CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Jadin Hale. He was last seen on Thursday between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. at his residence on Creekside Drive. According to Clarksville Police, Jadin has lived at this residence since April 2022 and his foster parent stated that he took all of his clothes with him but they do not know where he went.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO