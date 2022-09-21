ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Kent, ME

wabi.tv

299 newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC

Maine (WABI) - There are 299 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC. There is also one additional death. A resident of Aroostook County died with the virus. That raises the overall COVID related death toll for the Maine CDC to 2,570.
MAINE STATE

