CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: Toyota's Next Baby SUV Is A Real Looker

Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
MotorBiscuit

GTO: What Does It Stand For?

The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
ohmymag.co.uk

Man jumps on a Lamborghini, car owner makes him regret it (VIDEO)

Loud, gleaming, powerful sports cars are eye-catchers. After all, that's what they're made for and their owners know it (it's probably even part of the pleasure of owning a prestigious vehicle). But like many luxury items, sports cars can make some people jealous. In San Francisco, a man showed his jealousy (or disgust, we don't know) in a rather peculiar way after coming across a superb Lamborghini...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CNN

Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)

Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
MotorBiscuit

What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?

Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat.  What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Business Insider

A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker

Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
