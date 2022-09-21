Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of The Bell WitchSara BAdams, TN
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
Kraft Street given commemorative name to honor Rev. Jerry G. Jerkins
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kraft Street was dedicated as Pastor Jerry G. Jerkins Memorial Highway in honor of the late pastor and community leader on Wednesday. State Rep. Jason Hodges, who helped commission the memorial street name, said, “He was a vital part of our community, and the sign is a way to honor and commemorate what he has done for our community.”
APSU to use $200,000 state grant to help veteran students succeed
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Earlier this month, the Austin Peay State University College of Behavioral and Health Sciences received a two-year, $200,000 Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) grant to help military veterans succeed in their academic careers at APSU and beyond. “With this funding from THEC, we’ll continue doing what...
The New Gallery presents ‘One More River’ to continue exhibition season
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The New Gallery, with support from The Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the Department of Art + Design, continues the 2022-23 exhibition season with One More River, a solo exhibition by Miami-based artist Friday. “I am excited to introduce the work of Chris...
Clarksville Parks and Recreation receives national accreditation through CAPRA
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department earned its place among the nation’s top parks and recreation agencies with its accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) and the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA). Accreditation is based on...
John Gammon
John Douglas Gammon, age 71, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on September 16, 2022. He was born on September 9, 1951 in North Carolina to Ernest Gammon and Virginia Goodman Baldwin. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his husband, Robert Schroll. He is survived by...
Movies in the Park returns with ‘Coco’
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville Parks & Recreation will host Movies in the Park sponsored by Kyrstin Frate of Keller Williams Realty, on Sept. 24, at Heritage Park Soccer Practice Field. Pre-show activities will begin at 5 p.m. and the movie ‘Coco’ will start at sunset (around 7 p.m.). Spanish subtitles will be provided during the film.
Want to vote in November? Fort Campbell helps soldiers, families get registered | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Betty Guthrie is the lead human resource assistant in the Transition Center on Fort Campbell. She is also the installation voting assistance officer. This week, she joins Charlie Koon and Chris Smith on Clarksville’s Conversation to talk about what you need to do if...
Anita L. Zering
Anita L. Zering, aged 89, of Cadiz, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2022 with her loving family at her side. Born September 3, 1933 in the height of the Great Depression, in a coal mining camp in Muhlenburg County, Kentucky; the middle daughter of Gilbert and Margaret Mayes.
Felicia Fentress
Felicia Fentress, age 56, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at Ahava Healthcare in Clarksville. She was born April 23, 1966 in Clarksville to the late Lawrence Fentress and Mary Hopkins Fentress. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ricky Fentress. Felicia is survived by...
Microvast, FedEx begin recruitment, edge closer to finish line in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Large new-industry recruitment is booming in Clarksville, though some projects had their timelines stretched back because of the pandemic. Montgomery County is preparing to welcome a new FedEx distribution center, with about 250 jobs, and electric vehicle battery manufacturer Microvast, with about 300 jobs....
Mattie Tanner
Mattie Tanner, age 84, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022. Visitation Thursday, September 22, 2022, 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 930 Mt. Pisgah Rd., Clarksville, TN. Interment at Mt. Pisgah Church Cemetery.
UPDATE: TBI Endangered Child Alert issued for 16-year-old runaway juvenile in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Jadin Hale. He was last seen on Thursday between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. at his residence on Creekside Drive. According to Clarksville Police, Jadin has lived at this residence since April 2022 and his foster parent stated that he took all of his clothes with him but they do not know where he went.
Anthony Phillips
Anthony Scott Phillips, age 30, of Palmyra passed away August 20, 2022. Services will be held at Slayden Baptist Church at a later date. Anthony entered this life on November 4, 1991, in Montgomery County, TN. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Velera Hutchison Gibson, and James Gibson....
Weekend top picks: See antique tractors, modern planes and mind-boggling magic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – This weekend you can enjoy antique tractors and engines, or modern airplanes, or even mind-boggling magic at events across Clarksville. Antique Tractor & Engine Club Fall Fest: The Montgomery County Antique Tractor & Engine Club will display antique tractors, engines and farm machinery, with activities for children and adults, including rides and demonstrations, all at the John Bartee Ag Center, 1921 Rossview Road. The two-day event will be 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. It’s free, but donations are accepted.
Riverview Inn’s furniture, TVs, refrigerators and more donated to Clarksville Salvation Army
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A hotel worth of furniture is being donated to the Salvation Army, ahead of the upcoming renovation of the Riverview Inn. BNA Associates has donated hundreds of items, from chairs and mattresses to TVs and microwave ovens. Donating the items. Last month, BNA, based...
Austin Peay to host Eastern Kentucky in top 25 showdown on Homecoming weekend
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As the FCS regular season heads into week 5 of the 2022-23 regular season; Austin Peay State University is scheduled to host Eastern Kentucky during Homecoming weekend on Saturday. This game for the Governors carries significance for a variety of reasons, the first being...
Clarksville Police Deputy Chief Ty Burdine graduates from FBI National Academy
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville Police Deputy Chief Charles “Ty” Burdine has graduated as a member of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on Sept. 13. The 283rd session consisted of 235 law enforcement officers...
Cobalt Drive murder trial: Ex-girlfriend admits lying to police about who did it
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – An Alabama woman testified this week in the murder trial of her ex-boyfriend, Eric Lamar Caffey, who is accused of shooting a Clarksville man to death on Cobalt Drive two years ago. Caffey, 28, of Cullman, Alabama, is charged with the murder of 42-year-old...
New technology coming to Wastewater Treatment Plant will kill stench at landfill
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant is one step closer to a $40 million upgrade, one that should bring to an end the seasonal stench coming from the landfill in Woodlawn. The project will get $15 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan...
UPDATE: Dunbar Cave Road open, Trenton Road open after morning crashes
Update, 8:25 a.m.: Dunbar Cave Road is back open. The injuries were minor and those involved were treated at the scene. Trenton Road is back open. Multiple people were injured, but their injuries to not appear to be life-threatening, Beaubien said. Update, 7:40 a.m.: Dunbar Cave Road is shut down...
