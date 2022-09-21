ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Herald & Review

Macon County Sheriff targets Scott's Law violators

DECATUR — Macon County Sheriff Jim Root warns drivers his deputies will be out in force in October looking for violators of “Scott’s Law”, the legal requirement for passing drivers to pull over, slow down or stop to give safe clearance to stopped emergency vehicles. Root,...
MACON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Man Sent To Prison On Gun, Fraud Charges

A Springfield man will spend three-and-a-half years in prison on weapons and COVID fraud charges. 32-year-old Carlos Wright was indicted in June of last year on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. Prosecutors say he was found driving around with the loaded gun in the front seat. Then in December, a second indictment was handed down, charging Wright with wire fraud and making false statements in order to obtain more than $40,000 in COVID relief funds. Wright got the money through the Paycheck Protection Program that was designed to help business retain and pay their workers, but Wright did not own a business and was not employed when he got the money.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Deputies: Alleged pipe bomb found in Urbana man's backpack

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly had a pipe bomb in a backpack. The News-Gazette reported, William D. Meek, 45, was arrested on Wednesday by the Champaign County Sheriff's Office after deputies found what appeared to them to be an explosive device. According to the department,...
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Police arrest man wanted for shooting death of Decatur father

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police arrested 1 of 2 men wanted in connection to the shooting death of Arrion L. McClelland. According to Decatur Police Kyle Escoe was located and arrested on the outstanding warrant in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday by the Chicago Police Department. He is currently being...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

State Police award gun enforcement grants

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is awarding $1 million in grants to 32 city police departments and county sheriff’s offices across the state to help those agencies keep their communities safe. The Champaign Police Department and Christian County Sheriff’s Office are among the 32 agencies receiving funding. The grants are meant to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Teacher arrested after fight with student

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield teacher was arrested earlier this week after he became involved in a fight with a student. Adrian Akers, a teacher at Lanphier High School, was arrested on Monday and is now on paid administrative leave. The student involved in this fight with Akers was injured to the point that […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Lanphier teacher arrested for aggravated battery to a student

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Lanphier High School teacher was arrested on Monday after an altercation with a student at the school, according to the Springfield Police Department. Adrian Akers, 44, was arrested for aggravated battery. Akers says the student, a 15-year-old-boy, punched him in the face multiple times;...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Lopez Set To Be Released From Prison Next Month

The former Springfield school board president who went to prison in a $1.5 million fraud scheme could be released as early as late October… less than 18 months after his 11-year sentence was handed down. Adam Lopez pleaded guilty to bilking family members and others in his role as...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur robbery goes wrong when victim fights back, police said

DECATUR — Amieron L. Barham-Perkins armed robbery plans turned into a desperate game of cat-and-mouse, a court heard, after the Decatur robbery victim fought back using his car as a weapon. The drama on the afternoon of July 27 played out in the parking lot of a public housing...
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Lanphier Teacher, Student Arrested Following Altercation

A Lanphier High School teacher has been arrested following an altercation with a student earlier this week. Springfield police say 44-year-old Adrian Akers is facing a charge of aggravated battery. The police report indicates that Akers picked up a 15-year-old male student and then, quote, “put him on the ground” until police arrived. The report says the student had entered a classroom to retrieve a computer, but Akers had been told not to let the student take it. The student allegedly hit Akers in the face before Akers grabbed the student.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Mount Zion man denies terrorizing his family

MOUNT ZION — A Mount Zion man is accused of hurling a brick through the window of a bedroom where his mother’s 2-month-old baby was sleeping, and using a campaign of threats and criminal damage to terrorize his family. Chauncey A. Wulf, 22, appeared Wednesday in Macon County...
MOUNT ZION, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur ambush stabber gets 10-year sentence

DECATUR — Michael E. Nixon, the Decatur man who ambushed his ex-girlfriend while she was driving and repeatedly wounded her in a frenzied knife attack, was sent to prison for 10 years on Wednesday. Nixon, 55, had been due to face trial in Macon County Circuit Court on a...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced for attempted enticement of a minor

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man will spend eight years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted enticement of a minor. Ozgur Kurt, 46, was sentenced on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. Court documents showed that in 2020, Kurt engaged in sexually-graphic online […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man was arrested on Friday morning on a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and a recent commercial burglary in Springfield. Police say Russell Adams, 36, is suspected of several burglaries at local businesses that occurred over the last several weeks. We're...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Champaign man sentenced 8 years for child enticement

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A 46-year-old man of Champaign was sentenced on September 20, 2022, to 96 months’ imprisonment for one count of attempted enticement of a minor. FBI agents arrested Ozgur Kurt, of the 2800 block of Alton Drive, on September 1, 2020, when he arrived at a Champaign restaurant to pick up a minor for a sexual encounter.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Taylorville man pleads guilty to trying to hurt baby

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Taylorville man was sentenced for trying to harm a 5-month-old baby. Daniel Dailey, 25, was arrested in October of 2020 on charges of aggravated battery of a child. Earlier this month Dailey pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated battery of a child. On Oct. 13,...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wglt.org

Teacher whose resignation was rejected by Unit 5 speaks out

A Unit 5 teacher whose resignation was rejected says she feels like a hostage now, working for the district. Jennifer Hawkins’ family learned in late July they’d need to relocate to Springfield. But district leaders told the Cedar Ridge Elementary resources teacher, if she did leave to teach...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL

