Bikers Who Care resume annual Toy Run
Nearly 1,000 motorcycles made the trek from Clarksville Speedway to Governor’s Square Mall on Saturday, each carrying a toy or toys that will be donated to local kids in need this Christmas, all part of the 41st Annual Leslie W. Watson Memorial Toy Run. The event is hosted each...
Drive Thru Food Pantry Event Oct. 14th By United Ministries
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –United Ministries of Springfield will be hosting a Drive Thru Food Pantry on Friday, October 14th. They will be in the parking lot behind Springfield Baptist Church. The hours are 9:00 AM until 11 AM. Anyone with food insecurities are welcome to participate. Please have space in your vehicle for the food. They will also need your driver’s license for correct information.
Clarksville Parks and Recreation receives national accreditation through CAPRA
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department earned its place among the nation’s top parks and recreation agencies with its accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) and the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA). Accreditation is based on...
United Way, ‘Meals On Wheels’ Impacts Trigg Countians
On the heels of its annual fundraising campaign, United Way of the Pennyrile Executive Director Betsy Bond paid visit to the Cadiz Rotary Club Tuesday afternoon — sharing the non-profit’s vision for Trigg, Christian, Caldwell and Todd counties. With most of the organization’s board members and contributing businesses...
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! WilCo Pow Wow Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, 10:00am-4:00pm 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E Ward Agricultural Center The WilCo Pow Wow began in 1991 when a local, Wilson County man with Native American heritage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Search for Missing Local Hiker Continues with a Benefit
Dover resident Steve Keel is still missing in Alaska where he was last seen hiking. I wrote a previous article…. The inaugural Jackrabbit Jog is happening in downtown Hopkinsville on Saturday October 1st! It’s a 5K run/walk to raise money…. Monday, September 19, 202209/19/2022. A Fun Family Halloween Adventure!
Charitable giving circle, 100 Women Who Care, forming in Hopkinsville
A charitable giving circle called 100 Women Who Care will have an organizational meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the Alhambra Theatre, 507 S. Main St. The concept is simple, organizers said. Four times a year, 100 women meet to each contribute $100 toward a local nonprofit that they agree to support — potentially generating $10,000 or more each quarter for the community.
Elkton, Hopkinsville harvest festivals taking place this weekend
Hopkinsville and Elkton will host their annual harvest festivals Saturday and the schedules allow you attend both if you please. Elkton’s HarvestFest begins at 9 on the Public Square and goes until 3 p.m. and there will be vendors around the square and onto the adjoining streets. City Clerk Laura Brock says they have so many vendors this year, they had to expand the layout of the festival.
Middle Tennessee home builder offers new cash incentives to attract buyers
Regent Homes says that we are in a buyer's market, and they are offering some big financial incentives starting this weekend to get buyers in a home.
Kraft Street given commemorative name to honor Rev. Jerry G. Jerkins
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kraft Street was dedicated as Pastor Jerry G. Jerkins Memorial Highway in honor of the late pastor and community leader on Wednesday. State Rep. Jason Hodges, who helped commission the memorial street name, said, “He was a vital part of our community, and the sign is a way to honor and commemorate what he has done for our community.”
Jefferson Street’s Elks Renovation
NASHVILLE, TN — The renovation of the Elks Lodge social club on historic Jefferson Street will soon begin. The building was constructed in 1955 and originally housed Club Baron as well as the only skating rink in Nashville for African Americans. Built during the golden age of Jefferson Street’s...
Microvast, FedEx begin recruitment, edge closer to finish line in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Large new-industry recruitment is booming in Clarksville, though some projects had their timelines stretched back because of the pandemic. Montgomery County is preparing to welcome a new FedEx distribution center, with about 250 jobs, and electric vehicle battery manufacturer Microvast, with about 300 jobs....
Wheeler Wayne Pryor, Jr.
Mr. Wheeler Wayne Pryor Jr., age 86 of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 at his home, surrounded by family. Wheeler was born in Paducah, KY on August 24, 1936, the son of the late Wheeler W. and Margurette Williams Pryor. He is survived by his wife, Mary Judith...
Tennessee authorities warn residents of envelopes being delivered with white substance
CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to not open suspicious envelopes being delivered to Tennessee residents. The small, square envelopes look like they’re from Amazon and contain a gift card, but they do not. The envelopes contain a white powdery substance, which investigators are testing.
Weekend top picks: See antique tractors, modern planes and mind-boggling magic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – This weekend you can enjoy antique tractors and engines, or modern airplanes, or even mind-boggling magic at events across Clarksville. Antique Tractor & Engine Club Fall Fest: The Montgomery County Antique Tractor & Engine Club will display antique tractors, engines and farm machinery, with activities for children and adults, including rides and demonstrations, all at the John Bartee Ag Center, 1921 Rossview Road. The two-day event will be 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. It’s free, but donations are accepted.
‘Fear and panic’: Residents search for new homes after landlord sells trailer park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of people living at a Nashville trailer park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting noticed that the landlord is selling the property. In a letter from a local law firm to tenants at the Murfreesboro Road Trailer Park, the...
Locals react to new apartment complex coming to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City-County Planning Commission of Warren County has voted to approve a new 48-unit apartment complex on Three Springs Road in Bowling Green. The new complex will be built across from Aviation Heritage Park and between Silver Lakes and Silver Springs homes. With the ever-growing...
New technology coming to Wastewater Treatment Plant will kill stench at landfill
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant is one step closer to a $40 million upgrade, one that should bring to an end the seasonal stench coming from the landfill in Woodlawn. The project will get $15 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan...
Movies in the Park returns with ‘Coco’
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville Parks & Recreation will host Movies in the Park sponsored by Kyrstin Frate of Keller Williams Realty, on Sept. 24, at Heritage Park Soccer Practice Field. Pre-show activities will begin at 5 p.m. and the movie ‘Coco’ will start at sunset (around 7 p.m.). Spanish subtitles will be provided during the film.
Historic Morris Building Should Become Civil Rights Museum, Not Sold
Despite all the impressive sounding rhetoric that you hear during Black History Month and some of the recent markers and streets getting new names, African American accomplishments and landmarks are not given the exposure and attention they deserve. There are some 95,000 entries across the country that carry this designation from the National Register of Historic Places as “sites deemed worthy of preservation by the federal government.”
