ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Halsey Dazzles Philadelphia With Intimate SiriusXM Show: Concert Review

By A.D. Amorosi
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eCXYt_0i4gskGq00

Since the pandemic’s start, songwriting singer Halsey has changed their world several times over with the release of the dystopian multi-genre pop of 2020’s “Manic,” then the industrial earth mother vibe of 2022’s “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.” During that time, they also announced “they/them” pronouns and had a baby. But even with all that, performing in an intimate setting – SiriusXM’s Small Stage series, for subscribers and contest winners held at Philadelphia’s 1,200-capacity Union Transfer on Tuesday – was perfect Halsey’s whisper-to-scream vocals and dramatic, personal asides.

Plus, as a native of nearby Edison, New Jersey, Halsey rhapsodized about being a fan in attendance at many a gig at the venue. “I used to wonder if the people on stage here could see me in the audience,” said Halsey to a brace of fans pressed against the stage, some of whom had waited in line since 4 a.m. “The answer is yes, because I can see all of your faces clearly.”

That connectivity between artist and audience was the nicest surprise of Tuesday night’s  show. Whether they meant it or not, Halsey – dressed in a short plaid skirt with a black bob haircut – said on several occasions how long, recent tours in arena-size space had created a disconnect, and how, perhaps, scaling back to more intimate venues was an answer. “Maybe pull it back before it gets too big,” Halsey mumbled under their breath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJW0U_0i4gskGq00
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)


Then again, mere days before their 28 th birthday, Halsey recalled how at age 18, they had given themselves a “10-year-plan” with no back-up. “Back then, I didn’t think I would make it past that time frame,” they said, adding a message to younger fans that such feelings can pass if allowed to, and following with a soft, synth-pop take on “929.”

Accompanied by a tight trio of musicians, Halsey started the evening with the synth-punkish “Nightmare” (and a warning: “You think you know what you came here for. But you don’t know”), ended with one of her heartfelt favorites, a grand cover of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” and in-between those poles offered some stirring looks into her catalog.

Crab-crawling across the stage when they weren’t bouncing on their heels, Halsey embraced their humorously cocky side on the humming industrial “Castle” with its “I’m already choking on my pride, so there’s no use crying about it” refrain, and waltzed through the woodblock pulse of “Easier than Lying.” Lifting their voice an octave for baby-doll effect, “You Should Be Sad” was played as a tom tom-stomping acoustic number, as was the windy ballad “Graveyard” and its echo-heavy vocals.

Strapping on a guitar for the arching chord changes of the power-popping “You Asked for This” – one of the night’s best tracks – Halsey followed up with the bump-and-grind cabaret of “The Lighthouse,” a springy “3am,” a slow, muted “So Good,” and a sing-song-y “Bad at Love” before racing to the Sirius show’s finish line. Along the way, Halsey fiddled with a broken light on stage (“I know my way around gaffer’s tape”), talked about shared birthday with audience members and acted more like a host at a cheery party than an arena-sized performer.

Halsey even added an unplanned encore of “fan favorites” including“100 Letters,” where the singer said they used to trip over the the lyric “I don’t let him touch me anymore.”

“I don’t feel like that girl anymore,” Halsey said.

Between the spontaneous encore and intimate conversations with the audience, it was hard to imagine a show like this taking place on a big stage.

The concert airs on SiriusXM Hits 1 (ch. 2) on Sept. 24 at 9 pm ET.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36lvbr_0i4gskGq00
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Shania Twain Signs With Republic Nashville, Releases First Single in Five Years, ‘Waking Up Dreaming’

After being with Mercury Nashville since the beginning of her recording career in the early 1990s, Shania Twain has a new label home, Republic Nashville, and a new song and video to go with the switch — “Waking Up Dreaming,” her first official single in five years. It’s not just a new label for her — it’s a new label to everyone, as Twain’s statement about the signing established that she is the debut artist for Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records. “I couldn’t think of a better partner than Republic Nashville,” Twain said. “I’m honored and excited to be the...
MUSIC
Variety

Jack Harlow Named Songwriter of the Year at SESAC Music Awards

For the second year in a row, Jack Harlow was named songwriter of the year at the SESAC Music Awards. The performing rights organization (PRO) held its annual ceremony — recognizing member songwriters and music publishers behind the year’s most-performed songs — at the London in West Hollywood on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Harlow, who was in attendance, was also awarded song of the year, sharing the honor for “Industry Baby” in a tie with Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves.” Sony Music Publishing was named Publisher of the Year. In addition, Bryan-Michael Cox recognized with the SESAC Icon Award for his career as...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Variety

Muni Long Delivers a Sultry Blast of Vintage ’90s R&B With ‘Public Displays of Affection’: Album Review

There’s been no shortage of neo-R&B albums over the past few years, but so many of them are led by breathy female singers who feel like they’re singing in your ear — very few have had full-voiced singers at the forefront. And although Muni Long isn’t a belter and does put on the bedroom voice on a couple of tracks, her first full-length album is a blast of vintage ‘90s R&B that isn’t trying to be cute: It’s filled with frank lyrics about of love and sex from an artist who’s been around for more than a minute. Working under the...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Candace Cameron Bure on Why She Left Hallmark Behind to Create a New Christmas Empire at Great American Family

Since she was six years old, Candace Cameron Bure has been acting. Best known for her role as D.J. Tanner on all 193 episodes of “Full House” and, later, all 76 episodes of “Fuller House,” it’s no surprise that she feels so at home on a TV set. Still, she wanted to do more. She took a break after meeting her husband, Valeri Bure, at 18; they got married two years later and then she spent 10 years focusing on becoming a mom and raising their three children. Then, as she says, she re-entered the entertainment world “with a vengeance.” And...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Charlize Theron Says a Male Director Repeatedly Tried to Make Her Look ‘More F—able’: ‘It’s Really Belittling’

Charlize Theron revealed to Harper’s Bazaar a “belittling” experience from her early days as an actor, in which an unnamed male director made repeated attempts to have her look more “fuckable” on set. The “Monster” Oscar winner said one of her biggest pet peeves when she was just starting out as a professional actor was men controlling what she wore on screen.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lori Loughlin Lands First Movie Role Since Prison in Great American Family’s ‘Fall Into Winter’

Lori Loughlin is back with her “Full House” family on Great American Family. The actress, who has not led a film since 2018, will star in “Fall Into Winter,” a January movie for the network. Production begins in October. “Lori is a genre-defining star that I have had the honor to call a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years,” says Great American Media president and CEO Bill Abbott. “We have a shared vision for creating meaningful and memorable movies that resonate with our passionate fans, and I look forward to welcoming her back to Great American Family to...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Halsey
Person
Kate Bush
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
American Songwriter

5 of the Most Unforgettable Beatles Live Performances

What would music be without the Beatles? It’s a question we certainly don’t enjoy pondering because the legacy the Beatles created in just 10 years is nothing short of astronomical. It is interesting, though, that their success was created in a relatively short period of time, and their years spent performing live were even shorter. As one of the bands that rarely played live after finding their audience, each performance carries weight.
MUSIC
Variety

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.’ Contestant George Ward, Known as Cherry Valentine, Dies at 28

“RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.” contestant George Ward, who performed as Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28. A cause of death is still unknown. Ward, who also worked as a mental health nurse, starred in Season 2 of the British “Drag Race” adaptation in 2021. Ward’s agent Emma Bunning confirmed the news of his death, on Sept. 18, to Variety and shared a statement from the actor’s family: “It is with the most heart wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away,” reads the statement. “This will come as a...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Chicago Med’ Shake-Up: Guy Lockard and Sarah Rafferty Exit, Yaya DaCosta Rejoins Cast in Recurring Role

There are changes coming to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Both Guy Lockard and Sarah Rafferty, who portrayed Dr. Dylan Scott and Dr. Pamela Blake, respectively, are leaving NBC’s “Chicago Med,” Variety confirms. Additionally, Yaya DaCosta, who exited the show in 2021 after six seasons, has returned as April Sexton. During the Season 8 premiere Dylan chose to leave his job at the hospital following the death of Jo (Riley Voelkel), an undercover cop he became romantically involved with last season, who died in the ER. Co-showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov confirmed his exit. “Right now, we’ve finished that arc of his...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Performance Info#Havingfun#Siriusxm#Concert#Small Stage Series
Variety

‘Criminal Minds’ Original Characters Reid and Simmons Will ‘Still Exist’ on Paramount+ Revival: ‘They Are Not Gone Gone’

The “Criminal Minds” revival on Paramount+ may not feature every original star, but their presence is still felt, showrunner Erica Messer said on Wednesday’s virtual Television Critics Association panel. Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney, who portrayed Spencer Reid and Matthew Simmons, respectively, on the CBS procedural, are not currently attached and it’s unknown where the characters are. “It’s a little bit more of a mystery what Reid and Simmons are up to. They’re certainly not forgotten. Their desks are still there, still have stuff on it,” Messer teased. “We’re definitely playing that. They are not gone gone.” The executive producer added that...
TV SERIES
Variety

Armie Hammer’s Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers Speaks Out: Watching ‘House of Hammer’ Was ‘Heartbreaking’ and ‘Painful’

Elizabeth Chambers confirmed in a new interview with E! that she watched the Discovery+ documentary series “House of Hammer,” which recounted the sexual abuse allegations made against her ex-husband, Armie Hammer. Chambers, who was married to Hammer for 10 years and shares two children with him, said “it was heartbreaking on so many levels” to watch “House of Hammer.” “I did not plan on seeing it, but I did drop the kids off at school one day and came home and watched it with my support system around me,” Chambers said. “It was obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Can ‘Women Talking’ Become the New ‘Tom Jones’ and Get Three Actresses Nominated?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Sept. 21, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: With Michelle Williams...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Philadelphia Flyers Mascot Gritty on His ‘Abbott Elementary’ Cameo: ‘I’m Not in the Business of Explaining Myself’ (EXCLUSIVE)

School is back in session at “Abbott Elementary,” this time with high-profile guest stars such Leslie Odom Jr. and … Gritty, the famous mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers. The fuzzy orange hockey supporter plays himself in the Season 2 premiere, titled “Development Day.” Janine, the second grade teacher played by series creator and recent Emmy winner Quinta Brunson, invites Gritty to Abbott Elementary to surprise the students on their first day of school, though things inevitably go wrong. “Gritty, to me, is such a beautiful representation of Philadelphia,” Brunson says in a behind-the-scenes video Variety can exclusively unveil. “The way he...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Variety

‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Original Cast Members Returning for Netflix Sequel ‘Axel Foley’

Eddie Murphy is reuniting with his original “Beverly Hills Cop” co-stars — Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot — for the upcoming sequel, “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.” Netflix picked up the rights in 2019 to release the next “Beverly Hills Cop” movie, which is currently in production. “Axel Foley” is the fourth installment in the hit action-comedy franchise, following 1984’s “Beverly Hills Cop,” 1987’s “Beverly Hills Cop II” and 1994’s “Beverly Hills Cop III.” For the fourquel, producers opted to ditch the roman numerals and instead name the film after Murphy’s fish-out-of-water character, a Detroit police officer who...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Enforcer’ Review: Antonio Banderas Plays a Hitman-Turned-Hero in This Routine Crime Meller

“Tough guy with heart of gold” is the cliché that provides the gist to “The Enforcer,” and nothing much turns up to refresh or complicate that hoary hook. This criminal-underworld thriller benefits from Antonio Banderas’ star charisma as a veteran mob strong-arm who turns against his own organization in order to rescue an imperiled teen. Richard Hughes’ feature directorial debut also elevates matters somewhat with a slick and stylish presentation. But the results remain too hogtied by original “Point Break” scribe W. Peter Iliff’s routine, elemental screenplay to rise above the level of disposable genre fodder.  Cuda (Banderas) is just out...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

83K+
Followers
60K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy