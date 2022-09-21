ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Squirrel causes major Mandan power outage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Power crews quickly restored power to a large section of Mandan Tuesday morning. MDU Resources Spokesman Mark Hanson says a squirrel damaged a piece of equipment inside a substation that cut power to about 1,800 customers. The outage was reported at about 11:15 a.m. MDU reported...
MANDAN, ND
newsdakota.com

Truck Fire On I-94 Near Sterling

STERLING, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A semi truck was totaled after the cab burned up in flames on Interstate 94 (I-94) east of Sterling on Wednesday, September 21st near exit 185. The semi was hauling bales on it’s trailer when the fire was report. The cause of the fire remains...
STERLING, ND
KX News

Vehicle driven by juvenile in Bismarck rolls over

UPDATE – 9/21, 3:30 P.M. BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The vehicle that rolled over in Bismarck that shut down part of Century Ave on Tuesday was driven by a juvenile, according to the Bismarck Police Department. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with what police called, serious injuries. The youth’s condition is not known […]
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Traffic
KFYR-TV

‘Very grateful’: Father, three sons work as deputies in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement officers are united by wearing the badge. For a North Dakota family, the bond runs even deeper. It’s not every day you see these four sheriff’s deputies in the same place. Three work in Dunn County and the other in Burleigh County.
96.5 The Walleye

BisMan – STOP Running Red Lights – Save A Life, Like Your Own

I know I am not the only one who has seen this happen many times. Look I am not a policeman, I'm not out to find those that break the law, but I see it way too many times. I'll give you an example, I'm at the intersection waiting for the light to turn green. Driving defensively all these years has taught me to hold off just for a second once it's my turn to proceed because sure enough there is always one or sometimes two cars that blatantly go barreling through a red light. I always find myself cringing, hoping that I'm not going to witness a deadly accident because of their selfish actions.
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Early Friday morning murder at Bismarck motel

Bismarck (KFYR) - A 16-year-old is in custody and a 28-year-old is dead after an early morning shooting at a motel in North Bismarck. Bismarck Police say witnesses and other evidence led them to believe the juvenile shot 28-year-old Maurice Thunder Shield in the chest and then fled the scene. When police arrived Thunder Shield was unresponsive, and witnesses were performing CPR. Thunder Shield was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead. Law enforcement say their investigation led them to Warren, Minnesota where they took the 16-year-old into custody. He is currently in a juvenile detention facility in Minnesota, waiting on the extraction process to Burleigh County where he will face murder charges. Police say they received a report of a shooting at around 12:40 a.m. where they found one man dead.
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Maintenance
kfgo.com

16-year-old in custody in connection with Bismarck murder

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A 16-year-old suspect from Bismarck connected to a Bismarck, N.D. murder at a motel early Friday morning is in custody. The Bismarck Police Department said their investigation led detectives to Warren, Minn. The teenager was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department shortly after 7 a.m. in connection with the murder of Maurice Thunder Shield, 28, of McLaughlin S.D.
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KFYR-TV

McLean County Fatal Crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 33-year-old Garrison man died from injuries in a two-vehicle accident Friday morning near the town of Plaza, in McLean County. A pickup truck was driving north on County Road 2 in McLean County when the driver failed to yield at an intersection, colliding with a Freightliner truck traveling west. Police say the freightliner, which had one driver and two passengers, rolled into a ditch. The passengers were able to free themselves from the truck, but the driver was not, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Both passengers were also injured in the accident.
MCLEAN COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Tipper’s Dream: Bismarck artist paints new mural for the dogs

BISMARCK, N.D. - Dog lovers, this story is for you. What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever done for your four-legged friend?. Whatever it is, this might top it. A local artist has created a 66-foot mural that is literally for the dogs. The story behind the mural is...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

A conversation with the man who predicted $6 gas

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gas prices have fallen from historic highs earlier this year, but they’re still more than a dollar higher than they were a year ago today. Tuesday, Your News Leader spoke to someone who predicted historic high gas prices two years ago. Six-dollar gas. When Harold...
BISMARCK, ND
96.5 The Walleye

96.5 The Walleye

Mandan, ND
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thewalleye.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy