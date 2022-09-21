Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxillinois.com
Decatur launching Small Home Improvement Program
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur is launching a Small Home Improvement Program. (SHIP) The owner-occupied Small Housing Improvement Program is an attempt to invest in the urban core where City staff is starting to see the first signs of housing decline. Residents can apply for assistance to make necessary...
foxillinois.com
Diaper drive in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Baby Fold is hosting a diaper drive in Urbana to help families in need. Baby Fold is accepting new, unopened packages of diapers in all sizes, as well as new, unopened packages of baby wipes. The drive will be from 10 a.m. to 6...
foxillinois.com
Pygmalion Festival in downtown Urbana begins
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Pygmalion Festival in downtown Urbana officially started Thursday night and will go until Saturday evening. This is the 18th year of the Pygmalion Festival. Pygmalion is a three day celebration of music, art, literary, and more for the community of Champaign-Urbana with free and ticketed events.
foxillinois.com
Inaugural Champaign County Balloon Festival begins
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — This year is the first year of the Champaign County Balloon Festival, and directors of the festival hope to make it an annual event. The festival includes several balloon related activities such as tethered balloon rides, a balloon launch, and balloon glow. Unfortunately, all balloon events on Friday were canceled due to weather. Though there is still much at the festival for the whole family to enjoy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxillinois.com
Gov. Pritzker speaks out after allegations against 2 Senators
CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker spoke publically for the first time on Friday after calling for Senators Emil Jones III and Michael Hastings to resign. "Integrity in public service is incredibly important to me," said Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Illinois. "We need to demonstrate in our state that we’re acting appropriately [and] that we have people following the rules appropriately."
foxillinois.com
Central Illinois murder suspect arrested in Chicago
CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — One of the men who was wanted for the connection to the murder Arrion McClelland has been arrested in Chicago. The Decatur Police Department says Kyle Escoe,18, was located and arrested on an outstanding warrant in Chicago on Thursday. Escoe is currently being held at a...
foxillinois.com
19th ISP squad car hit in Scott's Law violation
An Illinois State Police (ISP) squad car was hit on Tuesday night. The crash happened on Interstate 90 southbound at Addison Street in Cook County. The driver was Jessica Allen, a 32-year-old female from Chicago, IL was cited for a violation of Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of an Emergency Vehicle, No Insurance, and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
foxillinois.com
Oktoberfest returning to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Oktoberfest is returning to downtown Champagin. Beer, music, and food will all be at the C-U Oktoberfest from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. The event will be at the big tents in the parking lot at the corner of Neil and Washington Streets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxillinois.com
Cash bail reform could help jail staff shortages
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Sheriff's Office sees the Pre-Trial Fairness Act, removing cash bail, in January to be beneficial in some ways. This comes as they face a staffing shortage at the jail. Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said the jail's staff is working overtime and it lowers...
foxillinois.com
Missing Illinois man found safe
ILLLINOIS (KHQA) — UPDATE:. The Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Scott M. Rhodes was canceled at 6:20 a.m. Thursday. Illinois State Police say Rhodes was found and is safe. ORIGINAL:. Illinois State Police, ISP, on Wednesday activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a man who "is missing based...
foxillinois.com
Two Central A&M High School students injured in crash
MOWEAQUA, Ill (WICS) — Two Central A&M students were involved in an accident on Thursday, the school principal announced. Both students were taken to the hospital due to the crash. Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown said the students involved in the accident were injured, but the outlook is positive.
foxillinois.com
Man sentenced to 8 years for child enticement
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — A Champaign man was sentenced on Wednesday to eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of attempted enticement of a minor. Court documents state Ozgur Kurt, 46, engaged in sexually graphic online conversations with a person he believed to be a fifteen-year-old.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxillinois.com
Recap: Soccer Match Between St. Thomas More and Champaign Central
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — St. Thomas More took on Champaign Central, this evening, in a cross-town matchup between two high-scoring teams. Central came into this matchup 10-1-1, while Thomas entered 7-0-3. the match began slowly, with great goal play from both goalies. Twenty minutes into the first half, a goal from Cooper Carson, assisted by Ezra Bernhard gave Central their first goal of the match and a 1-0 lead. St. Thomas was able to put multiple shots on goal in the first half but no goals to show for it. With ten minutes remaining in the half, Central found the back of the net again with a goal from Christian Squire. Central added to that lead in the second half, while holding St. Thomas More scoreless.
foxillinois.com
Man killed in I-55 crash identified
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is dead after two semi trucks collided on I-55 in Montgomery County. Illinois State Police (ISP) says 67-year-old Frank Amendola, of Somonauk, died just before 3 p.m. Thursday. Amendola was driving a semi-truck when it rear-ended another in a construction zone on...
foxillinois.com
Man arrested for possessing stolen property, ammunition, and delivery of meth
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — A man has been arrested on Thursday for possession of stolen property, possession of ammunition by a felon, and delivery of methamphetamine. On September 7, a Univeristy of Illinois employee called the police to report that their vehicle has been stolen. The Champagin Police Department...
foxillinois.com
Man charged with home invasion, meth possession
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Shelbyville man has been arrested on seven felony charges, including home invasion. Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kronke says that on September 18, 26-year-old Keegan Betts invaded the home of a Shelbyville resident while armed with a shotgun. He then reportedly threatened the resident. Investigators also say Betts had a sawed-off shotgun, a Mossberg shotgun, and two rifles without serial numbers in Betts' possession.
Comments / 0