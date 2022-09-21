ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

NASA will crash a spacecraft into a 525-foot-wide asteroid in September. Here's how to watch it

NASA is preparing for their "Armageddon"-like mission of crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid, and they want the public to watch live. Asteroids frequently get close to hitting Earth, but it's been over 65 million years since a catastrophic one has impacted our planet. Plus, there's been renewed interest in objects hurtling toward us since the popularity of the 2021 doomsday comedy "Don't Look Up."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Binary Asteroid#Spacecraft
Space.com

How big is the asteroid threat, really?

NASA is testing out planetary defense technology, but don't worry — it's not because of an imminent threat. Is our solar system really a shooting gallery, with Earth as a target for asteroids?. As humanity prepares for its first-ever planetary defense practice mission, NASA officials recently reassured Earthlings that...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Fox News

NASA audio captures space rocks crashing into Mars

After years in the making, NASA has captured audio of space rocks slamming into the surface of Mars. Between 2020 and 2021, the agency's InSight Lander detected seismic waves resulting from multiple impacts on the red planet since 2018. All the crashes appeared to be near the planet's Elysium Planitia plain, ranging from 53 to 180 miles away from each other.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

An asteroid the size of an airplane will buzz past Earth this week

An asteroid over 120 feet in diameter will pass by Earth this week. The asteroid, which is considered a potentially hazardous asteroid, won’t come close to impacting our planet. However, NASA still keeps track of it due to its size and speed. It’s expected to speed past the Earth at around six miles per second on September 15.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

NASA Is About to Deliberately Crash the DART Probe Into an Asteroid: What to Know

NASA's deep space exploration robots are marvels of engineering that are often built to last. You have the Voyager probes, at the end of the solar system, still operating decades after launch. The Parker Solar Probe, dancing around the sun, sports an epic heat shields that'll keep it operating for years. And Lucy, though it has had some issues, is on a mission to visit a handful of space rocks over the next 12 years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
yankodesign.com

The NASA X Interstellar RED3.721 Watch comes with a capsule containing actual meteor dust from Mars

A timepiece that Elon Musk would most certainly try to acquire…. As our species attempts at colonizing Mars in the next few decades, the NASA X Interstellar RED3.721 watch puts a small piece of the red planet on your wrist. Designed by Interstellar with a thumbs up from NASA, the RED3.721 watch honors mankind’s mission to mars, the RED3.721 is the perfect homage to our celestial neighbor. The watch’s face comes with a detailed relief graphic of the planet Mars, along with coordinates of the Jezero crater on which NASA’s Perseverance rover landed. However, its most interesting element lies at the 3 o’clock position in the form of not a date window, but rather a window containing an actual piece of Martian meteorite.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy