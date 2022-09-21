ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

Kraft Street given commemorative name to honor Rev. Jerry G. Jerkins

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kraft Street was dedicated as Pastor Jerry G. Jerkins Memorial Highway in honor of the late pastor and community leader on Wednesday. State Rep. Jason Hodges, who helped commission the memorial street name, said, “He was a vital part of our community, and the sign is a way to honor and commemorate what he has done for our community.”
clarksvillenow.com

APSU to use $200,000 state grant to help veteran students succeed

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Earlier this month, the Austin Peay State University College of Behavioral and Health Sciences received a two-year, $200,000 Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) grant to help military veterans succeed in their academic careers at APSU and beyond. “With this funding from THEC, we’ll continue doing what...
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville Parks and Recreation receives national accreditation through CAPRA

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department earned its place among the nation’s top parks and recreation agencies with its accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) and the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA). Accreditation is based on...
clarksvillenow.com

John Gammon

John Douglas Gammon, age 71, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on September 16, 2022. He was born on September 9, 1951 in North Carolina to Ernest Gammon and Virginia Goodman Baldwin. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his husband, Robert Schroll. He is survived by...
clarksvillenow.com

Movies in the Park returns with ‘Coco’

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville Parks & Recreation will host Movies in the Park sponsored by Kyrstin Frate of Keller Williams Realty, on Sept. 24, at Heritage Park Soccer Practice Field. Pre-show activities will begin at 5 p.m. and the movie ‘Coco’ will start at sunset (around 7 p.m.). Spanish subtitles will be provided during the film.
clarksvillenow.com

Anita L. Zering

Anita L. Zering, aged 89, of Cadiz, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2022 with her loving family at her side. Born September 3, 1933 in the height of the Great Depression, in a coal mining camp in Muhlenburg County, Kentucky; the middle daughter of Gilbert and Margaret Mayes.
clarksvillenow.com

Felicia Fentress

Felicia Fentress, age 56, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at Ahava Healthcare in Clarksville. She was born April 23, 1966 in Clarksville to the late Lawrence Fentress and Mary Hopkins Fentress. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ricky Fentress. Felicia is survived by...
clarksvillenow.com

Mattie Tanner

Mattie Tanner, age 84, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022. Visitation Thursday, September 22, 2022, 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 930 Mt. Pisgah Rd., Clarksville, TN. Interment at Mt. Pisgah Church Cemetery.
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: TBI Endangered Child Alert issued for 16-year-old runaway juvenile in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Jadin Hale. He was last seen on Thursday between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. at his residence on Creekside Drive. According to Clarksville Police, Jadin has lived at this residence since April 2022 and his foster parent stated that he took all of his clothes with him but they do not know where he went.
clarksvillenow.com

Anthony Phillips

Anthony Scott Phillips, age 30, of Palmyra passed away August 20, 2022. Services will be held at Slayden Baptist Church at a later date. Anthony entered this life on November 4, 1991, in Montgomery County, TN. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Velera Hutchison Gibson, and James Gibson....
clarksvillenow.com

Weekend top picks: See antique tractors, modern planes and mind-boggling magic

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – This weekend you can enjoy antique tractors and engines, or modern airplanes, or even mind-boggling magic at events across Clarksville. Antique Tractor & Engine Club Fall Fest: The Montgomery County Antique Tractor & Engine Club will display antique tractors, engines and farm machinery, with activities for children and adults, including rides and demonstrations, all at the John Bartee Ag Center, 1921 Rossview Road. The two-day event will be 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. It’s free, but donations are accepted.
