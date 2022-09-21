ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady’s new schedule didn’t last one week

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

So much for that rest day for Tom Brady.

After Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles initially confirmed Brady would not practice on Wednesdays and be given a personal day on a weekly basis, he was out there on the practice field on Wednesday, a departure from the plan that received some scrutiny.

The 45-year-old Brady had defended the decision.

“The fact that I’ve worked weekends for the last 23 years, I do deserve one day off a week so I think maybe, and I don’t know if it’s Wednesdays, but I get Tuesdays off,” Brady said. “That’s probably good enough for me.”

In past years, Brady had taken Thursdays off on occasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A3M92_0i4gt7EV00
Tom Brady at Buccaneers practice.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gh0L6_0i4gt7EV00
Tom Brady calls out instructions in the second quarter of the Buccaneers’ game against the Saints on Sept. 18, 2022.
Getty Images

“For most players, it’s important,” Bowles recently told reporters. “But I think when you play in the league a certain amount of time, and you prepare a certain way, it’s not necessary to practice that guy all the time. You’re going to practice, but you’re not going to practice all the time. You’ll get a day off here and there because it is a long season.”

Brady’s schedule has been a topic of interest since last month when he left the team for 11 days during training camp for personal reasons. Page Six has since reported that Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen are having marital issues related to his decision to un-retire and play for the Buccaneers again this season.

Comments / 0

 

