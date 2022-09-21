Save Hetty! In the military drama’s Season 14 opener, intel has at last confirmed the location of the former boss lady (Linda Hunt): Syria. “It starts off very bad for her, but eventually [the info provides] a little bit of hope,” NCIS: Los Angeles executive producer R. Scott Gemmill says. The news fires up Special Agent G. Callen (Chris O’Donnell) to go rescue his imperiled surrogate mother, despite their unresolved issues about his childhood spy training. Admiral Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) nixes the plan, though: He needs all hands on deck after terrorists set off an explosion at a facility that manufactures Navy drones.

