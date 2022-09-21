Read full article on original website
Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
