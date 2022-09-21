CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — St. Thomas More took on Champaign Central, this evening, in a cross-town matchup between two high-scoring teams. Central came into this matchup 10-1-1, while Thomas entered 7-0-3. the match began slowly, with great goal play from both goalies. Twenty minutes into the first half, a goal from Cooper Carson, assisted by Ezra Bernhard gave Central their first goal of the match and a 1-0 lead. St. Thomas was able to put multiple shots on goal in the first half but no goals to show for it. With ten minutes remaining in the half, Central found the back of the net again with a goal from Christian Squire. Central added to that lead in the second half, while holding St. Thomas More scoreless.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO