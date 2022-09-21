Read full article on original website
Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
Phys.org
NASA will crash a spacecraft into a 525-foot-wide asteroid in September. Here's how to watch it
NASA is preparing for their "Armageddon"-like mission of crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid, and they want the public to watch live. Asteroids frequently get close to hitting Earth, but it's been over 65 million years since a catastrophic one has impacted our planet. Plus, there's been renewed interest in objects hurtling toward us since the popularity of the 2021 doomsday comedy "Don't Look Up."
Giant asteroid is tracked as Nasa prepares to hit it with satellite in Armageddon-style defense test – how to watch
NASA has been tracking a giant asteroid ahead of plans to crash into it with a satellite. On Sunday, the U.S. space agency provided an update on its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission. DART is the world’s first mission to test technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid or...
The Strange, Cigar-Shaped Asteroid That Had Astronomers Fascinated
Astronomers believe the object, dubbed 'Oumuamua, came from the general direction of the Lyra constellation
How big is the asteroid threat, really?
NASA is testing out planetary defense technology, but don't worry — it's not because of an imminent threat. Is our solar system really a shooting gallery, with Earth as a target for asteroids?. As humanity prepares for its first-ever planetary defense practice mission, NASA officials recently reassured Earthlings that...
NASA Reports Five Asteroids Will Approach Earth Over the Next Few Days
Recently, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) published a report that stated five asteroids will approach the Earth this weekend as well as Monday. The JPL is a research development lab at the California Institute of Technology. The NASA lab discovered extraterrestrial objects via the Asteroid Watch dashboard. According to...
The asteroid NASA will slam into in September is right where scientists expected
NASA's DART spacecraft is perfectly on track to smash into double asteroid Didymos as a new observation campaign confirmed orbital parameters of the space rock.
NASA to Broadcast First Attempt at Asteroid Redirection: What to Know
NASA’s rapidly growing technology has greatly expanded our knowledge of space over the years. And, now NASA is working on technology that could help save our planet from disasters. Disasters we have only seen portrayed on screen as of yet. And we will get to witness this major piece of history!
Fox News
NASA audio captures space rocks crashing into Mars
After years in the making, NASA has captured audio of space rocks slamming into the surface of Mars. Between 2020 and 2021, the agency's InSight Lander detected seismic waves resulting from multiple impacts on the red planet since 2018. All the crashes appeared to be near the planet's Elysium Planitia plain, ranging from 53 to 180 miles away from each other.
An asteroid the size of an airplane will buzz past Earth this week
An asteroid over 120 feet in diameter will pass by Earth this week. The asteroid, which is considered a potentially hazardous asteroid, won’t come close to impacting our planet. However, NASA still keeps track of it due to its size and speed. It’s expected to speed past the Earth at around six miles per second on September 15.
CNET
NASA Is About to Deliberately Crash the DART Probe Into an Asteroid: What to Know
NASA's deep space exploration robots are marvels of engineering that are often built to last. You have the Voyager probes, at the end of the solar system, still operating decades after launch. The Parker Solar Probe, dancing around the sun, sports an epic heat shields that'll keep it operating for years. And Lucy, though it has had some issues, is on a mission to visit a handful of space rocks over the next 12 years.
Fiery ancient asteroid impacts turned living things into charcoal
The dramatic ends of ancient microbes reveal clues of asteroid impacts. The last, dramatic moments of some microbes' lives may tell us more about how serious space rock impacts on Earth were in the ancient past. The charred bodies of microorganisms killed by even a moderate asteroid impact can show...
Jupiter is at its closest to Earth in 59 years, NASA says
The solar system's most massive planet, Jupiter, will make its closest approach to Earth for 59 years on Sept. 26 even as the gas giant will be directly opposite the sun as viewed from Earth.
Why did NASA pick Didymos for its asteroid-crash mission?
DART's asteroid target is actually a space rock pair, which makes it ideal for planetary defense practice — but that's not all that attracted NASA and its partners.
Why ground-based telescopes are key to DART asteroid-smashing mission's success
For NASA's DART spacecraft, the drama happens in space, but mission success relies on telescopes back on Earth.
yankodesign.com
The NASA X Interstellar RED3.721 Watch comes with a capsule containing actual meteor dust from Mars
A timepiece that Elon Musk would most certainly try to acquire…. As our species attempts at colonizing Mars in the next few decades, the NASA X Interstellar RED3.721 watch puts a small piece of the red planet on your wrist. Designed by Interstellar with a thumbs up from NASA, the RED3.721 watch honors mankind’s mission to mars, the RED3.721 is the perfect homage to our celestial neighbor. The watch’s face comes with a detailed relief graphic of the planet Mars, along with coordinates of the Jezero crater on which NASA’s Perseverance rover landed. However, its most interesting element lies at the 3 o’clock position in the form of not a date window, but rather a window containing an actual piece of Martian meteorite.
James Webb, Hubble space telescopes will try to watch DART asteroid impact
When NASA's DART mission slams itself into an asteroid called Dimorphos, three different science spacecraft will be trying to watch the action.
International Business Times
You Too Can Discover Asteroids To Unlock The Secret Of The Solar System. Here's How
Astronomers need your help. The task at hand is too big for even the most refined algorithms to handle. A hunt is on to find a particular category of asteroids that could potentially provide insights into the solar system's past. A paper, published in the preprint database arXiv, laid down...
NASA will crash a spacecraft into an asteroid on Sept. 26 and you can watch it through telescopes online for free
The Virtual Telescope Project will attempt to show DART's impact through its network of ground-based telescopes.
DART asteroid-smashing mission 'on track for an impact' Monday, NASA says
During a media briefing on Thursday (Sept. 22), the DART mission team said they are confident that the craft will smash into the asteroid Dimorphos as planned on Monday (Sept. 26).
