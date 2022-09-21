UPDATE: Madison Middle School teacher placed on leave 7 months after he was charged with rape pleads guilty to reduced charge

Read full article on original website
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Charges filed in 4 cases
From the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, four West Seattle cases in which charges were recently filed:. UNLAWFUL GUN POSSESSION: 26-year-old Antonio E. Ortiz of West Seattle was already wanted on a half-million-dollar warrant for robbery and other charges when he was arrested for this. Police who knew he was the subject of that warrant spotted him in the Westwood area on September 10th, driving a red BMW near Westwood Village. They followed him to the Roxbury Safeway gas station. Police converged on him there and took him into custody. Inside the car, on the front passenger seat, court documents say, they subsequently found a “Glock handgun with a high-capacity drum magazine.” It turned out to have been stolen from Auburn. Ortiz was ineligible to possess any gun, stolen or otherwise, as he has a robbery conviction on his record. So a first-degree unlawful gun possession charge has been added to what he already was facing, and 13 days after his arrest, Ortiz remains in jail, bail set at $610,000.
VIDEO: Here’s why Highland Park Elementary sheltered in place (updated Friday)
1:01 PM: Thanks for the tips. Highland Park Elementary families got a message that the school had been sheltering in place due to “suspicious activity” nearby. We checked with SPD, which says police have cleared the scene, and said a responding officer summarized the incident this way:. “At...
WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 11 notes
(Saturday night sunset, photographed by James Bratsanos) -We’re paving a section of Sylvan Way SW between SW Orchard St and SW Sylvan Heights Dr from about 7 AM to 4 PM. -We’ll have traffic control in place around the concrete panels at 34th/Barton that were replaced Saturday, so people do not drive on the new concrete panels while the concrete cures.
FOUND DOG: Arbor Heights – September 23, 2022 3:25 pm
This puppy was found on Westside School’s campus today 9.23.22. It is is safe and currently at a teacher’s house. Please contact Nicole at 206-859-9262.
Memorial service Friday for Sandra L. Dahl, 1937-2022
Sandra Lee Dahl was born on April 30, 1937, and remained a lifelong resident of West Seattle. She graduated from West Seattle High School in 1955, and enrolled at the University of Washington without any clarity regarding a career path. After prayer, she felt led to become a teacher. She struggled through, and hated, every minute of her studies, but, upon graduation from college in 1959, she felt immediately at home the moment she stepped into her first classroom.
FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Water Taxi to keep all-day, every-day service again this fall/winter
1:43 PM: One of the questions remaining unanswered after the West Seattle Bridge reopening was whether the West Seattle Water Taxi would go back to limited service this fall/winter. In pre-pandemic times, the standard fall/winter plan was to reduce service to am/pm commute weekday service only, but last year the 7-day-a-week, all-day service was maintained through the chillier seasons. We asked recently what the plan was for this year and the answer was that it was still being finalized. Now, the announcement is just in:
Second off-leash area for West Seattle dogs? Money’s in the new Park District proposal
Next week the City Council, meeting as the Seattle Park District Governing Board, will consider finalizing the district’s 2023-2028 funding plan. The district provides supplemental funding to the Parks and Recreation department (SPR). This week Councilmember Andrew Lewis, as governing board president, presented his version of the budget proposal, which adds more money and projects to what Mayor Bruce Harrell already had proposed. One of those added projects would be a second off-leash area (dog park) for West Seattle. Note the second-to-last line on this slide from a meeting earlier this week:
Memorial gathering Saturday for Charles Van Valkenburg, 1930-2022
Chuck was born in Oneonta, N.Y., to Oscar and Marguerite Van Valkenburg. Chuck spent most of his childhood in an orphanage, yet upon graduating high school in 1948, he spread his wings and joined the Army. His stories of traveling west are those that books are made of, enjoyable and exhilarating. Chuck proudly and honorably served our country until 1952 and fought in the Korean War, receiving many service awards. Chuck then went on to earn his B.S. in aeronautical engineering.
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 19 things to know
(Friday night sunset, photographed by Lynn Hall. Tonight the sun sets at 7:03 pm) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and other previews, here are events and notes for your Saturday:. ROAD WORK: From SDOT:. -We’re paving a section of Sylvan Way SW between SW Orchard St and SW...
UPDATE: Here’s why Junction TrueValue was unexpectedly closed this morning
11:41 AM: Thanks for the tip. We went to Junction TrueValue after a texter said it was unexpectedly closed for “a medical emergency.” When we got there, we found a responder from the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, which handles death investigations. TrueValue staff told us that a customer came in this morning and collapsed; medics were called and tried to revive him but could not. That’s all we know so far; the store is expected to reopen at some point this afternoon.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: First morning of fall, fifth weekday with reopened West Seattle Bridge
6:00 AM: Good morning. It’s Friday, September 23rd, approaching one week since the reopening of the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s the forecast – clouds this morning, then partly sunny, high in the upper 60s. TRANSIT INFO. Metro buses are back on the high bridge, and today is...
FAUNTLEROY FERRY TERMINAL: Two replacement alternatives remain; Cove Park spared
Here’s a recap of what made it into the second level of screening:. 4 alternatives have since been screened out, said WSB’s Mark Bandy – basically the ones that proposed some form of increased off-dock holding, either an extra lane on Fauntleroy Way, an extra line south of the dock on Wildwood, or two other proposals for remote holding areas. Tolon then showed the two alternatives they’re basically down to, consolidating the options that remained – either same-size dock with Good To Go and/or advance ticketing, or an expanded dock that would mostly add capacity via length rather than width.
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: First post-reopening traffic stats; nighttime lane closures
Two West Seattle Bridge post-reopening notes tonight:. TRAFFIC STATS: While speaking with the West Seattle Transportation Coalition at tonight’s WSTC meeting, new SDOT director Greg Spotts shared a few traffic stats from the first few post-reopening days. He said the bridge traffic on Monday and Tuesday was 66 percent of comparable pre-closure days. Low-bridge volumes are down by half. Detour-route traffic is down 30 to 50 percent. But some other streets have seen an increase, Spotts said, such as 35th SW – at 35th/Raymond, traffic rose 12 percent.
SURVEY: Southwest Seattle Youth Alliance has questions for you
If you can spare a few minutes to answer questions about your views on youth substance use, the Southwest Seattle Youth Alliance would appreciate your help. Here’s the announcement:. The SW Seattle Youth Alliance, a school and community coalition formed to address the high rates of youth substance use...
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Drop-off recycling in Fauntleroy
This is free (though you can donate to help them cover the costs if you want to). The list of what they’re accepting, and not accepting, this time is here. valvashon September 24, 2022 (11:46 am) If you have any small TV’s that you were planning on bringing- 19″...
FERRY ALERT: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth down to one boat tonight
From Washington State Ferries – the Triangle Route is going down to one boat again:. Due to a lack of crew the M/V Issaquah will secure at 5:40 p.m. at Vashon. M/V Kitsap will become the #1 boat out of Vashon at 5:45 p.m. and will remain as the #1 vessel for the remainder of the service day. One boat service for the remainder of the service day.
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Admiral Station Apartments’ grand opening
The first major mixed-use project to be built in The Admiral District in several years is now open. A grand-opening celebration is happening through 4 pm today at Admiral Station Apartments (2715 California SW) – all are welcome to drop by for food (catered by Husky Deli and Puerto Vallarta), a raffle, swag, and tours through 4 pm.
WestFest, Huling Bowl, Silent Disco, more for your West Seattle Friday
(Flower season hasn’t ended yet! Photo from Waikikigirl) Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP: DIY cleanup equipment is available at Camp Long (5200 35th SW) until 5 pm – that’s also where you can drop off what you clean up, as part of closing the Block Drop loop!
