Nashville, TN

Nashville Scene

Republican Leaders Take Aim at Vanderbilt Pediatric Transgender Clinic

Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into the Pediatric Transgender Clinic at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt after right-wing activist and media figure Matt Walsh posted a thread on social media calling into question the clinic’s actions. “The ‘pediatric transgender clinic’ at Vanderbilt...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: MTSU recycles embattled state senator, county mayor

Despite paying a $135,000 civil penalty for campaign finance violations, former state Senator and Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron landed a plum job this week with MTSU. Ketron, who lost both as a Democrat and Republican to Nancy Allen for the county mayor’s seat in the ’90s before winning a Senate seat, will be the […] The post Stockard on the Stump: MTSU recycles embattled state senator, county mayor appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Education
Nashville, TN
Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
floridianpress.com

Tennessee Transgender Health Clinic Sparks National Outrage

Last Tuesday, political figure Matt Walsh published investigative results regarding gender-transition surgeries performed on minors. The investigations, which focused on Vanderbilt University’s “Transgender Health Clinic”, have garnered national attention as they suggest that the largely irrevocable surgeries performed on minors are being primarily motivated by economic interests.
NASHVILLE, TN
TheDailyBeast

Vanderbilt Medical Clinic Shuts Down Its Website After Transphobic Attacks

A Nashville area hospital has shut down a webpage for its transgender care center after a right-wing commentator and podcaster attacked the clinic for providing gender affirming care. On Tuesday’s episode of The Matt Walsh Show, Walsh claimed that Vanderbilt University Medical Center doctors “drug and mutilate children,” “castrate” and “butcher” them when they provide services to help children transition. In a string of tweets promoting the episode, Walsh screenshotted a segment of the hospital’s trans clinic website that he claims offered “chemical castration,” by offering services like gender affirming hormone therapy and puberty blockers. In response, Vanderbilt took down the clinic’s website. On Wednesday evening, Walsh tweeted that Vanderbilt responded to his accusations, “They do not specifically deny anything in my report. Their only defense for drugging and mutilating kids is that their parents allegedly consent to it.” Some online critics claimed that Walsh’s accusations were going to get people hurt or even killed.Read it at Twitter
NASHVILLE, TN
Person
William Lamberth
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Person
Matt Walsh
williamsonherald.com

Women of Williamson attendees hear inspiring message

The 2022 Women of Williamson (WOW) “Lunch That Matters” was held Sept. 15 at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs and featured actress and model Jennifer O’Neill as guest speaker. The event showcases local nonprofits in Williamson County, serving women and children. Attendees hear their stories and then...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
#Transgender Children#Trans Women#Transgender Youth#Racism#Linus College#Fox News Digital#Republican
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
TENNESSEE STATE
Education
Society
