, a 51-story building that will be connected to South Station. The tower will offer condos, hotel rooms and office space. Gov. Charlie Baker said this is a great investment for the city. “This is about a $100-$150...
bpdnews.com
Boston 24 and Public Journal for Thursday, September 22, 2022
Data includes 24–Hour-Period Beginning Wednesday@ 10 AM through Thursday@ 10 AM. Note: The information above is preliminary information and should not be considered official crime statistics. The information is based on an initial review of incident reports and may not be a comprehensive listing of events. It is not a statistical analysis but rather an initial tally of significant events.
WCVB
Boston honoring beloved owner of Hicks Auto Body by naming square after him
BOSTON — Hick's Auto Body has been a staple of the community in Dorchester for more than a half-century. Owner Willie Hicks Sr. has given back over and over again, and now it's his turn to receive. "I used to work, so, like my guys work every day and...
25 Investigates: Mail stolen from collection box outside local post office
NEEDHAM, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned that Needham Police are investigating mail theft from a blue collection box located right outside the US Post Office on Great Plain Ave. Several people who mailed checks from the box in late August have already reported check fraud. A Needham woman,...
