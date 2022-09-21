I know I am not the only one who has seen this happen many times. Look I am not a policeman, I'm not out to find those that break the law, but I see it way too many times. I'll give you an example, I'm at the intersection waiting for the light to turn green. Driving defensively all these years has taught me to hold off just for a second once it's my turn to proceed because sure enough there is always one or sometimes two cars that blatantly go barreling through a red light. I always find myself cringing, hoping that I'm not going to witness a deadly accident because of their selfish actions.

