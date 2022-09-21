Read full article on original website
Related
wagmtv.com
A Place To Call Home: What Presque Isle Police Department Is Seeing
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Over the past few weeks we have reported on an increase in crime in the County, but is the Homelessness Crisis playing into the increased crime rate? In this segment of “A Place to Call Home,” Corey Bouchard explores that very question. So far...
wabi.tv
299 newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Maine (WABI) - There are 299 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC. There is also one additional death. A resident of Aroostook County died with the virus. That raises the overall COVID related death toll for the Maine CDC to 2,570.
fiddleheadfocus.com
UMFK makes the U.S. News & World Report’s rankings for 12th consecutive year
FORT KENT, Maine — The University of Maine at Fort Kent has been named among the top tier of all north region colleges for the 12th consecutive year, according to the U.S. News & World Report 2023 rankings. UMFK first achieved top-tier college status in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2011 rankings.
Comments / 0