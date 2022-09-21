Read full article on original website
Bismarck's Bizaare Week - Rollovers All Over Town - Why?
What The Heck Can Cause Such A Thing?
KFYR-TV
Squirrel causes major Mandan power outage
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Power crews quickly restored power to a large section of Mandan Tuesday morning. MDU Resources Spokesman Mark Hanson says a squirrel damaged a piece of equipment inside a substation that cut power to about 1,800 customers. The outage was reported at about 11:15 a.m. MDU reported...
newsdakota.com
Truck Fire On I-94 Near Sterling
STERLING, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A semi truck was totaled after the cab burned up in flames on Interstate 94 (I-94) east of Sterling on Wednesday, September 21st near exit 185. The semi was hauling bales on it’s trailer when the fire was report. The cause of the fire remains...
Vehicle driven by juvenile in Bismarck rolls over
UPDATE – 9/21, 3:30 P.M. BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The vehicle that rolled over in Bismarck that shut down part of Century Ave on Tuesday was driven by a juvenile, according to the Bismarck Police Department. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with what police called, serious injuries. The youth’s condition is not known […]
Three car rollovers in one week in Bismarck
Police also say two people are okay after they were involved in a van rollover that happened along State Street and 43rd avenue on Monday.
KFYR-TV
‘Very grateful’: Father, three sons work as deputies in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement officers are united by wearing the badge. For a North Dakota family, the bond runs even deeper. It’s not every day you see these four sheriff’s deputies in the same place. Three work in Dunn County and the other in Burleigh County.
BisMan – STOP Running Red Lights – Save A Life, Like Your Own
I know I am not the only one who has seen this happen many times. Look I am not a policeman, I'm not out to find those that break the law, but I see it way too many times. I'll give you an example, I'm at the intersection waiting for the light to turn green. Driving defensively all these years has taught me to hold off just for a second once it's my turn to proceed because sure enough there is always one or sometimes two cars that blatantly go barreling through a red light. I always find myself cringing, hoping that I'm not going to witness a deadly accident because of their selfish actions.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Early Friday morning murder at Bismarck motel
Bismarck (KFYR) - A 16-year-old is in custody and a 28-year-old is dead after an early morning shooting at a motel in North Bismarck. Bismarck Police say witnesses and other evidence led them to believe the juvenile shot 28-year-old Maurice Thunder Shield in the chest and then fled the scene. When police arrived Thunder Shield was unresponsive, and witnesses were performing CPR. Thunder Shield was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead. Law enforcement say their investigation led them to Warren, Minnesota where they took the 16-year-old into custody. He is currently in a juvenile detention facility in Minnesota, waiting on the extraction process to Burleigh County where he will face murder charges. Police say they received a report of a shooting at around 12:40 a.m. where they found one man dead.
kfgo.com
16-year-old in custody in connection with Bismarck murder
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A 16-year-old suspect from Bismarck connected to a Bismarck, N.D. murder at a motel early Friday morning is in custody. The Bismarck Police Department said their investigation led detectives to Warren, Minn. The teenager was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department shortly after 7 a.m. in connection with the murder of Maurice Thunder Shield, 28, of McLaughlin S.D.
Winter’s Almost Here, ND’s Largest Ski Resort Is Excited
SAVE BIG TODAY - ON SALE NOW for a short time are Season Passes. to North Dakota's largest ski resort, Huff Hills Ski Area!!!. The 2022-2023 Season Passes are on sale for $100 DOLLARS OFF. until October 15th at the following locations in Bismarck: 701 Cycle & Sport, Scheels in...
Beware, Boxelder Bugs Beginning To Bug Bismarck.
If it's OK with you, they would like to hide in your house.
What happens if your dog bites someone?
And if your dog is the one who bites someone, there are a few steps you will be required to take.
Sanford Family Birth Center renovations completed in Bismarck Medical Center
It also offers NicView, a new 24/7 video streaming service that helps families stay connected and watch their baby through a webcam in the baby's crib.
Two vehicle deadly crash south of Plaza
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 36-year-old woman driving a Ford on 61st Ave NW approached the intersection of McLean County Road 2 and failed to yield, hitting a Freightliner.
The 6th Annual Beer & Boutiques Is Next Week In Downtown Bismarck
Sample nearly 20 beers while you shop!
KFYR-TV
McLean County Fatal Crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 33-year-old Garrison man died from injuries in a two-vehicle accident Friday morning near the town of Plaza, in McLean County. A pickup truck was driving north on County Road 2 in McLean County when the driver failed to yield at an intersection, colliding with a Freightliner truck traveling west. Police say the freightliner, which had one driver and two passengers, rolled into a ditch. The passengers were able to free themselves from the truck, but the driver was not, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Both passengers were also injured in the accident.
Sadness Continues - Bismarck Carino's To Close This Month
Another Popular Place Set To Shut Down For Good
KFYR-TV
Tipper’s Dream: Bismarck artist paints new mural for the dogs
BISMARCK, N.D. - Dog lovers, this story is for you. What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever done for your four-legged friend?. Whatever it is, this might top it. A local artist has created a 66-foot mural that is literally for the dogs. The story behind the mural is...
North Dakota Country Fest’s 5th Artist Just Announced
BREAKING: Here's the latest act coming to New Salem next July.
KFYR-TV
A conversation with the man who predicted $6 gas
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gas prices have fallen from historic highs earlier this year, but they’re still more than a dollar higher than they were a year ago today. Tuesday, Your News Leader spoke to someone who predicted historic high gas prices two years ago. Six-dollar gas. When Harold...
